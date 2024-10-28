Key Takeaways Clutch moments in football bring unmatched euphoria from crucial fixtures, which is part of what makes the sport so beloved to many.

The likes of Didier Drogba and Andres Iniesta relished high-stakes matches and rarely failed to deliver when their teams needed them most.

All-time greats like Pele and Lionel Messi produced a number of memorable moments throughout their glittering careers, cementing their place in the highest echelon of quality in the sport's history.

Few things in football beat the euphoria from a game-defining moment in a crucial fixture - perhaps a deciding tie in the prestigious World Cup, or a pivotal clash in a league title challenge. Such moments exude a sense of exhilaration in a way that is simply unmatched and only the strongest of mentalities are able to deliver in these tense situations, while the absolute best are capable of delivering multiple memorable moments throughout their career.

A group of especially clutch players stretching across the history of the sport have even become known for their unique ability to consistently manufacture outstanding, game-changing moments, precisely when they are needed most. From Didier Drogba's unbelievable record in finals, to Karim Benzema's more recent unstoppable run in the 2021/22 season, GIVEMESPORT has ranked ten of the greatest clutch players the sport has ever seen.

Related 15 Best British Teams in Champions League History British football clubs have thrived in the Champions League over the years.

10 Angel Di Maria

Career Span: 2005–

Perhaps often underrated for his clutch moments, Angel Di Maria's track record as an ever-reliable player is nothing short of incredible (even despite a forgettable spell with Manchester United, which perhaps says more about the environment at Old Trafford). With the winning goal in the 2021 Copa America final, another goal in the World Cup final a year later, a man of the match performance in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, which also happened to be Real Madrid's La Decima - the Argentine's sensational impact has left an indelible mark on both club and country.

Many have reminisced what could have been for Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany, where Di Maria was sidelined with an injury. Had the winger featured, particularly given his reliability in finals, things could have looked very different in the nation's history. Nonetheless, he helped bring international glory home eventually anyway.

Angel Di Maria's Career Statistics Club Appearances 777 Club Goals 181 National Caps 145 National Goals 31 Major Honors La Liga, Ligue 1 (x5), Champions League, World Cup, Copa America (x2)

9 Karim Benzema

Career Span: 2004–

Karim Benzema’s early years at Real Madrid saw him sometimes overshadowed by the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo and others, but after the Portuguese's departure, the Frenchman truly came into his own, evolving into Madrid’s talismanic figure.

His defining moment came in the 2021/22 season, where he delivered one of the greatest individual campaigns in Champions League history. Benzema took centre stage, leading Real Madrid to their 14th European title with 15 goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea. In moments of immense pressure, Benzema was at his clinical best, scoring crucial goals and spearheading comebacks to help Madrid to victory. Once the supporting act, Benzema proved he could be the leading man, winning that year's Ballon d'Or in the process.

Karim Benzema's Career Statistics Appearances 834 Goals 441 National Caps 97 National Goals 37 Major Honors Ligue 1 (x4), La Liga (x4), Champions League (x5), Ballon d'Or

8 Garrincha

Career Span: 1951–1972

Often regarded as one of the greatest dribblers in football history, Garrincha produced one of the most iconic performances during Brazil’s 1962 World Cup triumph. With Pele injured early in the tournament, many thought the South American powerhouses were effectively ruled out of the running for the renowned trophy.

However, Garrincha rose to the occasion in the absence of his world-class teammate, almost single-handedly carrying his nation to their second consecutive title. His exceptional dribbling, creativity, and goal-scoring ability were on full display, with standout performances in the knockout stages, including braces in the quarter-final against England and the semi-final against Chile. For his contributions, the Brazilian was recognized as the tournament's joint top-scorer and was also named player of the tournament.

1962 wasn't his only year of clutch success either. A duo of assists in the 1958 World Cup final a few years prior had already earned him a place in the Best XI of the competition and saw him become one of the most feared attackers on the planet.

Garrincha's Career Statistics Appearances 254+ Goals 84+ National Caps 50 National Goals 12 Major Honors World Cup (x2)

7 Pele

Career Span: 1956–1977

Pele, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, had an extraordinary ability to consistently deliver in clutch moments, especially on the grandest stage - the World Cup. At just 17 years old, the three-time competition winner burst onto the scene in the 1958 edition, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against France and a brace in the final to help Brazil lift their first-ever World Cup title.

However, it was his role in the 1970 World Cup that truly cemented his legacy as a clutch performer. Functioning as the centrepiece of a Brazil team often regarded as among the best in history, Pele was instrumental throughout the tournament, scoring in the final against Italy and also providing another two assists to put the game to bed at 4-1.

Of course, even outside international football, the Brazilian contributed in heaps, and his astronomical goal tallies will undoubtedly have won countless games for both club and country.

Pele's Career Statistics Appearances 647 Goals 606 National Caps 92 National Goals 77 Major Honors World Cup (x3)

6 Diego Maradona

Career Span: 1976–1997

Diego Maradona was often a one-man army, both for club and country, and clutch moments naturally came from the sheer influence he had on his teams. Particularly known for his role in guiding Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, Maradona's performances in that tournament were nothing short of legendary, and it was during the knockout stages that he truly defined himself as a player who thrived in the most high-pressure moments. His famous "Hand of God" goal and the "Goal of the Century," both against England in the quarter-final, showcased his ability to turn a match on its head with genius, and, of course, a hint of controversy.

