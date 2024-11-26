British football stadiums have a long history. Preston North End's Deepdale is believed to be the oldest continuously used stadium in the world, having been built in 1875. While in 2019, Tottenham Hotspur opened their new sixty-thousand seater stadium, which is recognised by many as being one of the most stunning sports grounds in the world.

There are many other candidates to choose from when it comes to ranking the Most Beautiful Stadiums in British Football History. Beauty is, of course, very much in the eye of the beholder. Yet when it comes to picking the number one, a certain ground stood head and shoulders above the rest for us at GIVEMESPORT.

Ranking Factors

When assembling this list, the following factors were taken into consideration.

Individuality - the aesthetic features that set the stadium apart from others.

- the aesthetic features that set the stadium apart from others. Charm - the part of the stadium or its setting that is charming.

- the part of the stadium or its setting that is charming. Joy - with beauty being very much related to joy, the wonderful moments a stadium has provided.

Related 10 Most 'Beautiful' Stadiums in Football History [Ranked] From the Camp Nou to the iconic Maracana in Brazil, the most beautiful stadiums in football history have been ranked.

10 The City Ground

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground is situated just off the banks of the Trent River. Unlike so many of the newly built stadiums from the early 2000s, the City Ground is a throw back to a different era. It’s four separate stands sit apart from one another.

While much renovation has taken place on it over the years, this is still the place where Brian Clough led the club to their finest hour. There is also a nod to the football stadiums of yesteryear. The Trent End is flanked by a vertical floodlight pillar, maintaining the ground’s sense of place and history.

City Ground facts Current capacity 30,000 Highest capacity 49,946 v Manchester United in 1967 Date stadium was built 1898

9 The Caledonian Stadium

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

The Caledonian Stadium is located on the banks of the Moray Firth, which is a triangular inlet leading out to the North Sea. This is a place where it is wise to bring a warm coat. It is also a place that warms the heart. While the stadium may be fairly modest and compact, its setting is stunning.

The Moray Firth stretches out behind the stadium's modestly sized stands out towards the hills in the distance. So, while it is a beautiful stadium, there is a stark beauty here. Drainage of the pitch surface remains a problem, but does nothing to detract from the overall sight of the little stadium.

Caledonian Stadium facts Current capacity 7,512 Date stadium was built 1996

8 Craven Cottage

Fulham

Fulham’s Craven Cottage oozes charm. Located right on the banks of the Thames, the ground is well over 125 years old. Yet its origins go back far beyond that. The original cottage on which the stadium was built around was believed to have been built in 1780.

Craven Cottage is steeped in British football stadium history as it was designed by famous stadium architect Archibald Leith. Having built Ibrox a few years earlier, Craven Cottage was further developed by Leith in the early 1990s.

One of the stadium’s many individual features includes the exterior brick façade outside the Johnny Haynes Stand. Quite simply, a jewel in the crown of historic British football stadiums.

Craven Cottage facts Current capacity 25,700 Highest ever capacity 49,335 v Millwall in 1938 Date stadium was built 1896

Related 10 Most Expensive Stadiums in Football History [Ranked] From London Stadium to Wembley Stadium, here are the 10 most expensive stadiums in football history.

7 St James' Park

Newcastle United

As away fans will testify, watching at St James’ Park is watching football from the Gods. Such is the high vantage point in the away section, the stadium is not one for those with a fear of heights. There is something grand about St. James’ Park. The seating, faded to slate gray due to the elements, gives off a sense of refinery.

Newcastle have not won as many trophies in the last half a century as a club with its following may have hoped. Yet simply seeing the vastness of the Leazes Stands makes it clear to fans the scale of the stadium and the club.

St James' Park facts Current capacity 52,350 Highest ever capacity 68,386 v Chelsea in 1930 Date stadium was built 1892

6 Villa Park

Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Villa Park is an old-fashioned and elegant stadium. The red brick facade and steps outside the Holte End is more reminiscent of a visit to a stately home than a football stadium. The comparison is apt as this is a ground steeped in history.

Made up of four separate, but closely congregated roofed stands, Villa Park is able to produce a fantastic atmosphere. With supporters still so close to the pitch, it is the perfect blend of history and safe, modern stadium facility.

Over the years, it has been a regular venue for FA Cup semi-finals. It also played host to games in the 1996 World Cup and the 1996 European Championships.

Villa Park facts Current capacity 42,640 Highest ever capacity 76,588 v Derby County in 1946 Date stadium was built 1897

5 Highbury

Arsenal

Highbury was Arsenal’s home for 93 years between 1913 and 2006 before their move to the Emirates. The ground’s east stand was known for its marble halls. While the stadium itself was instantly recognisable for its analogue clock situated at one end of the stadium.

Highbury was also known for being a quintessential British ground, with four stands hugging the perimeter of what was a relatively small pitch.

Although equipped with a beautifully maintained playing surface, the Highbury pitch measured 109 by 73 yards. Compared to the City Ground, which is 115 by 78 yards, Highbury was small, but perfectly formed.

Highbury facts 2006 capacity 38,419 Highest ever capacity 73,295 v Sunderland in 1935 Date stadium was built 1913

4 Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium is perhaps best known for the Kop end. The Kop is the stand behind the goal where the more vociferous Liverpool fans tend to congregate. In days of old, people used to say such was the volume coming from the supporters they could practically suck the ball into the net.

Anfield has had much redevelopment over the years, but retains its history. One simple, yet iconic feature is the well-known emblem emblazoned ‘This is Anfield’ hanging on the wall in the players tunnel en route to the pitch. When football fans talk about Liverpool and their success, it goes very much hand in hand with Anfield.

Anfield facts Current capacity 61,276 Highest ever capacity 61,905 v Wolves in 1952 Date stadium was built 1884

3 The Principality Stadium

Wales

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff can produce incredible atmospheres. When it was announced in 2001 it would be the new home of the FA Cup Final there was concern in some quarters. With Wembley being rebuilt, some thought the new ground would not be able to create the setting and atmosphere befitting an FA Cup Final.

They were wrong to have those concerns. The stadium was a fantastic FA Cup Final venue, in many ways enhancing the famous game. With its stands very close to the pitch and its retractable roof, the stadium offered something new and fantastic to the British football stadium scene.

Principality Stadium facts Current capacity 73.931 Date stadium was built 1999

Related 10 Most Expensive Stadiums in Football History [Ranked] From London Stadium to Wembley Stadium, here are the 10 most expensive stadiums in football history.

2 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the third-largest ground in England, behind Old Trafford and Wembley. It can be difficult for clubs to move to a new ground, especially a well-loved one like White Hart Lane.

Yet for Spurs, the move has been a significant upgrade. The new stadium is practically double in capacity compared to their old one. Also, like White Hart Lane, the fans are right next to the pitch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Modern stadiums are sometimes decried for being somewhat bland and soulless, yet this stadium is anything but, making for a wonderful new home for a famous club.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium facts Current capacity 62,850 Date stadium was built 2019

1 Wembley Stadium

England

From the unobscured views, to the dome-like arena situated right on the pitch edge, Wembley Stadium is a magnificent spectacle. Whereas the old stadium was famous for its twin towers, the newly built version of Wembley is famous for its archway.

Not only is the archway a unique feature, visible to fans on their way to the stadium, it’s also essential. Architecturally, the archway effectively holds the stadium together. The stadium has played host to many big games, from the final of the Euros to the Champions League. Ultimately, it is a venue befitting as the home of English football and considered to be one of the most beautiful stadiums in football history and the 12th-biggest football stadium in the world.