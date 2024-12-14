Summary Goalkeepers are often open to being critiqued given that they are the last line of a team's defence.

Not every great goalkeeper in years passed is necissarily a commanding shot-stopper.

The best commanding goalkeepers often had a notable influence over a number of things, such as organising their defence.

Goalkeepers are perhaps more prone to criticism than any other position in football. As the final bastion of defence for both teams on the pitch at any time, it is far more obvious if ever a shot-stopper makes a mistake in comparison to his outfield teammates. Even with that, however, there are countless goalkeepers that have gone on to carve out legendary careers.

Whether they were part of a dominant team or stood out alone within sides that won less honours, there are an innumerable amount of brilliant number ones. Commanding goalkeepers, however, are something slightly different. Many shot-stoppers can be good at just that, having the reflexes and speed required to make impressive saves.

Not every goalkeeper, though, can have a calming and composed influence over their team, a natural knack for organising their defensive backline and being an intimidating, yet inspiring, figure on the pitch. So, with that said, who are the 10 most commanding goalkeepers in football history?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept are subjective, with it being more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have different entrants depending on the writer's opinion. With that being said, much of this list's ranking factors are based on the aforementioned description of a commanding goalkeeper:

How good was each goalkeeper at organising their defence/18-yard box?

How composed was each entrant during their playing careers?

How well-remembered is each entrant, what sort of legacy did they leave behind?

10 Most Commanding Goalkeepers in Football History Rank Name Playing Career Notable Teams 1. Oliver Kahn 1987-2008 Karlsruher SC, Bayern Munich 2. Peter Schmeichel 1981-2003 Manchester United 3. Manuel Neuer 2005-present Schalke 04, Bayern Munich, German national team 4. Lev Yashin 1950-1970 Dynamo Moscow, Soviet Union national team 5. Dino Zoff 1961-1983 Udinese, Mantova, Napoli, Juventus, Italian national team 6. Neville Southall 1973-2002 Everton 7. Peter Shilton 1966-1997 Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle 8. Edwin van der Sar 1990-2011 Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United 9. Gianluigi Buffon 1995-2023 Parma, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain 10. Petr Cech 1999-2019 Stade Rennais, Chelsea, Arsenal

10 Petr Cech

1999-2019

Petr Cech was 22 years old when he moved to Chelsea in 2004, having previously spent time playing football in his native Czechia before spending two seasons with Stade Rennais in France, where he came to continental attention. He was, at the time, Chelsea’s most-expensive goalkeeper of all time and would do more than enough to fulfil that title.

Cech quickly broke into the Chelsea first team after an injury to Carlo Cudicini, winning back-to-back Premier League titles in his maiden two seasons at Stamford Bridge. Cech became known for his decision-making, being regarded as one of the world’s most dependable shot-stoppers while also being incredible at organising the backline that stood in front of him.

After four Premier League titles and a Champions League alongside numerous domestic cups, Cech joined Arsenal in 2015 after over a decade of service in West London, with Chelsea remarkably making a profit on the then-veteran. By the time of his 2019 retirement, Cech had established himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever keepers.

9 Gianluigi Buffon

1995-2023

One of the best goalkeepers in footballing history, Gianluigi Buffon made his senior debut with Parma in 1995. The club were in the throes of a good era and across six years, Buffon helped the club win a Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup before joining Juventus in 2001 for what was, then, a world-record fee for a goalkeeper.

Buffon, across 17 years with the Turin side, rose to the peak of his career, in which time he was well known for his decisive decision-making, his rapid reflexes and the control and sense he possessed over his box and the defenders in front of him. Buffon moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 but would return to Juve just a year later.

In 2021, despite being in his 40s, Buffon returned to his boyhood club Parma, where he played for two further seasons before calling time on an illustrious career in 2023, having featured in well over 1,000 professional games.

8 Edwin van der Sar

1990-2011

A product of the VV Noordwijk youth academy, who he played a standalone game for in 2016, Edwin van der Sar began his professional career with Ajax, debuting as a 20-year-old in 1990. Over the next nine years, van der Sar cemented himself as the number one in a golden generation for the Amsterdam club and won the 1995 Champions League.

A tall figure, van der Sar was deceptively quick for his 6’6” height, brilliant at coming off his line and making reflex saves. The Dutch international was also exceptional at organising his defensive line, cutting a calm and composed figure across his career.

