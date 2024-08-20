Highlights A.C. Green holds the NBA record with 1,192 consecutive games played during his career, achieving three titles.

Dolph Schayes played 706 consecutive games from 1952-1961, leading to an NBA championship in 1955.

Michael Cage's playing streak lasted for 736 games from 1988-1998, showcasing consistent performance.

In the current era of the NBA , consistency is a rare gem. With the advanced state of medical statistics, teams often take great care of their players by inducing load management. That often means that players do not play every game, even when fully healthy and eligible.

The past few years have seen Commissioner Adam Silver put some rules in place to combat load management, including punishments for teams who pull it too often. But the reality is that the practice still occurs, and that often means that players’ playing streaks do not last long.

While there are some instances of current NBA players not missing time, such as Mikal Bridges , who has currently never missed a single game since being drafted in 2018 (474 games), it is still extremely rare in today’s iteration of the league. The following are the NBA’s greatest “iron men,” those who played the most consecutive games in league history.

1 A.C. Green

Green holds the record of most consecutive games played, at 1,192

The only player to ever play over 1,000 straight games in the NBA is none other than the Iron Man himself, A.C. Green. Green is the only player to surpass that mark and is the record-holder for the most straight games played, by a large margin, at 1,192 games.

Green began his career with the L.A. Lakers in 1985, when he played a full season. His streak would officially begin in 1986, and his career would begin in glory, as he won two titles with the “Showtime” Lakers in 1987 and 1988.

A.C. Green - NBA Career Stats GP 1,278 PPG 9.6 RPG 7.4 APG 1.1 FG% 49.4 3PT% 25.4

Green would then become known for his sheer consistency and ability to stay on the court, playing every single game until 2001. This included playtime with the Phoenix Suns from 1993 to 1997, the Dallas Mavericks from 1997 to 1999, and the Lakers again from 1999 to 2000 (when he won a third title).

Finally, Green would play his final season for the Miami Heat in 2000-01, before retiring at the end of the 2001 season at the age of 37. All in all, Green played in 1,278 career games, and played in 93.2 percent of them over the span of 16 seasons — a record that almost certainly will never be broken.

2 Randy Smith

Smith played 906 games from 1972 to 1983

One of the most consistent players of the 1970s was none other than Randy Smith. That came courtesy of his impressive games-played streak, which topped out at 906 from 1972 to 1983.

During that time, Smith played with the Buffalo Braves, who would relocate to San Diego and become the Clippers for Smith’s final season with them in 1978-79. After that, he would bounce around between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks , before landing on the Clippers again in 1982.

Randy Smith - NBA Career Stats GP 976 PPG 16.7 RPG 3.7 APG 4.6 FG% 47.0 FT% 78.1

However, Smith’s streak would end with the very franchise he began with, as the Clippers would waive him (upon his request) in late 1983, and he finished with 65 games played that season. Smith would finish out the season with the Atlanta Hawks before retiring, having broken the previous games-played record of 844 by “Red” Kerr.

3 Johnny Kerr

“Red” Kerr played 844 straight games from 1954 to 1965

Johnny “Red” Kerr was the definition of an ‘iron man’ during the league’s early days of the 1950s and 1960s. While Dolph Schayes played that role, Kerr did it alongside him, and actually beat him out.

Kerr played in 844 straight games, beginning in 1954 and ending in 1965, well over a decade later. Interestingly enough, he was the teammate of Schayes during that time, as he also played for the Nationals and eventually 76ers when they relocated. Perhaps the Nationals did not believe in resting their players.

Red Kerr - NBA Career Stats GP 905 PPG 13.8 RPG 11.2 APG 2.2 FG% 41.8 FT% 72.3

Like Schayes, Kerr won a championship in 1955, and it was thanks to his (and Schayes’) longevity and consistency. Kerr averaged 13.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in his 905 career games.

4 Michael Cage

Cage played 736 straight games between 1988 and 1998

Michael Cage was one of the more underrated role players in the league during the 1980s and 1990s, averaging 7.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. His stats were able to stay consistent thanks to his consistent play, which peaked with a decade-long playing streak.

Cage played 736 straight games between 1988 and 1998, and even more impressive was that he did it with multiple teams. He began the streak in the 1988-89 season with the L.A. Clippers , but most of it would occur with the Seattle SuperSonics, which he joined a year later and played with them until 1994, meaning that he played every game with them.

Michael Cage - NBA Career Stats GP 1,140 PPG 7.3 RPG 7.6 APG 0.9 FG% 51.5 FT% 66.4

In 1994, Cage would continue the streak with the Cleveland Cavaliers for two years and the 76ers for one year, before joining the New Jersey Nets in 1997. Unfortunately, Cage’s streak would end due to injury, when he suffered a hamstring injury on April 14, missing the final three games of the season. His streak, therefore, most certainly would have gone even further if not for injury.

5 Dolph Schayes

Schayes played 706 straight games from 1952 to 1961

For nine straight years, Dolph Schayes did not miss a game in the NBA. A key member of the Syracuse Nationals (now the Philadelphia 76ers ), Schayes was drafted in 1949 and averaged 66 games played per season until the 1953-54 season, when his impressive streak would begin.

It is important to note that back then, NBA seasons were 72 games long, not the current 82. However, this still does not diminish the impact of Schayes’ incredible streak, which culminated with an NBA championship in 1955.

Dolph Schayes - NBA Career Stats GP 996 PPG 18.5 RPG 12.1 APG 3.1 FG% 38.0 FT% 84.9

Schayes’ streak finally came to an end in 1961, but he would still have three more seasons to go before his retirement in 1964. When it was all said and done, Schayes played in 906 career games, averaging 18.5 points and 12.1 rebounds, one of the more underrated players and iron men of the league.