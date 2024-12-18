Summary There are dozens of leagues across the world that attract numerous amounts of fans and spectators.

A competitive league is not necessarily determined by the amount of champions, but the amount of teams pushing for honours.

Of the 10 entrants in this list, only two are not played in Europe.

There are dozens of competitive professional football leagues across the globe, with most countries on the planet boasting at least some level of interest in the game. Over the years, leagues have developed as the sport has developed and gradually, through decades of building and history, a number of these divisions have risen to be some of the world's best.

There are instances in which certain countries attempt to create a swift, footballing revolution for their league, or leagues. China, Russia and in the modern day, Saudi Arabia, have all invested hundreds of millions worth of pounds into their domestic game with the hope of propelling it higher in the world's standings and their successes have certainly been mixed.

Football leagues being ranked is not uncommon, with studies having been conducted as recently as this year with an aim of deducing which are the best in terms of quality and excitement. With that being said, it bears asking, which 10 leagues in football are the most competitive in the world?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have differing entrants depending on the opinions held by the writer. Considering that, this list has been ranked on the following:

Quality - The best competitive leagues are often made up of good teams, so how great is each league?

Challenging teams - Even if one team tends to win the league more than the rest, how many sides are competing for honours or European qualification?

Reception - How well-regarded are these entrants by fans, how many people hold an interest in the league?

10 Most Competitive Leagues in World Football Rank Name Country 1. Premier League England 2. Bundesliga Germany 3. Serie A Italy 4. La Liga Spain 5. Ligue 1 France 6. Brazilian Serie A Brazil 7. Eredivisie Netherlands 8. Championship England 9. 2. Bundesliga Germany 10. Major League Soccer United States

10 Major League Soccer

United States

At first mention of competitive leagues, Major League Soccer may not necessarily pop into the heads of most football fans, certainly in Europe at least. The top flight of American football, comprising 30 teams, has a league-wide salary cap in place, meaning that no team can extend beyond a certain number to get players on their books.

Alongside the salary cap is the Designated Player Rule, which allows MLS sides to recruit two or three players that are far outside of their price range. It is through this rule that, in recent years, the likes of Marco Reus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi and more have moved to America. Smart DP signings for American clubs can take their teams from good to great and are often the difference in that.

With three decades of history to its name, LA Galaxy’s six MLS Cup wins are the most of any one team, with the division having had at least 15 different winners. The Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team that hold the best regular season record at the end of each campaign, has been won by 16 different sides.

9 2. Bundesliga

Germany

At the time of writing, there have been 16 games played by each of the 18 teams in the 2024/25 2. Bundesliga. In spite of that, just four points separate first-placed SV Elversberg and 10th-placed Darmstadt, with the division having enjoyed a balanced and competitive first half of their campaign.

Many a fallen giant currently occupy a place within the second tier of German football. Former Bundesliga sides FC Koln, Hannover 96, FC Kaiserslautern and Hamburg are all battling to return to the top division in a league that, last season, saw St. Pauli and Holstein Kiel earn promotion.

Across the last three 2. Bundesliga seasons, the biggest gap that has been between the first and second-placed teams has been just two points, when Schalke finished ahead of Werder Bremen in the 2021/22 campaign. A fiercely competitive division, the 2. Bundesliga will no doubt offer more of the same by the end of the current term.

8 Championship

England

The second tier of English football has long been considered one of the game’s most competitive leagues by those who know of it. Consisting of 24 teams, every season of the Championship sees a handful of sides battling for promotion, with it being common that only a few points separate a vast number of teams.

This current campaign is no different, with just nine points between third-placed Burnley and eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion at the time of writing. More often than not, at least one of the teams relegated from the previous term’s Premier League struggle to cope with the adjustment of a different division.

Despite not being the top tier of English football, the Championship is a wealthy division, with the play-off final each season often being dubbed as one of the richest games in the sport, if not the richest overall. With their triumph last season, Leicester City became the first team to have won the Championship eight times within its 132-year history, including all previous formats of the division.

7 Eredivisie

Netherlands

Similar to German football, the Dutch Eredivisie consists of 18 teams and play out a 34-game season. Also in keeping with numerous other leagues, there are a traditional “Big Three” in the Netherlands, with one of Ajax, Feyenoord or PSV usually winning the title by the season’s end.

The last team to win the Dutch top flight outside of that trio were FC Twente when, in the 2009/10 campaign, they completed an unlikely triumph under the management of Englishman Steve McClaren, who now manages the Jamaica national team.

On the continent, Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord often carry the Dutch flag well. Ajax, in 2019, were mere minutes away from a Champions League final until a Lucas Moura hat-trick sent Tottenham Hotspur through, while just two years ago Feyenoord, under the management of now-Liverpool boss Arne Slot, reached a Conference League final.

6 Serie A

Brazil

Football is massive in the continent of South America, but no greater than in Argentina and Brazil. While, in Argentina, there are teams such as Boca Juniors, Independiente and River Plate, there is a general consensus that the standard of football and therefore, the competitiveness, is stronger in Brazil.

Brazilian football has long been at the front of world attention since the days of Pele when he played at Santos who, in recent memory, were relegated for the first time in their history. Elsewhere, the likes of Corinthians, Sao Paulo, Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo have been consistent challengers for, or winners of, titles.

The Brazilian Serie A has been in existence for almost a century, with the best of the division competing continent wide in the legendary Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent to the European Champions League.

5 Ligue 1

France