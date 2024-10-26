In football, it is often the players, managers and even fans who are discussed the most, and the football stadiums are forgotten. These magnificent arenas, where supporters go to worship their team every week, are pivotal to the sport. Sometimes these stadiums are old, ugly, and falling apart, but certain venues are works of art.

With this in mind, here are the most beautiful football stadiums in history, ranked from ten to one.

Ranking Factors

Design

History

Overall Aesthetics

10 Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Team: Real Madrid

Opened in 1947, the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.

Home to one of the most successful teams of all time, Real Madrid, the Santiago Bernabeu has seen some incredible moments, and legendary players. The stadium itself is ever getting more remarkable, with a five-year renovation between 2019 and 2024 improving the stadium further. Adding more seats, redesigning the exterior, and inputting a state-of-the-art retractable pitch and roof, there are few stadiums like the Santiago Bernabeu.

An arena every football fan would love to visit, the home of Real Madrid is an unbelievable venue.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Statistics Year Opened 1947 Capacity 85,000

9 Allianz Arena

Team: Real Madrid

An incredible stadium, home to Bayern Munich, the Allianz Arena is a beautiful stadium.

Inside, the picturesque pitch and seat designs leave fans in awe, with a large Bayern badge printed on the seats, which stands out from a mile away. Yet perhaps the most amazing part of the Allianz Arena is the exterior. Designed by the architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, the stadium features 2,800 air cushions, which have LED lights underneath and can display 16 million different colours. On a match day, the stadium lights up red, which is a sight to behold.

A beautiful stadium, home to one of the world's best teams, the Allianz Arena is a unique and mesmerising arena.

Allianz Arena Statistics Year Opened 2005 Capacity 75,024

8 Wembley Stadium

Team: England

After deciding to leave the old Wembley, England had to create a venue fit for an ever-improving nation, which would also be hosting international tournaments and domestic cup finals.

A huge stadium, the largest in the United Kingdom, Wembley Stadium stands out from miles away, and the iconic arch which goes over the stadium adds to the spectacle. The beauty of the stadium is hard to incredible, but the size and magic really add to the beauty.

With a perfect playing surface, which requires constant care and attention, Wembley Stadium always looks pristine and is already a legendary arena.

Wembley Stadium Statistics Year Opened 2007 Capacity 90,000

7 Birds Nest Stadium

Team: China

Perhaps less iconic than some of the other stadiums, the Birds Nest Stadium in Beijing is truly beautiful.

Opened for the 2008 Olympics, but now being home to the Chinese football team, the Birds Nest Stadium features a unique design, which makes it stand out among the rest. "China wanted to have something new for this very important stadium," according to the chief architect, Li Xinggang, and that is exactly what they got. Inspired by Chinese ceramics, the exterior of the stadium has a steel frame outside the main stadium structure, which gives the appearance of a bird's nest. A stadium like no other, China's Birds Nest Stadium is a thing of beauty.

Birds Nest Stadium Statistics Year Opened 2008 Capacity 80,000

6 Rheinpark Stadion

Team: Lichtenstein

One of the smallest stadiums on this list, the Rheinpark Stadion, home to the Lichtenstein national team, is incredible.

Situated on the banks of the river Rhine, just on the border of Switzerland, the stadium has some fantastic views. The ground is surrounded by mountains, hills, and even a castle, which makes the all-round spectacle very unique. Although the stadium itself isn't spectacular, the surrounding area and views from within make it one of the most beautiful stadiums around. It is a venue all football lovers would dream of visiting, as there are few grounds like it.

Rheinpark Stadion Statistics Year Opened 1998 Capacity 7,584

5 Camp Nou

Team: Barcelona

Currently under construction, the Camp Nou is arguably the most iconic stadium in club football.

Home to Barcelona, the stadium has hosted some of the sports' best-ever players, as well as some remarkable games. The stadium is the third largest in Europe, and is almost entirely out in the open, with only a small area covered by a roof. With stands that go incredibly high up, the Camp Nou is a sight to behold, not just due to the quality of football on display.

Regularly being updated and renovated to improve and ensure the ground remains one of the best on the planet, the Camp Nou – recognised all across the globe – is one of the sport's greatest venues.

Camp Nou Statistics Year Opened 1957 Capacity 99,354

4 Pancho Arena

Team: Puskas Akademia FC

A small arena in Felcscut, Hungary, the Pancho Arena is remarkable.

Designed by famous Hungarian architect Imre Makovetz, who wanted to give fans a design like no other in sport, the stadium has received plaudits from all that have visited it, due to its sheer beauty. The stadium features fan vaults, spread like tree branches to provide a unique and stunning look. When lit up, the beauty of the ground is even more apparent, and there is no arena quite like it.

It appears almost like a church, which is symbolic of the emotions fans feel when watching their team, and is named after legendary footballer, Ferenc Puskas.

Pancho Arena Statistics Year Opened 2014 Capacity 3,865

3 The Float at Marina Bay

Team: Various

Although this stadium is not exclusively for football, The Float at Marina Bay is without doubt the most unique stadium on this list.

The multipurpose venue in Singapore was built in the Marina Reservoir, with a large grandstand on the shore. The first football match that was played there was between Tuan Gemuk Athletic and VNNTU FC, in the ESPZEN Sunday League Division One, but it has also hosted a vast number of ceremonies and parades. The arena was sadly demolished in 2023, but the incredible stadium, which could hold the weight of up to 9,000 people, will never be forgotten.

The Float @ Marina Bay Statistics Year Opened 2007 Capacity 27,000

2 La Bombonera

Team: Boca Juniors

One of football's most iconic stadiums, La Bombonera is famed for its incredible atmosphere, beautiful design, and historical moments.

Hosting some of the world's best matches and players, the stadium is seeped in history, but is also stunning to look at. Surrounded by murals of famous players, the stadium has something magical around every corner, and is a dream venue for most football lovers. The stadium, which is entirely open, is unusually shaped, with one stand which covers three quarters of the pitch, and another running the length of the touchline. The shape of the stadium makes for excellent acoustics, and particularly during derby matches against River Plate, it is unbelievably loud.

La Bombonera Statistics Year Opened 1940 Capacity 57,200

1 Maracana

Team: Flamengo, Fluminese, Brazil

Arguably the most famous and well-known stadium in history, the Maracana is simply incredible.

Built in 1950 in order to host the World Cup final, which Brazil went on to lose, the stadium hosted a record-breaking 173,850 spectators, despite having a capacity of 73,139. Now a multipurpose arena which has hosted concerts and Olympic events, the Maracana is home to all the biggest fixtures in Brazil, and is the third-largest stadium in South America.

With yellow, blue, and green seats to represent the Brazil flag, the stadium's beauty, alongside its character and history, makes it one of football's greatest venues. It is often spoken about as the ideal place to play in for players, and as it has hosted over 150,000 on 284 occasions, the ground is simply like no other.