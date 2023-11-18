Highlights Brett Favre and Derek Carr share the ability to perform clutch comebacks, with Favre's 28 clutch moments landing him in the Hall of Fame.

Philip Rivers, Fran Tarkenton, Vinny Testaverde, and Russell Wilson all have 29 comeback victories, making for an unexpected group of quarterbacks.

John Elway's impressive career includes 31 fourth-quarter comebacks and 40 game-winning drives, earning him the nickname "Mr. Comeback."

Being down on the scoreboard as the third quarter expires is one of the most pressure-inducing situations any NFL fan, player, or coach can experience. While every field-general practices two-minute drills and plans for worst-case scenarios, only a few can execute a successful comeback.

Whether it comes down to taking advantage of blown assignments or simply having the special genetic coding that allows one to be cool, calm, and collected in the clutch, there are some signal-callers who stand apart from the rest when it's crunch time.

10 Brett Favre & Derek Carr (28)

This may be the only way in which someone could ever compare Derek Carr to Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers fan base has many fond memories of the gun-slinging quarterback who bailed them out on several occasions; 28, to be exact. Favre is in the Hall of Fame for a reason, his clutch factor being one of many.

On the flip side, Carr being in the same company as Favre may surprise people. While his best years may be behind him, Carr gave the Las Vegas Raiders everything he had throughout his nine-year tenure with them.

What's even more remarkable is that Carr has managed to work his way into the top ten in fourth-quarter comebacks while posting a career quarterback record of 68-84. Given the onslaught of weapons that the New Orleans Saints are currently providing him with, it's incredibly possible that he climbs even further up this list before it's all said and done.

9 Philip Rivers, Fran Tarkenton, Vinny Testaverde & Russell Wilson (29)

This four-way tie is perhaps the most random collection of quarterbacks ever. Philip Rivers, despite his habitual end-of-season struggles, is still considered to be a San Diego Chargers legend. Scramblin' Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton, who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl losses, is worth remembering. He held most of the major passing records when he retired in 1978.

The pedigree significantly drops off with the other two. Russell Wilson was sensational for the Seattle Seahawks during the early days of his career, nearly winning them back-to-back Super Bowls. However, his career has taken a notorious nose dive since being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2022. Despite the downturn, he's still active and has the chance to improve his 4QC number, which he actually did in Week 10 of the 2023 season, pushing his number to 30.

Vinny Testaverde is the real outlier here. Boasting a QB record of 90-123-1, in addition to his career total touchdowns nearly eclipsing his career interceptions (275 to 267), it's truly a wonder as to how this journeyman passer and former No. 1 overall pick found his way into the company of some of the most clutch QBs of all time.

8 John Elway (31)

Having won back-to-back Super Bowls, the Super Bowl XXXIII MVP, the 1987 NFL MVP award, nine Pro Bowl appearances, and a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio, John Elway is one of the most decorated signal callers to ever appear in the NFL. When Elway refused to play for the Baltimore Colts when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 1983, the Denver Broncos were right there ready to wheel and deal. And they thank their lucky stars that they did.

One of Elway's greatest comebacks ever came in the 1986 AFC Championship and is remembered as "The Drive." With 5:32 remaining in the game, the Broncos trailed the Cleveland Browns by a touchdown. Denver started the drive on their own two-yard line.

Elway converted on three different third downs during the drive, including the final one, a three-yard touchdown pass to Mark Jackson to send the game to overtime, where the Broncos won on a field goal and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. With 31 fourth-quarter comebacks and 40 game-winning drives, Elway certainly earned the moniker of "Mr. Comeback."

7 Dan Marino (33)

While current Miami Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa, has had a tremendous start to his career, Dan Marino is still the most iconic player that the franchise has ever started at the position. Widely considered to be the greatest QB to have never won a Super Bowl, Marino made up for the lack of rings with a monstrous highlight reel.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and one-off MVP is responsible for one of the most remarkable comebacks in NFL history, the fake spike in 1994. With less than 30 seconds remaining, while trailing the New York Jets, everyone assumed that Marino would look to spike the ball for the sake of clock management.

Instead, Marino faked the play before completing an eight-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram. By erasing New York's 24-6 lead, Marino cemented himself as one of the greatest crunch-time quarterbacks in NFL history.

6 Matthew Stafford & Johnny Unitas (34)

The only quarterback remaining in the top ten who has a chance to improve his final standing, Matthew Stafford, finds himself in the company of the illustrious Johnny Unitas. Unitas' 1958 NFL championship win is recognized as one of the greatest games ever played. It was the first overtime game in NFL history and is often credited with having helped popularize the NFL.

