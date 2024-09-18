Key Takeaways Big game performances help define football's most composed players.

Consistency and emotional control also play key roles in composure rankings.

Cristiano Ronaldo fractionally misses out on this list.

Football is a high-pressure sport, with the biggest games requiring players to not only deal with the physical demands of playing at the top level of the game but also the mental strength that so often gives players the slightest of edges in close matches. So often in football, games are won by those who can keep their heads when the game's biggest prizes are on the line, such as the Premier League or Champions League.

Players who can combine not only these two key traits, and a high technical ability on the ball or in front of goal often rank highly for composure. Balancing these pressures of the game is crucial and not every footballer can keep their composure when the going gets tough.

In this list, we take a look at the most composed players of all time. It's important to note that composure is measured by more than one factor, so while Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the finest football players of all time and would top of many other lists, given the emotional manner in which he plays the game - he isn't included on our list of most composed players of all-time.

9 Ranking Factors

Big game performances - Footballers with a track record of thriving in high-pressure matches.

- Footballers with a track record of thriving in high-pressure matches. Consistency - Players that consistently produce at the top level of the sport and excel in their positions.

- Players that consistently produce at the top level of the sport and excel in their positions. Emotional control - Keeping your cool when things get heated is vital and the most composed players can keep their emotions in check, even in difficult moments.

Rank Player Permanent Club(s) / Country 1. Andres Iniesta FC Barcelona, Vissel Kobe, Club Emirates / Spain 2. Sergio Busquets FC Barcelona, Inter Miami / Spain 3. Andrea Pirlo Brescia, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, New York City FC / Italy 4. N'Golo Kante Boulogne, Caen, Leicester City, Chelsea, Al-Ittihad / France 5. Luka Modric Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid / Croatia 6. Lionel Messi FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami / Argentina 7. Xabi Alonso Real Sociedad, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich / Spain 8. Sergio Aguero Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, FC Barcelona / Argentina

8 Sergio Aguero

Striker

One of the most clinical strikers in Premier League history, Aguero was every defender's worst nightmare. He signed for Manchester City in 2011 for a then club-record fee of £38m. At the end of his debut season with the club, City had the opportunity to win their first league title in 44 years. All they needed to do was beat lowly Queens Park Rangers at home, and the title would be theirs. Heading into stoppage time, City were trailing 2-1, despite having a man advantage for most of the second half following Joey Barton's dismissal. What followed was one of the most dramatic endings to a game in the history of English football.

Edin Dzeko levelled the game up, but that wouldn't be enough for City, as Manchester United had won at Sunderland, and were waiting on the pitch to see if their result would be enough. In the dying seconds, Mario Balotelli managed to squeeze the ball into the path of Aguero, who, with virtually the last kick of the game, smashed the ball past Paddy Kenny to send the Etihad crowd wild. Aguero managed to keep his composure in front of goal when plenty would have crumbled - with the title on the line, he delivered the goods.

Aguero spent a decade at City, scoring 260 times in 390 games for the club, before moving to Barcelona in 2021, where he retired for medical reasons later that year. His time at City was hugely successful, with the club winning an astonishing 15 trophies during his 10 years at the club.

Aguero's Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists Manchester City 390 260 65 Atletico Madrid 234 101 45 Independiente 56 23 1 FC Barcelona 5 1 0

7 Xabi Alonso

Midfielder

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

One look at Xabi Alonso's football resume would tell you he is a man for a high-pressure game. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. After starting his career at Real Sociedad, Alonso left the Basque Country for Liverpool in the summer of 2004. After helping Liverpool through to the final of the Champions League in 2005, Alonso played a huge role in the final itself. The Reds were 3-0 down at half-time to AC Milan and appeared to have no chance. However, after Steven Gerrard pulled one back nine minutes into the second half, Vladimir Smicer almost instantly made it 3-2 and Liverpool suddenly found themselves back in the game.

Five minutes later, the Reds were awarded a penalty after Gerrard was brought down in the box. Instead of the captain stepping up, it was Alonso. The Spaniard saw his penalty saved by Dida, but he showed determination to get to the ball first and fired in the rebound and level the final up. Liverpool went on to win on penalties, in one of the biggest comebacks in football history.

Alonso eventually moved on to Real Madrid in 2009, before closing out his trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich between 2014 and 2017. In total, he played 114 times for Spain, winning the European Championships twice and the World Cup once. His high level of composure was not only on the pitch, but also in management too, as he guided Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten title win in 2024, and followed it up with victory in the DFB-Pokal.

Alonso's Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists Real Madrid 236 6 31 Liverpool 210 18 19 Real Sociedad 124 10 6 Bayern Munich 117 9 12 Eibar (Loan) 13 0 0

6 Lionel Messi

Forward

Many would regard Messi as the best to ever play the game, and they would have plenty of evidence to back it up. Having spent most of his career at Barcelona, his sheer brilliance helped Barcelona through the toughest of matches, on the biggest of stages. Examples of his coolness in front of goal include helping beat Manchester United in both the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals and his iconic last-minute winner against Real Madrid in 2017, as well as delivering for Argentina when they needed it most as well.

