Lionel Messi is reportedly set to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award after the Argentine forward has enjoyed a brilliant 12 months that included a World Cup success in December 2022. He has also had a strong start to life in America as the little magician has managed to find the net 11 times while also contributing five assists in his opening five games for Inter Miami.

France Football gave the award a makeover with performances to be judged on the European calendar meaning that performance in the previous domestic season will now be considered rather than a calendar year. This change came about in 2021 after Messi was handed his seventh award despite many believing Robert Lewandowski deserved the award at the time.

An eighth Ballon d'Or success would see the 36-year-old pull even further ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo - his closest rival - who has been awarded the honour on five occasions. The Portugal international can feel hard done by to be three behind the man to have won the award the most times as he himself is two ahead of anyone else to have scooped the biggest individual prize in the game.

While we know how many Ballons d'Or each player has won, we know the question you're all thinking...Who has won the most Ballon d'Or points in history?

If you weren’t already aware, international journalists, coaches and captains vote for their first, second and third-best player of the calendar year. They are worth five points, three points and one point respectively.

With an increase of voters, there are now more points up for grabs hence why you may be surprised at some of the names featured on the list. For example, when finishing second in 2019, Virgil van Dijk earned 679 points while the very first winner, Stanley Matthews in 1956, earned just 47 points. It means the list of players who have picked up the most Ballon d'Or points has a rather modern feel to it. But there are no prizes for guessing which two players are the top two... So, without further ado, here are the 10 players with the most Ballon d’Or points in history, as of 2023:

10 Kaka: 550 points

Winner of the 2007 Ballon d’Or before the Messi/Ronaldo battle commenced, the Brazilian playmaker was a revelation for the majority of the 2000s with his breathtaking performances also achieving results as he won the Champions League in the same year as he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

Having been at an elite level for many years by the time 2007 rolled around, Kaka had plenty of nominations to win the Ballon d'Or over the years after being part of Brazil's World Cup winning side in 2002 and AC Milan's 2003/04 Serie A team. Even to this day, the now 41-year-old is still regarded as one of Brazil's greatest-ever footballers alongside the likes of Neymar, Pele and other men to make this list.

9 Michel Platini: 551 points

As a player, Platini won the Ballon d’Or three times in 1983, 1984 and 1985. This is an incredible feat because others have won the honour three times, but the Frenchman was the first midfielder to do so. In 1984, he mesmerised the world with his out of this world performances in the European Championships as his country romped to success. A wonderful hat-trick against Belgium was the biggest talking point to come from the entire tournament as Platini showed his goalscoring abilities.

There is only one French player in history to have accumulated more Ballon d'Or points than the former Juventus star despite the best years of his career coming in the 1980s. Kylian Mbappe may look to have his say in the debate surrounding the best players from France in history, but as things stand, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not in the discussion.

8 Franz Beckenbauer: 576 points

Beckenbauer is credited for inventing the libero role. It earned him two Ballon d’Ors in 1972 and 1976 as the German lead his nation to World Cup glory in 1974. It goes to show how long the defender spent at the top of the game to have achieved massive successes every two years over a six-year spell. Germany also won the European Championships in 1972, meaning a double dose of success for Beckenbauer.

Even decades on, there is a conversation surrounding the greatest centre-backs in history, with the now 78-year-old still considered to be one of the most prominent names. Any player with a legacy lasting for this many years is sure to have had a massive impact as central defenders in the modern game can barely even come within a sniff of picking up a Ballon d'Or, never mind two.

7 Ronaldo: 600 points

Despite all the knee injuries, Ronaldo still managed to win two Ballon d’Or awards in 1997 and 2002. The Brazilian had the hopes of a nation on his shoulders just one year on from that very first Ballon d'Or win, but illness prevented him from having his big moment on the international stage. His redemption came when R9 netted a brace in one of the best World Cup finals of all time against Germany. This would see him scoop the individual award for the second time later that year with his story coming full circle.

Even with the aforementioned injury struggles throughout his career, Ronaldo represented some of the top clubs in Europe in the form of AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona while scoring 298 goals from 455 appearances in the process. His time with these clubs earned him a nice, round 600 points in the Ballon d'Or which puts him high on the list despite being active in the game a long time ago now.

