Summary Good goalkeepers are crucial in the Champions League, often making big saves to help their teams to decisive victories.

The likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas are among the greatest in the competition's history.

Liverpool's Alisson is one of the current shot-stoppers who already features on the list of the goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in Champions League history.

It is often said that, in football, a good striker wins games, while a good goalkeeper wins titles. It's a statement that everyone is free to dispute as they see fit, but one that has been proven time and time again in the Champions League.

Faced with the best teams in Europe, being able to rely on a last line of defence capable of saving delicate situations is priceless. Just ask the Liverpool fans who witnessed the 2018 final.

And speaking of the Reds, their recent 0-1 win at Girona not only gave Mohamed Salah his 50th goal on the star-studded stage; it also saw Alisson overtake Vitor Baia in the ranking of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the competition.

15 Goalkeepers with the Most Clean Sheets in Champions League History Rank Player Clean Sheets Appearances 1. Manuel Neuer 60 145 2. Iker Casillas 57 177 3. Gianluigi Buffon 52 124 4. Edwin van der Sar 50 98 5. Petr Cech 47 111 6. Victor Valdes 45 106 7. Jan Oblak 36 89 8. Dida 35 72 9. Oliver Kahn 33 103 10. Marc-Andre ter Stegen 32 85 11. Ederson 31 81 12. Thibaut Courtois 29 80 13. Santiago Canizares 27 65 14. Alisson 26 61 15. Vitor Baia 26 70

Clean sheets are only awarded if the player has completed the full match.

15 Vitor Baia

Clean sheets: 26

UCL appearances: 64

64 Clubs: FC Porto, Barcelona

Few goalkeepers have won more trophies than Vitor Baia. A legend with FC Porto, where he spent almost the entirety of his career, the Portuguese goalkeeper was one of the key players in the Dragons' domestic domination during the 1990s and early 2000s.

It was a brilliant adventure during which the former Lusitanian international (80 caps) crossed paths with Jose Mourinho, with whom he lifted the Champions League in 2003 to complete the fabulous quadruple - with the Portuguese Championship, the Portuguese Supercup and the Intercontinental Cup - achieved by the Porto club. The achievement of a lifetime for a player considered one of the best goalkeepers of his era.

14 Alisson

Clean sheets: 26

UCL appearances: 61

61 Clubs: AS Roma, Liverpool

Alisson did not wait until he joined Liverpool to discover the Champions League (he played in the semi-finals with Roma), but it was with the Reds that he became one of the best goalkeepers of recent years. After winning the competition in his first campaign for the English club, the Brazilian international has since experienced all the joys and disappointments of the race for the stars.

And while the 2023/24 campaign was marked by a disappointing elimination in the Round of 16, the breath of fresh air brought by Arne Slot could well take Alisson and his team-mates back to the heights they dream of regaining.

13 Santiago Canizares

Clean sheets: 27

UCL appearances: 65

65 Clubs: Real Madrid, Valencia

He may be a Valencia CF legend, but it was in the colours of Real Madrid that Santiago Canizares won the only Champions League title of his career. It is a trophy he only ever came close to winning with Los Che, losing the two finals he helped his team qualify for in 2000 and 2001 - a campaign in which he scored nine of his 27 clean sheets in the Champions League.

Perhaps one of the biggest regrets of a keeper considered to be one of the strongest of his generation, winning numerous individual and team trophies on the national and international stage.

12 Thibaut Courtois

Clean sheets: 29

UCL appearances: 80

Clubs: Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Real Madrid

For many, Thibaut Courtois is now the best goalkeeper in the world. At the age of 32, the Belgian goalkeeper has nothing left to prove, having left his mark on every club he has played for during his career.

A two-time winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid, he was particularly outstanding in the 2022 final, where his nine saves against Liverpool helped his team avoid defeat and even win. The former Chelsea man has all the attributes of a modern goalkeeper: he is tall, can get down quickly, explosive and good on his feet. A real safe bet.

11 Ederson

Clean sheets: 31

UCL appearances: 82

82 Clubs: SL Benfica, Manchester City

Although he has been Manchester City's goalkeeper for almost a decade now, it was in the colours of Benfica that Ederson made his name in the public eye. And with the 31-year-old Brazilian international (29 caps) currently enjoying the tenth Champions League campaign of his career, he is determined to make the most of the opportunity to move up the table.

