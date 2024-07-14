Highlights NFL players have suffered bizarre off-the-field injuries from fondue burns to severed fingers.

It's not unusual for NFL players to get hurt on the field. Football is a dangerous sport, after all, because it's so physical. Players block and tackle each other. Not only that, but non-contact injuries can happen -- a player can step wrong and tear an ACL, for example.

But while most football players who suffer an injury get hurt on the field, there have been more than a few doozies when it comes to injuries that have occurred off the field.

There have been plenty of memorable off-the-field incidents, from fondue mishaps to paintball shootings to golfing incidents to mosquito bites gone wrong.

1 Fondue Pot & Slipped Ax

Chris Hanson was cursed.



We'll start this list with two for the price of one (so, technically, it's 11 injuries) because one unfortunate Jacksonville Jaguar, punter Chris Hanson, was the victim of two bizarre accidents.

It started during the 2002 season when Hanson, his wife, and Jaguars kicker Jaret Holmes were making fondue at Hanson's home. The hot pot overturned and Hanson sustained first- and second-degree burns on his right ankle and both of his hands.

Hanson told The Florida Times-Union that while the injury might sound funny, it really wasn't. His wife, Kasey, suffered second- and third-degree burns.

"It happened so fast," Hanson said. "We were moving the fondue pot when it slipped onto the tile floor at my house, then my wife fell into it. I know it doesn't sound like much, but it's been quite an ordeal. We're just now getting her home."

Both Hanson and Holmes recovered in time for the season.

The next year, Hanson was swinging an ax at a tree stump as part of a motivational stunt put on by Jack Del Rio, who was the Jaguars' head coach at the time. Hanson missed the stump and hit his right leg. The resulting gash was bad enough to require season-ending surgery.

Hanson may have been cursed.

2 A Little Q-tip Causes a Big Problem

Chase Blackburn suffered hearing damage.

A Q-tip caused issues in 2007 for New York Giants linebacker Chase Blackburn. Blackburn was bumped into by accident by a reporter in the locker room after a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He was cleaning his ear with a Q-tip when he got bumped, and he nearly ruptured an eardrum.

He even had some hearing loss.

Locker rooms can be a crowded place postgame. Players might want to let their guard down after the game, but perhaps their locker room can be as dangerous as the field.

3 Paintball Leads to Painful Shot

Being hit in the groin is no fun.

Back in 2007, Washington's football team did various team-building exercises. The team's defensive backs chose to play paintball. Safety LaRon Landry, a rookie that season, was shot in the groin and missed a three-day minicamp.

Joe Gibbs, who was then the head coach, told The Washington Post it was a "freak accident".

"It was kind of bizarre, but every now and then something like that happens," Gibbs said

We feel for Landry, though we're glad he didn't miss more time.

4 Frozen Out

When nursing an injury leads to another injury.



Here we have an injury that occurred while a player was nursing an injury.

In 2006, Pittsburgh Steelers right guard Kendall Simmons had a chemical ice pack on his foot while he watched Monday Night Football. That game, a 13-3 Denver Broncos win over the Baltimore Ravens, must've been quite boring because Simmons fell asleep. The chemical ice pack gave Simmons a burn that was similar to frostbite, and he missed the next game.

We're pretty sure that suffering an injury while healing from an injury is ironic.

5 When Bug Bites Attack

A spider bite sidelined a player -- and sent him to the hospital



Bug bites are no fun -- we've all dealt with itchy mosquito bites. But in 2003, Carolina Panthers rookie defensive tackle Kindal Moorehead found that what he thought was a mosquito bite turned out to be something else entirely.

Moorehead woke up on the first day of training camp with a bite on his arm that he figured was a mosquito bite. But that bite would swell and cause Moorehead four days of pain. He was sent away from training camp to have the bite examined, and doctors theorized he'd been bitten by a spider.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Four. That's how many days Kindal Moorehead spent in the hospital.