6 Robert Lewandowski - 672 points

Lewandowski deserved the 2020 award and would be third in the list if that edition had gone ahead, and he presumably won. Instead, he picked up a massive 580 points in 2021, narrowly losing out to Messi. The reason behind the Polish striker missing out on the Ballon d'Or that many believed he deserved, was COVID-19 as the global pandemic put a halt on plans for the award ceremony and the whole thing was called off in the end.

It is hard to believe that Lewandowski couldn't have still been given the award, just without all the glitz and glamour that usually accompanies it at the ceremony. The forward found the net an incredible 55 times in only 47 games which is more than an average of a goal per game, as Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga and Champions League double during the 2019/20 season. He also started the 2020/21 in similar form with the goals being smashed in for fun, but unfortunately for him, he never got given the recognition he deserved.

5 Virgil van Dijk: 679 points

The second player in this list who hasn’t actually won the Ballon d’Or before. The Liverpool star did come within a few points of beating Messi in 2019, though. When considering the last defender to win the award was Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 after helping Italy to win the World Cup, it is impressive that Van Dijk came agonisingly close to being the next defender to achieve the feat, although it will offer very little comfort.

Four years on from the disappointment of missing out on the Ballon d'Or, the Liverpool centre-back is still seen as one of the best defenders in world football right now after recovering from a devastating ACL injury in 2020 that ruled him out for many months. It is unlikely that Van Dijk will get another chance at winning the honour at the age of 32, but he still has a lot more points to his name than some legendary figures from the history of football.

4 Zinedine Zidane: 715 points

After helping France win the 1998 World Cup as the star player of the entire tournament, Zidane won the Ballon d’Or later that year. The man was irresistible when it came to the biggest international trophy in the sport, even being remembered for scoring one of the greatest penalties of all time in the 2006 final. He had also finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings in 1997. It would have been a travesty had the majestic midfield superstar retired without winning the award at least once.

Possibly even being hard done by with only one win to his name, Zidane played during a generation of players that have gone on to become iconic figures within the game with the likes of Ronaldo and Kaka - from earlier in the list - being examples of the quality of player to have existed at the time.

3 Luka Modric: 837 points

The man who broke up Messi and Ronaldo’s dominance of the award in 2018 after helping Croatia reach the World Cup final. Modric has always performed admirably on the international stage by becoming the driving force behind a Croatia team that have over-achieved in the eyes of many in various tournaments including the most recent World Cup in 2022 where they reached the semi-finals even despite Modric and co being past their prime years.

It is not only for his country that the midfield maestro has been pulling the strings over the past decade as the 38-year-old formed part of the best midfield the European game had seen in that time alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos for Real Madrid. This came after Modric was named 'the worst signing of the season' upon joining from Tottenham in 2012, before going on to become potentially Real Madrid's best signing since 2010. Five Champions League medals and three La Liga titles sit nicely in the trophy cabinet of the former Spurs man who takes up a high place on this list.

2 Lionel Messi: 3,574 points

He may have seven Ballon d’Ors to his name, but Messi hasn’t picked up the most amount of points in the voting. Other than winning it in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021 Messi finished second on five occasions and third once. It is quite remarkable that he doesn't top this list despite holding the record, and it also has to be taken into account that this data comes from before the 2022 Ballon d'Or results were announced which means this tally could be slightly below the mark.

Messi was unable to get into the top 20 for last season's award that saw Karim Benzema lift the trophy at the end of the night. The man to finish above 36-year-old in this list did make it into the top 20 by the skin of his teeth which proves the order would still be the same here even if the points are slightly off. Messi put that disappointment behind him very quickly as he starred in Argentina's World Cup success with seven goals to his name in that tournament. Should he pick up an eighth honour in 2023, he may even find himself top of the list finally.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo: 3,781 points

So, Ronaldo has racked up the most Ballon d’Or points in history. He’s won the award five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and has finished runner-up six times. Like Messi, he’s also finished third. Unlike his Argentine competitor however, Ronaldo did get into the top 20 in the 2022 version of the award as the then Manchester United forward finished exactly 20th. It represents the poorest showing from the pair in over 15 years as they have dominated the world of football in that time with 12 Ballon d'Ors to their names collectively.

Ronaldo has been a topic of conversation when it comes to the greatest footballers of all time for more than a decade now and his exceptional longevity and goal scoring prowess put him right towards the top of that list. He is recognised as the top football goalscorers of all time with the Portuguese forward managing to score a staggering 853 goals for club and country across his career.