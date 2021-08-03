Highlights Football contracts are increasingly complex, with specific demands and clauses beyond just the transfer fee and salary.

Some of the most bizarre contract clauses in football history include language integration, enormous release fees, and personal requests like private jets and cooking lessons.

These clauses range from lighthearted, such as allowing two nights out, to serious concerns like racial abuse and behaviour issues.

Football transfers are a complicated process. It takes more than just simply agreeing on a transfer fee for deals to get done these days. Contracts are becoming more and more complex to sign with the interference of super agents and various player demands. Often, the club has specific demands for the player they’re signing. It’s far more than just the salary that needs to be agreed.

So, we thought we'd look at some of the most bizarre contract clauses in football history. Therefore, we’ve identified 18 of the strangest clauses that we’ve ever heard of. It starts with two of the greatest players to have ever played the game and ends with a player wanting to improve the cooking skills of his wife.

Lionel Messi

Catalan clause

After Lionel Messi’s incredible contract was leaked it showed there was a clause that he should "integrate into Catalan society and culture". After the 2022 World Cup winner signed one of the biggest contracts in the history of the sport, Barcelona tried their very best to improve the diminutive Argentine’s Catalan.

It meant that Barcelona asked Messi to learn the language, which is separate from Spanish, while another said he would become a free agent should Catalonia become independent. Interestingly, Messi accepted, and he fed into the club’s plan of making him a man of the city rather than solely their greatest-ever player.

Cristiano Ronaldo

€1 billion release clause

In La Liga, every player has to have a release clause in their contract. While it certainly wasn’t strange that Cristiano Ronaldo had one in his deal, the fact it was a ridiculous €1 billion made it pretty pointless, as there were no clubs financially able to splash this type of cash on a new player, nor will it ever be the case.

Real Madrid’s club president Florentino Perez summed it up perfectly, by saying: "The release clauses are not there to be paid. If there has to be a sale, it's negotiated.” In 2018, with his Bernabeu stint coming to an end, his release clause was slashed to a paltry, in hindsight, €120 million.

Neymar

Visiting friends clause

When Barcelona signed Neymar from Santos in 2013, the Spanish club didn’t want him to be homesick from his native Brazil to ensure he was the best he possibly could be on the pitch. As such, the Spanish outfit came up with a deal that benefitted all parties: the visiting friends clause.

The extortionate fee aside, the Brazilian had a special request that his eventual employers obliged. His close group of friends from home - named “The TIOSS” - were flown to Barcelona, Spain, once every fortnight with the all-expensive trip paid for by the club. Neymar remained happy, and he became one of their greatest ever players of the modern era.

Keisuke Honda

Armoured vehicle clause

In January 2020, Japanese legend Keisuke Honda - one of the many players better for country than club - signed for Brazilian side Botafogo as he came to the latter stage of his career. But that was one thing, albeit unconventional, that he asked for before he signed on the dotted line. Ahead of a move to Brazil, the midfielder feared for his safety and asked to have a personal armoured vehicle.

Rio De Janeiro is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world and Honda was somewhat frightened about the prospect of joining the club in the football-mad city, which homes four football clubs - Botafogo Flamengo, Fluminense and Vasco da Gama. Incredibly, Botafogo agreed, but Honda moved onto another club in the same year.

Radamel Falcao

Dodgy knee clause

When Premier League side Manchester United signed Radamel Falcao from Monaco in September 2014, they feared his dodgy knees, which had been an ever-growing problem across his career. If the Colombia striker’s knee problems returned, the Red Devils were able to terminate the loan with no financial penalty.

The Old Trafford-based outfit had the option to make his deal permanent - for the price of £43.5 million - but decided not to after yet another knee injury. In his 29-game career in England, the centre forward, now 38, plundered four goals and assists apiece but could’ve extended his stay if he could remain fit.

Stefan Schwarz

Space clause

When Stefan Schwarz signed for Sunderland from Valencia in 1999, he was considering signing up for one of the first commercial flights to space - but, understandably, the Black Cats were not too keen on the idea, so they decided to insert a ‘space clause’ into his contract.

Sunderland’s chief executive, John Fickling, told the BBC at the time: “One of Schwarz’s advisers has, indeed, got one of the places on the commercial flights.

“And we were worried that he may wish to take Stefan along with him. So we thought we’d better get things tied up now rather than at the time of the flight.”

Dennis Bergkamp

No-fly clause

From a player who wanted to take to the skies to a player who wouldn’t leave the ground, there was a reason why Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp was affectionately nicknamed the ‘Non-Flying Dutchman’. During his time spent in north London, the underrated frontman ensured to have a ‘non-flying’ clause inserted into his contract thanks to his fear of flying.

Bergkamp was scared of flying and missed many European away matches for Arsenal as a result and his clause initially cost him £100,000 from his personal bank balance. Fortunately, he was an incredible player and the club granted his requests with him taking other modes of transport rather than share an airplane with his club teammates.

Samuel Eto’o

Private Jet clause

Remember when Samuel Eto’o made the surprise move to Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala from Inter Milan in 2011? Well, that mammoth contract, which, in turn, made him the world’s highest paid player, featured a private jet clause. But why would a player need to privately fly to and from training every day?

It’s because he wanted to live in Moscow, rather than Makhachkala itself - more than 1,000 miles away. A normal flight takes more than two hours but Eto’o, widely considered one of the greatest strikers of the 2000s, could be home from training in an hour. The club, backed by billionaire Suleyman Kerimov, obliged to the journeyman’s outlandish requirement.