After struggling to break down Iran for over 90 minutes of a group stage match at the 2014 World Cup, Messi's beautiful curling effort finally broke the deadlock, as Argentina secured their place in the last-16. Although they eventually lost the final, Messi had his moment in the 2022 World Cup final, with two goals against France, as well as scoring in the penalty shootout as Argentina delivered on the big stage. It takes a special kind of player to consistently produce in the big moments and Messi certainly did that.

Messi's Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Barcelona 778 662 303 Paris Saint-Germain 75 32 35 Inter Miami 30 27 17

5 Luka Modric

Midfielder

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Aged 39, Modric is still going strong for Real Madrid and Croatia. An elegant player, who very rarely gets on the wrong side of the referee, Modric has enjoyed a glittering career. He has incredible ball control, which has been demonstrated for many years at both club and international level. His vision to pick out passes is one of the reasons he is aging like a fine wine too.

Modric is hugely experienced, having played at such a high level for such a prolonged period and has been instrumental in perhaps the more predictable success of Real Madrid, but also captained his country, Croatia too, reaching a historic World Cup final in 2018. Although they eventually lost to France, his composure helped them through difficult games, including a surprise semi-final win over England. At club level, Modric has won a staggering 32 trophies, as well as winning individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Modric's Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists Real Madrid 540 39 86 Tottenham Hotspur 160 17 24 Dinamo Zagreb 83 27 21

4 N'Golo Kante

Midfielder

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Somewhat of a late bloomer, Kante burst into the spotlight when he signed for Leicester City in 2015. His consistency in the Foxes' midfield was a major reason behind their shock Premier League title win in 2015-16, and it wasn't long before the bigger clubs came calling.

A year later, Chelsea signed Kante and went from 10th in the Premier League in 2015-16 to champions in 2016-17, with Kante again consistently performing for his club. Kante has been recognised for his performances with awards and was a standout star in France's 2018 World Cup triumph, with both his consistency and calmness under pressure being reasons for praise. His desire to win the ball back for his team and tireless energy are a trademark of his game, and he is still going strong at 33, having featured heavily for France at Euro 2024.

Kante's Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists Chelsea 269 13 16 Caen 82 6 9 Al-Ittihad 47 4 6 Boulogne 40 4 0 Leicester City 40 1 4

3 Andrea Pirlo

Midfielder

The Italian's ability to pick a pass was second to none. His immaculate vision won plaudits from the biggest names in football, including Johan Cruyff and Carlo Ancelotti. Pirlo is easily one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time and featured for three of the biggest clubs in his native country - Inter, AC Milan and Juventus.

When anyone dared to doubt his abilities, Pirlo always proved them wrong. Excellent at creating opportunities from deep, Pirlo regularly created opportunities for his teammates and, despite not being the quickest of players, his composure in possession helped him to control games. He also produced in the big moments - his panenka against England in Italy's shootout win at Euro 2012 is proof of how cool he can be under pressure. Pirlo made football look easy and was always a man that his club or country could rely on when they needed him most.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy, making him the seventh-highest capped player in their history.

Pirlo's Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists AC Milan 401 41 71 Juventus 164 19 39 New York City FC 62 1 9 Brescia 59 6 7 Inter 40 0 5 Reggina (Loan) 30 6 3

2 Sergio Busquets

Midfielder

Busquets is one of the coolest, calmest players to have played the game. Having played at Barcelona for the bulk of his career, he's used to the biggest of games and experienced enough to cope with huge expectations. Try to pressure him, and he'll make you look silly - as Cadiz found out in 2022.

Another one who perhaps lacks pace, he makes up for it with his calm composure on the ball, ability to retain possession, as well as winning it back. Having won everything that there is to win at club and international level, he is now closing out his career with Inter Miami, where he is once again playing with Lionel Messi and still winning trophies.

Busquets' Career in Numbers

Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Barcelona 722 18 46 Inter Miami 54 1 6

1 Andres Iniesta

Midfielder

A man for big occasions, Iniesta had a habit of producing the goods when it mattered. He scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands in extra time, as well as hugely important goals at Barcelona too, such as the winning goal against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2009. Iniesta casually back-heeled the ball in the build-up to his winning goal in the World Cup final, showing just how calm he was on the big stage.

Known for his signature move 'La Croqueta', Iniesta could manoeuvre in and out of tight spots on the pitch in an instant. One of the stars at Barcelona for many years, his style of play revolved around intricate passing, excellent technical ability and outstanding composure. Since leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta has played in Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

Club Appearances Goals Assists FC Barcelona 674 57 135 Vissel Kobe 134 26 25 Emirates Club 23 5 1

Stats via Transfermarkt and are correct as of 17/9/24.