Between the two signal-callers rests a total of two Super Bowl rings, 11 Pro Bowl selections, and a golden jacket. While Stafford's legacy is not set in stone just yet, he is partly responsible for two of the greatest wide receiver seasons of all time. While Stafford has had the pleasure of throwing to Calvin "Megatron" Johnson and Cooper Kupp for his entire career, there's something to be said for Unitas having the same number of comebacks with lesser talent available. Though Hall of Fame receiver Raymond Berry was certainly no slouch.

5 Drew Brees (36)

Drew Brees is almost certainly the most underrated QB in NFL history. At one point in time, Brees was the leader in career passing yards, career completions, career completion percentage, and career passing yards per game. Additionally, he still holds the record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, the most 300+ passing yard games, the most 400+ passing yard games, the most seasons leading the league in passing yards, and the most 5,000+ passing yards seasons.

All of this and not a single MVP. A large contributing factor to a field general of his caliber having this many fourth-quarter comebacks is the numerous porous defensive units that he played alongside throughout his career. In fact, Brees would rank even higher in this category had his defenders held up a bit more often. From Marshawn Lynch's Beastquake to the Minnesota Miracle, Brees' career is unfortunately stained by the failures of the Saints' defense.

4 Matt Ryan (38)

Much like Brees, former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan was often let down by his defensive cohorts. Forever to be remembered as the man who blew a 28-3 lead with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, Ryan still managed to achieve greatness on several other occasions throughout his career.

While it certainly helped to have a historic receiver in Julio Jones as a readily available option, Ryan could always turn it on when necessary. His best come-from-behind victory is arguably his Week 2 face-off during the 2011 season with the one and only Michael Vick.

This was Vick's first trip back to the Georgia Dome as a starting QB after his prison stint. Only now was he wearing the proverbial Kelly Green. The stadium was filled to the brim with red jerseys that donned Vick's number seven. After a mixed reception from the fans, in addition to the Philadelphia Eagles scoring 21 unanswered points, it was time for Matty Ice to show up.

Thankfully, he didn't have to strain himself too much. RB Michael Turner's 61-yard run and HOF TE Tony Gonzalez' crucial third-down conversion both helped ignite the signal-caller. By erasing a 31-21 Eagles lead, Ryan had made it clear to everyone that the Falcons were entering a new era. While he may have been just as likely to throw a game away as he was to win it, the duality of the 2016 MVP consistently delivered must-watch TV.

3 Ben Roethlisberger (41)

With a career that was as controversial as it was historical, Ben Roethlisberger is one of the most polarizing signal callers in NFL history. Apart from his off-field antics, he gave his all to the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Standing as the youngest QB to have ever won a Super Bowl, at the age of 23, Roethlisberger produced a total of 64,088 passing yards, 418 touchdowns, six Pro Bowl selections, and two Super Bowls.

Undoubtedly, his best come-from-behind victory was the one that resulted in his second championship. After trailing the Arizona Cardinals 23-20 with only 2:33 remaining, Roethlisberger would ultimately make the throw of his career.

While he could have easily played it safe and settled for overtime, Big Ben went for the win and completed a pinpoint pass to Santonio Holmes in the corner of the end zone behind triple-coverage. Granting the Steelers their sixth Super Bowl and a highlight that will never die, Roethlisberger cemented himself as the best QB in the history of the franchise.

2 Peyton Manning (43)

One of the most remarkable human beings to have ever thrown a football is named Peyton Williams Manning. 14 Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro nods, five MVP awards, a Super Bowl MVP, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, two Super Bowl rings, a bust in Canton, Ohio, and a litany of all-time NFL records to boot, all belong to the man they call "Peydirt."

From 1998 to 2015, the "Sheriff" patrolled the NFL with an arm that resembled a cannon more than it did anything else. With nearly 72,000 passing yards and 539 touchdowns in his career, it's hard to point to any individual moment as Manning's best one. His knowledge and passion for the game of football was simply prolific. Thankfully, we still get plenty of content from him each Monday night with the Manning Cast on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.

1 Tom Brady (46)

The man, the myth, the legend himself, Tom Brady is, to the pride of few and the chagrin of many, the single greatest quarterback in the long and storied history of the NFL. Given the sheer number of records to his name, it should come as a surprise to no one that Tom Terrific owns this category as well. No one needs a reminder of the insane resume that this man has put together.

There is no questioning which fourth-quarter comeback is the most impressive in the GOAT's career. The story of the 28-3 Super Bowl comeback against the Falcons is only rivaled by the tales of Zeus himself in terms of legends. While New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans will forever be indebted to him for the many heroics that he performed in their names, the rest of us are simply happy to know that the NFL is finally safe from the clutches of TB12.