Georg Koch

Racism clause

While some of these clauses are light-hearted and comical, this one certainly isn’t. German goalkeeper Georg Koch feared he would be racially abused about his nationality after moving to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands in the year of 1997.

It took just three months before he returned to Germany to ply his trade for Arminia Bielefeld - but why such the short stay? Apparently he inserted a clause into his contract that, in the event of racial abuse, he’d be allowed to depart. The hostility from the Dutch was too much for the glovesman and he, against his own will, departed.

Mario Balotelli

Good conduct clause

The enigmatic Mario Balotelli - courted as the replacement for Luis Suarez - is known best for his off-the-pitch antics, meaning that Liverpool’s decision to sign the Italian hitman back in 2014 was certainly surprising. That proved to be the case with just four goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

What was the most interesting about his Anfield stint was that he was on his best behaviour throughout, despite having a bad boy persona pinned to his name. Why was that? Well, the Reds had inserted a ‘good behaviour’ clause which meant he would have to leave if he misbehaved. It worked, though, as he uncharacterstically didn’t get sent off for the Reds.

Luis Suarez

Biting clause

After biting opponents whilst playing at Ajax, Liverpool and Uruguay, Barcelona didn’t want history to repeat itself when they paid a whopping £64.98 million for Luis Suarez back in 2014. The striker’s past behaviour carried a reputation with it and the Spanish club were keen to prevent their name from being tarnished.

Therefore, they reportedly included a ‘no biting’ clause which meant he would be sold if he did so. Suarez - one of the best No.7s in Liverpool history - was already banned when he arrived in Spain after biting Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has since denied that such a clause exists.

Ronaldinho

Two nights out clause

Footballers are often bashed for not ‘remaining professional’ should they be spotted in a nightclub. But for Ronaldinho, partying was equally important as playing football and earning a wage and the former Ballon d’Or winner ensured that hitting the town was stipulated in his contract upon leaving AC Milan.

When Ronaldinho - one of the greatest Brazilian footballers ever - went back to Brazil in 2011 to sign for Flamengo, he just wanted to enjoy the final few years of his career without the thrills and spills of professional football affecting his social life. Therefore, he ensured the club included a clause where he was allowed two nights out a week without receiving a fine or other repercussions.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

20-minute appearance clause

If you saw the former England international being subbed on in the 71st minute, you are about to find out why that was ever the case. The Gunners appeared to have pulled off a shrewd bit of business by signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for £12 million, plus £3 million in add-ons, but that came with an added extra.

Arsenal were forced to pay Southampton, his former club, a £10,000 appearance fee whenever the midfielder played 20 minutes or more. Despite flashes of brilliance, the Englishman’s north London-based tenure didn’t go to plan, and he was shipped off to one-time Premier League winners, Liverpool.

Neil Ruddock

Weight clause

Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock has never been particularly athletic but when he joined Crystal Palace towards the end of his career, then-chairman Simon Jordan - who is now renowned as one of the talkSPORT crew - revealed how they attempted to help the defender, who also played for Liverpool, keep in shape.

"I decided to put a 10 per cent penalty on the contract we were proposing to offer him if he was over the recommended weight of 99.8kg, which by the way was still frigging huge.” Jordan revealed. Ruddock, incredibly, found himself fined eight times in less than six months and spent just one season at Selhurst Park, chalking up 20 league outings.

Roberto Firmino

Anti-Arsenal clause

"What do you think they're smoking over there at the Emirates?"

That was an infamous tweet sent out by Liverpool owner John W. Henry after Arsenal offered a rather cheeky £40,000,001 bid for standout striker, Luis Suarez, back in the day.

Irritated, Liverpool certainly ensured to keep that in mind when they signed Roberto Firmino from Hoffenheim in 2015 as they included a €98 million release clause “if the interested club is not Arsenal”. That quite literally meant that any club,but Arsenal were able to trigger the forward’s release clause. Firmino scored 11 goals in 15 Premier League matches against the Gunners.

Giuseppe Reina

House clause

Signing for a new club comes with plenty of perks, including new cars and a litany of sponsorship opportunities. But a new house is where many sides would draw the line given the expense. That didn’t prevent German striker, Guiseppe Reina, demanding his club, Arminia Bielefeld, to build him a property for every year of his contract.

His employers did agree to the terms, however, but given that he wasn’t specific - particularly in relation to the size or type of property - they used this to their advantage. The club built him three houses of LEGO for the three years of his contract. You can’t say they didn’t hold up their end of the bargain, can you?

Stig Inge Bjornebye

No ski clause

Norweigan full-back Stig Inge Bjornebye was not just interested in the sport of football but, in fact, was a keen ski jumper in his youth - a sport in which his father competed at the Olympics. But Liverpool - a club he joined in 1992 - were not best pleased with his hobby and wouldn’t allow him within 200 yards of a ski slope.

He stayed at Anfield for eight years, playing 184 times, and went nowhere near a ski slope thanks to his club inserting such a clause in his contract. There probably aren’t too many ski slopes in Liverpool, to be fair.

Rolf-Christel Guie-Mien

Wife cooking lessons clause

When signing for a new club, there are a host of footballers that insert clauses in the best interest of their families, who are forced to move cities to accommodate for the players’ club choice. Congolese midfielder Rolf-Christel Guie-Mien bared that in mind when joining German club Eintracht Frankfurt back in 1999.

In doing so, he only agreed to sign a contract if his wife was given cooking lessons, with the midfielder adamant that advancements in his better half’s culinary skills would allow him to settle into the German lifestyle much easier. Guie-Mien retired in 2012 but spent the latter six years of his career in Germany.