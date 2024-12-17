Football fans don’t just buy tickets to the game to support their team and hope to see good football. They want to see something extra too. That can range from those in the game that have real character and personality. To those football fans have been captivated by, like Pele and Diego Maradona, due to their charm and allure.

While Pele’s official goal tally is very impressive, it is not statistics alone that attract fans to the game. It is charisma. Pele had that quality by the bucket load. There are many other greats of the game who also had that. These rankings reveal the 10 most charismatic players in football history.

10 David Beckham

England, Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG

David Beckham is perhaps the greatest ever crosser of the ball when it comes to players in the twenty-first century. After his red card in England’s defeat to Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, his stock was low. As far as the tabloid media in the UK was concerned, Beckham was nothing short of a petulant child. Not only that, they adjudged the young Englishman to have cost England’s place in the World Cup.

After that traumatic trial by media, Beckham reinvented himself as a dependable leader on the field. He went on to have the season of his life, helping Manchester United to win the treble in 1999. He also became a real leader and dependable figure for the English team. Without Beckham, England would not have qualified for the 2002 World Cup. Thankfully for England fans, Beckham's last-minute free-kick against Greece at Old Trafford saw them reach the world's biggest football stage.

9 Roberto Baggio

Italy, Fiorentina, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan

Known as the Divine Ponytail, Roberto Baggio is one of the greatest Italian players in football history. He lit up the 1994 World Cup in the USA with some amazing performances. Sadly, for Baggio, it ended in defeat on penalties in the final with Brazil. On that day Baggio ballooned his spot-kick over the Brazil crossbar.

Yet Baggio is still very fondly remembered by football fans across the world. He was a charismatic leader in the way he always went looking for the ball in order to try and create goals for his side. During his career, Baggio scored an impressive 277 goals in 604 club games, not to mention 27 goals in 56 appearances for Italy.

8 Paolo Di Canio

Italy, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham, Lazio

Paolo Di Canio is considered one of the most controversial players in Premier League history. He came to Britain, firstly to Celtic, then to Sheffield Wednesday, but it is probably his time at West Ham he’s best known for in England. The Italian had an aura about him on the field. One that carried with it a real belief in his ability to transform a game. There was another side to Di Canio.

In 2000, when West Ham were playing Everton at Goodison Park, the Hammers were bearing down on goal while Everton’s keeper Paul Gerrard was down injured. As the ball was crossed to Di Canio, he caught the ball to stop the game to allow Gerrard to get treatment. Surly and at times downright grumpy, Di Canio was a player fans couldn't take their eyes off.

7 Luis Figo

Portugal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan

Portuguese superstar Luis Figo always looked effortlessly cool on the field. Such was his first touch and finesses, he seemingly always had time on the ball and never seemed flustered, even when a pig’s head was thrown in his path while returning to Barcelona in a Real Madrid shirt.

His transfer from the Nou Camp to the Bernabeu was one of the most controversial transfers of all time, but Figo remained composed throughout. At Madrid, in the 2000s, he was one of the Galacticos, alongside Ronaldo, Zidane and Roberto Carlos. Together with those legends of the game, he won the 2002 Champions League. In 2000, at the age of 28, Figo was voted ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Andriy Shevchenko, to be named winner of the Ballon d’Or.

6 Eric Cantona

France, Marseille, Leeds United, Manchester United

With his collar folded upwards, Eric Cantona is a Manchester United legend. For some, he is the greatest-ever Premier League signing. He was very much the fairy dust of magic sprinkled on a young and hard-working United side in the 1990s. More often than not, he would pop up with incredible and timely goals to enable United to win trophies.

This was never more the case than during the 1995/96 season, when the Frenchman was returning from a long ban after his kung-fu kick at a fan at Selhurst Park. After Christmas, he scored 10 Premier League goals, including the winning goal in five games. These goal-scoring heroics went a long way in helping the club win another League and Cup double, as he also scored the winner over Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley. On occasions, you will still hear United fans singing about the Frenchman, even though he retired in 1997. This is the result of the charisma Cantona had at Old Trafford and in the Premier League.

5 Michel Platini

France, Juventus

With his shirt permanently untucked outside his shorts, Michel Platini was the face of French football for over a decade. Widely recognised as one of France’s greatest-ever players and one of the best of the 1980s, the playmaker led his country to victory in Euro ’84. With his ruffled hair and casual appearance, Platini looked every inch the artist on the pitch.

That is just what he was for France and Juventus. In Euro 84 he scored an incredible nine goals, including one in the final. He also scored the winner from the spot for Juventus in the 1985 European Cup Final. As far as French legends go, he is right up there with Zinedine Zidane

4 George Best

Northern Ireland, Manchester United

George Best was charisma on legs. Skillful, enigmatic and handsome he is one of the greatest British players in football history. He had a maverick nature both on and off the field. When playing for Manchester United, the opposition never knew which way he would junk with the ball.

In the 1960s, in a world of black-and-white film and TV, he lit up the world with his fantastic close control and dribbling skills. Aged only 22, he won the European Cup with Manchester United and the Ballon d'Or and took it all in his stride as if it was just another day.

3 Diego Maradona

Argentina, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli

Diego Maradona was one of the most revolutionary players ever. Guilty of some dastardly acts on the field, he was often able to use his charm and charisma to move himself away from such controversy. This was very much the case in the 1986 World Cup, which he inspired Argentina to win, when he used his hand to score against England in the quarter-finals.

Maradona described the incident as the hand of God. Still, there was no doubting his genius - later in that game he scored what is often referred to as the Goal of the Century. He knew his abilities, without ever seeming to be overtly arrogant. He used this to inspire and lead his teammates for club and country. It meant Argentina won the World Cup and Napoli won their first-ever Serie A title.

2 Pele

Brazil, Santos

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Pele did so much for the game, but it was his performances at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico that so many remember. This was the advent of colour TV at a time when football wasn’t televised anywhere near as often as it is today. Suddenly, you had this joyous, skilful Brazil team winning games and doing so with a smile on their face.

At the centre of it was Pele, a player who was imitated by thousands of playgrounds and parks across the land. In many ways, he was football’s first true global superstar. Always ranked as one of the greatest players ever, Pele’s personality transcended the sport.

1 Johan Cruyff

Netherlands, Ajax, Barcelona

Dutch legend Johan Cruyff was as charismatic as they come. A visionary as a player and coach, he was part of the Ajax side that won the European Cup three times in a row, while captaining the Netherlands to the 1974 World Cup Final. He had very strong opinions on the game. You need only read Cruyff’s all-time eleven to understand that. In reality, Cruyff was a fan of simple, quick passing:

"Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing that exists."

Writing in his autobiography, Cruyff was aware how he confused some: "I haven't always been understood. As a footballer, as coach and also for what I did after all that. But OK, Rembrandt and Van Gogh weren't understood either. That's what you learn: people go on bothering you until you're a genius."