1999 saw van der Sar move to Juventus but after just two years, he lost his place to new signing Gigi Buffon, resulting in his departure. Shockingly, the goalkeeper joined newly-promoted Fulham in the Premier League, where he would play for five seasons until Manchester United, who were reportedly interested in signing him before he joined Juventus, acquired his services.

Despite being 34 when arriving at Old Trafford, van der Sar played for Man United for six years, helping them win the Champions League in that time, the second of his career. By the time he announced his retirement in 2011, his legacy within the game had been firmly established.

7 Peter Shilton

1966-1997

The first player to ever play in 1,000 English league games, Peter Shilton enjoyed a professional career that spanned a whopping three decades. He began his career with Leicester City, where he spent eight years, before moving to Stoke City in 1974. After three years with the Potters, Shilton played five-year stints with Nottingham Forest and Southampton respectively.

An intelligent goalkeeper, Shilton’s physical presence and sense and control over his box were aspects of his game that were consistently held in high regard. The England international was an imposing and intimidating figure in his net, despite not necessarily being a tall shot-stopper.

Shilton moved to Derby County in 1987 where, despite being almost 40 at the time of his move, he would spend another five seasons as number one. A three-year stint with Plymouth Argyle began in 1992 as player-manager and it was only during that time that his minutes began to decline.

6 Neville Southall

1973-2002

Despite the legacy he would ultimately carve out for himself, Neville Southall only started playing professional football in his early 20s after spending several years as a semi-professional or amateur player. In 1980, Bury acquired the Welshman’s services and he would move on to Everton the following year.

Southall remained on Merseyside for nearly 20 years, establishing himself as first choice by 1983 after a brief stint at Port Vale. Southall’s presence in the Everton goal coincided with the Toffees winning two First Division titles, a European Cup Winners’ Cup and two FA Cups between his arrival and eventual 1998 departure.

The goalkeeper, who made almost a century of appearances for the Welsh national team between 1982 and 1997, was especially good at dealing with one-on-ones that he was faced with, having had a brilliant gauge as to when was best for him to sprint from his line and put the attacker under pressure.

5 Dino Zoff

1961-1983

Footballing icon Dino Zoff made his senior debut in 1961 with Udinese. He served as backup throughout his first season, but as a starter in his second campaign he helped the club earn promotion back to the Serie A on their first attempt, after which he moved to Mantova, then a top-flight club.

His performances with Mantova across four years drew the attention of many, with Napoli ultimately being the ones to sign Zoff in 1967. A year later, he made his debut for the national team, for whom he would play until his 1983 retirement. Zoff was an incredibly calm player throughout his career, something that earned him praise from those who watched him and instilled confidence in his players.

A traditional goalkeeper who had outstanding positioning, Zoff joined Juventus in 1972 at the age of 30, where he was a mainstay in their first team for over a decade, despite his age. Zoff’s longevity also boosted his international career. In 1982, as captain of his country, he became the oldest-ever player to win a World Cup, a record which still stands today.

4 Lev Yashin

1950-1970

The only goalkeeper to have won a Ballon d’Or (at the time of writing), Lev Yashin served as something of a revolution for his position. The Black Spider spent his entire, two-decade career playing for Dynamo Moscow and the Soviet Union national team, the latter allowing him to showcase his ability on a global level.

A penalty-saving specialist, Yashin was an outlier amongst goalkeepers of his era. Where most shot-stoppers remained passive for much of the game unless forced to act, Yashin was decisive, quick to rush off his line to close down attackers or claim a ball that had been floated into his box.

Not only that, but Yashin would yell instructions out to his defenders which, once more, was not necessarily the done thing during his time as a player. He would look to distribute the ball swiftly when he had it in possession, looking to start a counter-attack rather than running down the clock. By the time of his retirement, he had made an indelible mark on the game.

3 Manuel Neuer

2005-present

Close

Manuel Neuer began his career with Schalke 04 and though he played for the club for six years, between his debut in 2005 and 2011, it is for his time with Bayern Munich that he is best known. The German international moved to Bavaria in 2011, the same year he won a DFB-Pokal with Schalke, and has been there ever since.

Neuer has been the recipient of mass amounts of praise across his career, particularly for his sweeper-keeper style of play. Through a blend of composure, intelligence, speed and strength, Neuer has perfected the art of charging off his line, utilising his imposing frame to put further pressure on any attacker trying to beat him.

As number one at Bayern Munich, Neuer has won countless honours, including two Champions Leagues. Also a World Cup winner, the shot-stopper's style of