Many British footballing legends have left an indelible mark on the sport's history. Be it Sir Bobby Charlton's two-year domination of the Ballon d'Or, or Bobby Moore's World Cup win as England captain, countless stories exist regarding some of football's greatest ever players.

With that said, a subsection of these world-class players over the years have proved a unique ability to possess a vast array of skills and qualities, often allowing them to shine in a plethora of roles. From Steven Gerrard's tireless work ethic, contributing immensely both going forward and in defense, to James Milner's distinct versatility which saw him play in practically every position - these players hold a special place in history.

GIVEMESPORT has ranked ten such names who have cemented their legacy as the most complete British footballers to have graced the sport.

10 Ryan Giggs

Career Span: 1990–2014

Few players in Premier League history could match Ryan Giggs' legacy and longevity. With a record 13 title triumphs and almost 1000 senior appearances, it may be argued that none could, in fact. Ultimately, it's the Welshman's ridiculously complete skill-set which has enabled him to adapt to numerous eras of the sport.

During his early days as an electric wide man, Giggs tormented defenses with his tricky footwork and speed. His athleticism later declined, but that was nothing to stop the former Manchester United man, who continued to excel in midfield instead with his outstanding technique and passing. Moreover, his exceptional stamina, work rate and tactical intelligence saw him trusted in various other positions as well, including striker and full-back.

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Club appearances 963 National caps 64 Major honours Champions League (x2), Premier League (x13), FA Cup (x4), League Cup (x4)

9 Paul Scholes

Career Span: 1993–2013

When the England national team were blessed with three world-class midfielders, Paul Scholes was the man who was shifted out to the flanks to accommodate, but it wasn't an entirely new occurrence for the Salford-born man. The truth is, Scholes' versatility meant he was trusted to feature in several roles, ranging from midfield to attack. He was a technical genius, but a hard-worker at that too, capable of dynamically switching between attack and defense to support the team.

One of Barcelona's greatest midfielders of all time, Xavi, once heaped praise on the Englishman, and the World Cup-winner's words certainly hold immense value.

"In the last 15-20 years, the best central midfielder that I have seen - the most complete - is Scholes. I have spoken with Xabi Alonso about this many times. Scholes is a spectacular player who has everything. He can play the final pass, he can score, he is strong, he never gets knocked off the ball and he doesn't give possession away."

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Club appearances 714 National caps 66 Major honours Champions League (x2), Premier League (x11), FA Cup (x3), League Cup (x2)

8 Brian McClair

Career Span: 1981–1998

Named among the best Scottish players of all time, McClair initially served as a striker during his early years at Manchester United, delivering key goals, including one in the Red Devils' 1994 FA Cup final victory. He later shifted into a midfield role later down the line, and was often asked to implement key tactical instructions. Such versatility, work rate and footballing intellect made him a dependable dream for managers, which is precisely why Sir Alex Ferguson named him one of his most underrated players.

With 30 international caps, four Premier League titles and countless more honours to add, McClair's complete talent earned him a decorated career as well.

Brian McClair's Career Statistics Club appearances 486 National caps 30 Major honours Premier League (x4), FA Cup (x2), League Cup

7 Frank Lampard

Career Span: 1995–2016

Frank Lampard's unmatched goal-scoring prowess from midfield truly set him apart from others in his position. To rank as his club's all-time top-scorer and the Premier League's sixth best ever is quite remarkable, but the ex-Chelsea star's skill-set had plenty more.

He was a born leader, and was the captain who led the Blues to their first ever Champions League win. In addition, he possessed useful creativity, and was capable of stringing intelligent plays together - no other player in Chelsea' history tallied more assists than Lampard. Dubbed one of Jose Mourinho's "best players ever", he is undoubtedly one of the greatest British midfielders to have played the sport, thanks to his complete skill-set.

Frank Lampard's Career Statistics Club appearances 900 National caps 106 Major honours Champions League, Europa League, Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x4), League Cup (x2)

6 John Stones

Career Span: 2011–

Some eyebrows were raised when Manchester City cashed in a record-breaking sum for John Stones in 2016. The most expensive defender in the world at the time, the Barnsley-born defender struggled to impress initially, and, amid injury troubles and further defensive signings, rumours of a potential sale began to creep in.