In the semi-final against Belgium, the former Barcelona man netted twice to secure his country's place in the final, where he delivered a sublime assist that led to the winning goal against West Germany. Former England international, Glenn Hoddle, summarized Argentina's, or rather Maradona's, World Cup victory perfectly:

“For Maradona to win a World Cup on his own, and let’s face it, that’s what he did as the rest of the team were ordinary, was an amazing achievement. He was the best player I’ve seen.”

Diego Maradona's Career Statistics Appearances 491 Goals 259 National Caps 91 National Goals 34 Major Honors Serie A (x2), World Cup

5 Zinedine Zidane

Career Span: 1989–2006

From club level with Real Madrid to the international stage with France, Zinedine Zidane showcased his ability to perform when it mattered most, often in the most elegant and decisive ways. His two headed goals in the 1998 World Cup final led France to their first-ever World Cup title, marking one of the most clutch performances in football history.

For Madrid, his stunning volley produced quite simply out of nowhere in the 2002 UEFA Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen has been considered one of the greatest goals ever scored in a final, and it perfectly demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages. Even in the 2006 World Cup, Zidane’s performances carried France to the final, where he calmly converted a penalty in style with a panenka against Gianluigi Buffon to give his side a temporary lead. The Frenchman was famously dismissed later that game, but many have wondered what could have been for France that day had he stayed on the pitch till the end.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Statistics Appearances 690 Goals 125 National Caps 108 National Goals 31 Major Honors Serie A (x2), La Liga, Champions League, World Cup, Ballon d'Or

Related Every Champions League Final Man of the Match in the 21st Century (Ranked) The likes of Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have all won the accolade.

4 Andres Iniesta

Career Span: 2000–2024

Very few players can claim they have been recognized for Man of the Match displays in a World Cup final, Euros final and a Champions League final. In fact, that very list would have just one name on it, which would be none other than Andres Iniesta. With crucial goals and having exuded brilliance through his all-round play in each crucial fixture, he was by far the most deserving of each of those three awards, and this is a testament to the reliability of his quality, and former national teammate, Fernando Torres, described this particular consistency perfectly:

“I’ve been playing with him since we were 15 and I have never, ever seen him play badly.”

Whether it was a routine league tie for his club, or a shot at international glory with Spain, Iniesta was always the same with his performances - dominant, elegant and hard-working.

Andres Iniesta's Career Statistics Appearances 885 Goals 93 National Caps 131 National Goals 14 Major Honors La Liga (x9), Champions League (x4), World Cup, Euros (x2)

3 Didier Drogba

Career Span: 1998–2018

Didier Drogba was always a lethal striker, but something about his game just changed as soon as the occasion grew in importance. It was no secret that the Ivorian relished such matches, which is evidence that his mentality as a footballer is quite simply one of a kind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Didier Drogba has scored 10 goals and won 10 trophies in 12 cup finals he has played in.

Drogba's crowning moment came in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich, where he scored the equalizing goal late in the match and netted the decisive penalty in the shootout, securing Chelsea’s first-ever major European title. With further key goals in numerous high-stakes Premier League encounters and cup finals, Chelsea managed to assert dominance over English football for a significant period, thanks to Drogba.

Didier Drogba's Career Statistics Appearances 688 Goals 302 National Caps 105 National Goals 65 Major Honors Premier League (x4), Champions League

2 Lionel Messi

Career Span: 2003–

Widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers the sport has ever seen, if not the absolute greatest, Lionel Messi being a force of nature wouldn't exactly be news to anyone. Equally, the fact that some of his greatest performances have come on the biggest stages in football is far from a surprise.

A brace in the 2022 World Cup final, a tormenting attacking performance in the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United, countless vital goals in high-stakes encounters, innumerable last-gasp winning moments - listing every such achievement of the Argentine would be illogical in the interest of space, though it is ultimately fair to say that he has effectively completed it all in this sport.

Lionel Messi's Career Statistics Appearances 911 Goals 743 National Caps 189 National Goals 112 Major Honors La Liga (x10), Ligue 1 (x2), Champions League (x4), World Cup, Copa America (x2), Ballon d'Or (x8)

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career Span: 2002–

Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering career has seen the Portuguese all-time great achieve remarkable things, from five Champions League titles to five Ballon d'Ors just to name a few. From his early years as a flashy and ostentatious winger at Manchester United, to his relentless goal-scoring exploits at Real Madrid, and then at Juventus, Ronaldo has always been unstoppable in some form. Though, while his play style has seen changes, one thing has always remained the same - the man is simply inevitable.

Season upon season, game after game, Ronaldo consistently proved why it was impossible to write him off until the very final whistle was blown - an extra-time header against Barcelona to end a three-year trophy drought for Madrid in 2011, an 88th-minute free-kick against Spain in the 2018 World Cup to simultaneously complete a hat-trick, and equalize the game at the death, these are just a few of his many memorable moments. Add to this his breathtaking second-leg hat trick for Juventus to completely turn the tables against Atletico Madrid in 2019, which he had predicted for himself days prior - what Ronaldo could do was nothing short of unbelievable at times.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Career Statistics Appearances 1024 Goals 768 National Caps 216 National Goals 133 Major Honors Premier League (x3), La Liga (x2), Serie A (x2), Champions League (x5), Euros, Ballon d'Or (x5)

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 28-10-24