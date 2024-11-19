Key Takeaways Some players are very good at one skill, but only the very best are truly 'complete' footballers

Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney are Premier League icons who could do it all on the football pitch.

Other legends make this top 10 list due to their consistency, longevity, technical ability and much more.

In the Premier League era, there have been many fantastic footballers. However, some of the best have been defined in their singular roles.

Take, for instance, Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star plays essentially every game on the left wing with the one task in mind: score. He has even admitted that he doesn't mind if he plays poorly, so long as he pops up with a match-winning moment.

However, there are some Premier League icons who could essentially do it all. These legends have top-notch technical ability and football IQ, allowing them to operate in a number of roles if needed. They could score and create, and grab the game by the scruff of its neck with their determination and personality.

With that said, here are the 10 most 'complete' footballers in Premier League history.

Ranking factors

Consistency

Technical Ability

Leadership

Versatility

Premier League legacy

Most Complete Premier League Players Rank Player PL Clubs PL Games 1. Steven Gerrard Liverpool 504 2. Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 491 3. Yaya Toure Manchester City 230 4. Patrick Vieira Arsenal 307 5. Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City 609 6. Kevin De Bruyne Chelsea, Manchester City 265 7. Paul Scholes Manchester United 499 8. Virgil van Dijk Southampton, Liverpool 275 9. Gareth Bale Tottenham 166 10. James Milner Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton 637

10 James Milner

English midfielder

Consistency is a key facet to take into consideration when naming any complete footballer. With that said, James Milner – Mr Reliable himself – has to make the cut here. The Englishman has the second-most appearances in Premier League history and has made a lasting impression on the top flight.

Having won league titles with both Manchester City (two) and Liverpool (one), Milner has also impressed during spells with Brighton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leeds. His ability to become a key cog for every team he's played with – playing a number of different roles, both attack and defence-minded – makes him a unique player.

9 Gareth Bale

Welsh winger

Gareth Bale's career in England started off in inauspicious fashion. In his first spell at Tottenham Hotspur, he actually went two years from 2007 without a win, a span which lasted 24 games. He was largely playing as a left-back at the time, but seemed to explode with talent overnight.

He became an all-conquering winger, able to score every type of goal, such as powerful headers, free-kicks, acrobatic volleys and more. He took his talent to Spain, winning essentially all there is to win at Real Madrid, and then returned to Spurs on loan for one last hurrah in 2020/21. Although at the tail end of his career, he proved he was a complete footballer, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances often operating as a second striker, or off the right wing – a far cry from the tentative fullback who had emerged in over a decade prior.

8 Virgil van Dijk

Dutch defender

Centre-backs very rarely get defined as being complete players but Virgil van Dijk absolutely deserves to be regarded in such terms. He consistently does all the things you'd want a star centre-back to do, winning duels, leading the team, and showing great composure on the ball.

It's his technical ability and calmness that helps him stand out. Able to switch 70-yard diagonals with immaculate accuracy, in another world he would have become a central midfielder. The Dutchman also knows how to pitch in when going forward, with 23 goals and eight assists under his belt.

7 Paul Scholes

English midfielder

Over the course of his Man United career, Paul Scholes was trusted by Sir Alex Ferguson to play a number of roles; from deep-lying midfield all the way up to centre-forward. He famously even operated at left-mid for England. Wherever he played, he could always be relied upon to deliver with his immaculate passing range.

You don't win 11 league titles and score over 100 goals in the English top-flight without doing all the basics with incredible consistency and that's exactly what Scholes did for the Red Devils. Very few come close to touching his legacy.

6 Kevin De Bruyne

Belgian midfielder

In years to come, fans will marvel at the behemoth that was Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team are arguably the greatest Premier League side in history, winning four back-to-back titles, and their Belgian creator has been the most important player amid all the success.

As one of the most two-footed players you will ever seen, De Bruyne abilty to score, create, control and dominate in every moment is a sight to behold. When you think of complete footballers currently still active, he stands out as perhaps the very best.

5 Frank Lampard

English midfielder

Despite being a midfielder, Frank Lampard is Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer and arguably their greatest-ever player. His tireless work ethic in the middle of the park, allowed him to pop up with so many big moments for the Blues.

Scoring all sorts of goals – from vital penalties to text-book headers – the Englishman regularly wore the captain's armband with pride, including for the club's 2012 Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich (due to John Terry's suspension). His longevity at the top just goes to show how complete he was as a footballer.

4 Patrick Vieira

French midfielder

People may look at Patrick Vieira's notable frame, recall his temperament, and simply regard him as a tough-tackling midfielder, but this is a complete misjudgment. Of course, the fiery Arsenal captain knew how to do that side of the game, but he was so much more than that.

With his elegant stride, he could brush past opposition players as if they weren't there. While his exquisite technical ability and natural intelligence allowed him to control everything in the middle of the park as a true box-to-box midfielder. Add to that his leadership qualities and you have yourself a world-class footballer in every sense of the word.

3 Yaya Toure

Ivorian midfielder

Yaya Toure spent the early parts of his career as more of a defence-minded player, playing in a deeper role for Barcelona, and even mimicking his older brother Kolo as a centre-back on the odd occasion. When he came to England with Manchester City, however, he evolved into something else completely.

The Ivorian was a massive presence in the middle of the park, able to run with the ball from one end of the pitch to the other as if still in a playground. His physical dominance allowed him to score some stunning goals, while he still had the capabilities to clip in the odd cute freekick. His record of 20 league goals in 35 games in 2013/14 is one of the all-time great individual campaigns.

2 Wayne Rooney

English striker

While a lot of the players on this list are midfielders, Wayne Rooney was the rare example of a striker who was able to show he was a complete footballer. Sure, he knew how to poach goals from close range, but he could also drop deep to dictate the play or simply smash the ball in from distance.

In the latter stages of his career, he was regularly employed as a midfielder, showing his versatility. As Man United's all-time top goalscorer – and the former record holder for that same feat for the Three Lions – Rooney is one of the finest footballers England has ever produced. There wasn't much on a football pitch he couldn't do.

1 Steven Gerrard

English midfielder

Steven Gerrard feels like the epitome of a footballer who had it all. Scoring big goals in big moments; able to put in a crunching tackle to liven up the crowd; making lung-busting runs to get his team up the pitch; the list could go on and on and on.

He wore the captain's armband for Liverpool and England with incredible pride and it showed in his style of play. He was happy to take on all sorts of responsibility and had the ability to make it look easy, regularly taking games by the scruff of the neck. They rarely make them like Stevie G anymore.