However, given the Skyblues' current predicament and the fact that his status as a first-team regular has been called into question in recent weeks, that task could prove more perilous than expected. But the Osasco native has the resources.

10 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Clean sheets: 32

UCL appearances: 85

85 Club: Barcelona

It was back in 2014, when he joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach, that Marc-Andre ter Stegen discovered the Champions League.

The beginning of an adventure which, up to the time of this writing, has seen the German keeper keep the Catalan club's goal untouched on 32 occasions in 85 appearances, including six in the 2014/15 season alone, which saw the Blaugrana lift the fifth Cup with the big ears in their illustrious history. A total repeated four years later, but the outcome - a historic semi-final elimination at the hands of Liverpool - was far different and much more painful.

9 Oliver Kahn

Clean sheets: 33

UCL appearances: 103

103 Club: Bayern Munich

For a player as competitive as Oliver Kahn, failing to finish a match without a clean sheet had all the hallmarks of defeat. Even if his team did manage to win the match. The German keeper's determination to win has enabled him to establish himself as one of the world's leading goalkeepers and to become a legend, with a list of honours that most players would only dream of.

All the more prestigious for their collective and individual achievements, including Man of the Match in the 2001 Champions League final. A unique award, given that he was the first - and one of only two - goalkeepers to win it since its inception.

8 Dida

Clean sheets: 35

UCL appearances: 72

72 Club: AC Milan

Of all the players to have influenced an entire generation born in the 1990s, Dida is undoubtedly one of the most important. As AC Milan's goalkeeper between 2000 and 2010, the Brazilian was one of the key figures in the club's conquest of numerous titles, including two Champions League titles.

A competition in which he shone, notably coming up against three Juventus shooters in the penalty shoot-out in the 2003 final won by the Rossoneri. It was a campaign he ended with no fewer than eight clean sheets in 12 games, having been beaten just five times in the entire competition.

7 Jan Oblak

Clean sheets: 36

UCL appearances: 90

90 Club: Atletico Madrid

When we talk about the great goalkeepers of our time, one name is often forgotten, or rather downplayed: that of Jan Oblak. And wrongly so, of course. The Slovenian goalkeeper, who has now been with Atletico Madrid for 10 years, is certainly one of the finest of his generation.

And although the weight of his years is sometimes making itself felt, he remains one of the world's benchmarks in his position. Having seen it all with Los Colchoneros, from Spanish league titles to Champions League disappointments, he remains one of Diego Simeone's stalwarts, who has never ceased to praise him.

6 Victor Valdes

Clean sheets: 45

UCL appearances: 106

106 Club: Barcelona

From youth team to number 1 goalkeeper, Victor Valdes has spent most of his long career wearing the colours of Barcelona. A player who has made over 500 appearances for the Catalan club, he has made a major contribution to their many successes, notably winning three Champions League titles and six Spanish league titles.

As proof of his consistent performance, Valdes is one of only six goalkeepers in history to have made 100 or more appearances in the Spanish top flight. All of which amply justifies his place among the 10 greatest goalkeepers to have graced the world's pitches in the 21st century.

5 Petr Cech

Clean sheets: 47

UCL appearances: 111

111 Clubs: Sparta Praha, Chelsea, Arsenal

Petr Cech is undoubtedly one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. The ultimate goalkeeper at Chelsea for over a decade, the Czech also shone, to a lesser extent, at Sparta Praha, Stade Rennais and Arsenal. An immense career crowned with numerous titles and statistics, each more insane than the last.

The number of clean sheets is particularly impressive. In 494 games played for the Blues, Cech managed to keep his goal intact on 228 occasions... that's almost one game in two. Of those, 45 were in the Champions League, a competition he won in 2012 and in which he has made 111 appearances.

4 Edwin van der Sar

Clean sheets: 50

UCL appearances: 98

98 Clubs: Ajax, Juventus, Manchester United

When it comes to Edwin van der Sar's performances in the Champions League, one statistic is enough: 51%. But do you know what this percentage refers to? To the number of clean sheets the Dutch keeper has achieved in the competition, more than any of his counterparts in this ranking.

In fact, in the 98 Champions League matches he has played for Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United, the two-time winner of the Cup with the Big Ears has managed to finish 50 without finding the back of the net. This statistic is all the more impressive when you consider that he ended his career having played in seven campaigns in the competition with more than 10 games on the board. A real scarecrow.

3 Gianluigi Buffon

Clean sheets: 52