Stones had other ideas though. He improved on his performances in the seasons that followed, and soon displayed his true, unique skill - an admirably complete skill-set. The Citizens' man was far more than just a regular ball-playing defender, and he proved this by excelling in various roles, including at full-back and in midfield.

Seeing Stones gliding in and around the opposition box with the ball in Pep Guardiola's intricate, possession-based style was a surprise initially, but it soon became a regularity. Moreover, he won a remarkable array of achievements in the process, including six Premier League titles, one of them being part of an iconic continental treble.

John Stones' Career Statistics Club appearances 404 National caps 83 Major honours Champions League, Premier League (x6), FA Cup (x2), League Cup (x2)

5 James Milner

Career Span: 2002–

Widely regarded as one of the most underrated players in history, James Milner's longevity is an astounding feat and it's his truly unique versatility which has enabled him to achieve it. He has effectively played everywhere but between the sticks during his 20-year career, even spending an entire season at left-back amid an injury crisis. Former Premier League-winning manager, Manuel Pellegrini was a particular fan of the ex-City man - a "No1 fan", as he described:

"I’m Milner’s No1 fan. Find me a more complete English player. There are players who’re better technically, yes. Quicker players, yes. Players who head better, yes. But show me one who does all the things Milner does well. There isn’t one. "He’s polyfunctional: full-back – the only position he doesn’t like – attacking midfield, wide. I played him as a forward and the team averaged three goals a game. He gives everything."

James Milner's Career Statistics Club appearances 880 National caps 61 Major honours Champions League, Premier League (x3), FA Cup (x2), League Cup (x2)

4 John Charles

Career Span: 1949–1974

Known as “The Gentle Giant,” John Charles epitomized versatility in a rather unconventional way. His towering height and prolific finishing meant he was a capable centre-forward, and he scored plenty at that too. Equally, he was a dominant centre-back, adept at using his strength and aerial presence to break down opposition attacks.

To excel at both ends of the pitch is truly an astounding feat, particularly given the starkly contrasting requirements of simply playing in each role at all. Charles' quality saw him lift numerous pieces of silverware in his career, including three Scudettos and two Coppa Italias with Juventus. During his time at Leeds, the Welshman was also named team captain, and he helped his side to promotion to the top-flight in his first year with the armband. With one of the most well-rounded skill-sets football may have ever seen, many consider Charles to be among Wales' greatest ever players.

John Charles' Career Statistics Club appearances 279 National caps 38 Major honours Serie A (x3), Coppa Italia (x2), Welsh Cup (x2)

3 Gareth Bale

Career Span: 2006–2023

Seeing Gareth Bale glide across the pitch at lightning speed with the ball at his feet, it became evident that the former left-back was being underused in his initial position. Inevitably, he soon completed the transition to a far more advanced wing position, and he is now regarded among the greatest of all time to function in such a role.

The truth remains though, the former Real Madrid legend was undoubtedly a top-class full-back, thanks to his relentless defensive work rate and physicality. A switch to the wings only unlocked his true attacking potential, though his skill-set was ultimately well-rounded for both roles. With five Champions League titles and a host of unforgettable goals on the grandest stages, Bale has built a legacy few British players can rival.

Gareth Bale's Career Statistics Club appearances 554 National caps 111 Major honours Champions League (x5), La Liga (x3), Copa del Rey, League Cup

2 Wayne Rooney

Career Span: 2002–2021

A prolific goalscorer at his best, Wayne Rooney proved that a short stature was no obstacle to being a dominant threat both on the ground and in the air. He was a pain for defenders to deal with, with his exceptional physicality, technique, and lethal finishing. Though, he was much more than just a relentless goalscorer, albeit the best in Manchester United's history at that.

Rooney also possessed a unique creative brain and a tireless work ethic, which meant he was also deployed out wide, and in midfield. Even as his movement declined during his latter years, he still excelled in deep-lying roles, sometimes even as a box-to-box as well. The Brit was a perfect example of how cutting a skill-set in half still results in a tremendous player - a testament to his complete ability.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Club appearances 764 National caps 120 Major honours Champions League, Europa League, Premier League (x5), FA Cup, League Cup (x3)

1 Steven Gerrard

Career Span: 1998–2016

Epitomising the all-action midfielder, Steven Gerrard is considered one of the greatest in the position of all time. What truly earned him his deserved recognition was his unwavering ability to contribute in all phases of the game, be it in defence or in key moments in attack.