He ended up in the hospital for four days, receiving intravenous fluids and antibiotics.

"I was just looking at it like a regular bug bite," Moorehead told the Associated Press. "But then my arm kept swelling up. When I went to the hospital and they said they would have to keep me for a few days, then I started to get worried about it. Things like that happen that you have no control over."

Bug bites, well, bite.

6 Even Golfing Can Be Dangerous

Be careful how you swing your club.



Golfing is a favorite pastime of athletes everywhere. It's a sport that has a lot less human-on-human contact than football -- ideally, there's zero contact -- but while the sport seems tranquil, it can lead to injuries.

You might think being hit by a golf ball would be the most likely cause of injury, but in 2003, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason broke his right hand while teeing off at a charity golf event hosted by Jeff Fisher, who was then the head coach of the Titans.

"It’s just one of those freak things,” Mason said. “I hit the ball the wrong way and kind of twisted my hand."

Mason missed a month of playing time.

''I've been telling people I was rescuing my dog or something and I slipped and fell,'' Mason said. ''I could see getting hurt in other sports, but not that one. Hey, things happen. It was just bad luck.''

Just when you thought the driving range was safe.

7 Fast Food is Unhealthy In More Ways Than One

A McDonald's bag cost Brandon Marshall some time.

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall was with the Denver Broncos in 2008 when he missed time because of a fast-food bag.

That's right. Marshall told The Denver Post that he had some spring plans -- and those plans were derailed when he slipped and fell on a McDonald's bag.

"We woke up early in the morning, probably 7 o'clock, to go jet skiing," Marshall told The Denver Post. "There were probably 10 of us (family members), maybe more. We got to horseplaying and I slipped on a McDonald's bag. I went hand-first into an entertainment system and, in trying to bridge myself, I went through the TV."

He needed surgery and missed the majority of the offseason. He had severed a vein, artery, and nerve in his right forearm.

McDonald's can be unhealthy in more ways than one, we suppose.

8 The Turf Monster Has Been With Us Forever

Even in the pre-Super Bowl era, the turf monster existed

Most of the images we've detailed here have happened within the past quarter-century. This next one goes way back to before the Super Bowl existed.

This one is technically an on-field injury, though it didn't happen during a game. It happened during pre-game.

Tackle Turk Edwards turned too quickly to walk back to the sidelines after the pre-game coin toss, and his cleats got tangled in the ground. The resulting blown-out knee ended his season and his career.

The turf monster has always existed, it seems.

Just ask former wide receiver Steve Smith

This next off-field injury also actually occurred on a football field -- a flag-football field.

In the summer of 2010, Carolina Panthers star wide receiver Steve Smith was playing flag football at a local YMCA, according to ESPN. He broke his arm after losing his footing and attempting to brace himself.

"They were messing around, the ball went over his head and he slipped," said Smith's agent, Derrick Fox. "He put his arm out to brace himself. When he did he felt a sharp pain. He went in [Sunday] afternoon to have an X-ray and it showed a break."

Smith healed in time to play in the regular season, though he did need surgery and had a plate and screws installed in his arm. Maybe the universe was trying to tell him to take a summer break from football.

10 Don't Play With Fireworks

If you do, you could lose a finger.

Finally, we will end with perhaps the most well-known off-field injury in recent years. During the summer of 2015, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was setting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July when something went awry. The resulting fireworks accident led to a broken thumb -- and Pierre-Paul also needed to have a finger amputated.

Pierre-Paul was able to continue on with his career -- and he's technically still an active player, though he's a free agent as of this writing. He eventually moved to linebacker.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: One. That's the number of fingers Jason Pierre-Paul had amputated.

Pierre-Paul was also injured in a car accident during the 2019 offseason and missed time with a neck fracture.

We'll end with a reminder that fireworks are dangerous -- and if you ever forget that, think of what happened to Pierre-Paul.

