Football is an ever-evolving sport that can leave those unwilling to adapt behind. The true greats of the sport have been just as masterful at re-inventing themselves to cope with the ever-changing landscape of the beautiful game.

It's one thing to put in one or two world-class seasons, but the drop-off in reputation can be massive if a player doesn't keep up their impressive level over a number of years - or in some cases - decades. British football has produced many top players who stayed at the pinnacle of the sport for the better part of two decades in some cases.

Iconic figures such as long-serving Manchester United hero Ryan Giggs and Liverpool's reliable captain Steven Gerrard feature among the most consistent performers at the top level in British football history. The top 10 have been ranked below - in order - with the following ranking factors being taken into consideration.

Ranking Factors

Longevity (Number of seasons played)

Level of Performances

Trophies Won

Importance to Teams Played For

10 Most Consistent British Players in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player Nation 1 Ryan Giggs Wales 2 James Milner England 3 Frank Lampard England 4 Harry Kane England 5 Ashley Cole England 6 Paul Scholes England 7 Steven Gerrard England 8 John Terry England 9 Gary Speed Wales 10 Darren Fletcher Scotland

10 Darren Fletcher

Clubs: Manchester United, West Brom, Stoke City

While not one of the more glamorous names on the list, Scotland legend Darren Fletcher was the master of putting in at least 7/10 performances every single time he took to the pitch. Having earned the trust of the greatest manager in Premier League history, Sir Alex Ferguson, the Tartan Army midfielder kept things ticking in the middle of the park for a dominant Manchester United side.

After making more than 300 appearances - and winning five top-flight titles - for the Red Devils, Fletcher was moved on to West Bromwich Albion in 2013. This was to preserve his career at the top after he battled back to fitness after illness temporarily derailed his Old Trafford career.

9 Gary Speed

Clubs: Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle, Bolton, Sheffield United

Gary Speed has been dearly missed by the footballing world since his tragic passing in 2011. A loveable character away from the pitch by all accounts - and a warrior on it - the Welshman battled in the engine room for over 20 years.

The midfielder started out in an impressive Leeds United side that won the First Division in 1992. He went on to play 535 Premier League games for clubs such as Everton and Bolton Wanderers despite debuting five years before the rebranding of the competition. Earning 85 caps for his country along the way, before going on to become manager, Speed is still recognised as one of the finest players Wales have ever produced.

8 John Terry

Clubs: Chelsea, Aston Villa

It's a testament to how consistent the players above him on this list were that Chelsea's heroic leader, John Terry, comes in at eighth. The Blues' legendary centre-back is seen by many as the greatest in his position to have graced the Premier League with his longevity at the top of the English game playing a big part.

Mr Reliable at Stamford Bridge lifted the Premier League trophy five times, with 12 years between his first in 2005 and last in 2017. By the time the latter stages of his career rolled around, it would be easy to assume that Terry had taken a back seat in an elder statesman role. However, the England international was still proudly wearing the armband in each of the 38 league games during one of his final seasons at the Bridge.

7 Steven Gerrard

Clubs: Liverpool, LA Galaxy

The greatest player to never lift the Premier League trophy. Steven Gerrard came agonisingly close to dragging Liverpool to the prestigious silverware multiple times despite a lack of world-class talent on the pitch alongside him. 'Captain Fantastic' is one of the best leaders the division has ever seen, putting his boyhood club on his back many times.

The most notable example of this is when Gerrard inspired the Reds to Champions League glory in 2005 in the greatest comeback in the competition's history against AC Milan. The Englishman never shied away from responsibility and put his heart into each of his 710 appearances in the famous red of Liverpool. Despite his trophy cabinet being less full than it could have been elsewhere, Gerrard is universally seen as the Merseyside club's greatest-ever player.

6 Paul Scholes

Club: Manchester United

Incredibly, Paul Scholes was able to take a full year out of the game before returning to run the show in Sir Alex Ferguson's final season at Old Trafford. Starting his career as an attack-minded midfielder, the Englishman adapted his game as he got older and eventually evolved into a cultured defensive midfielder who dictated the tempo of the match expertly.

Forming part of the famous Class of '92, Scholes was arguably the most talented of the lot. He cut his England career short in 2004, which allowed him to extend his time with Manchester United. He racked up an impressive 10 Premier League titles between 1993 and 2011 before hanging up his boots. Fergie's swansong coincided with Scholes' return to the side to play 16 times in yet another title triumph.

5 Ashley Cole

Clubs: Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy, Derby County

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

If there's a team in Premier League history that exemplifies consistency at the highest level, it was the Arsenal 'Invincible' team of the 2003/04 campaign. The Gunners went a full league season without tasting defeat, and a young Ashley Cole played a big part in that mind-blowing achievement.

The greatest left-back in Premier League history outraged Arsenal supporters by making the trip across London to join Chelsea in 2006. One of the most controversial transfers in English football history turned out to be a huge win for Chelsea and Cole, while the Gunners were left licking their wounds. At Stamford Bridge, the sight of Cole galivanting up the left flank and getting involved in attacking situations became familiar to Blues supporters. Shockingly, the English full-back only added one more English title to his trophy collection in west London.

4 Harry Kane

Clubs: Tottenham, Bayern Munich

Harry Kane's career was a slow burner to start with. Taking in experiences at lower league sides such as Millwall and Norwich City in loan spells as a youngster, the English talisman would go on to become one of the deadliest - and most consistent - finishers in British football history.

Only Alan Shearer has a better scoring record in the Premier League than Kane's 213-goal haul. Tottenham fans were gutted to lose the man who was consistently in the race for the Golden Boot, and who won the award three times. Now with Bayern Munich, the 31-year-old continues to find the net at a frightening rate, and he's set for yet another 30+ goal season.

3 Frank Lampard

Clubs: West Ham, Chelsea, New York City FC

The highest-scoring midfielder in Premier League history just had to be on a list about consistency. Frank Lampard hit double-figure league goals every year from the 2003/04 season all the way through to the 2012/13 campaign, as he reached 177 in total.

Initially criticised during his time at West Ham United as a youngster, Lampard went on to prove any doubters wrong in a glistening career that spanned three decades. Winning all the trophies on offer while representing Chelsea, he goes down as an English legend for his ability to remain one of the best midfielders in the division for so many years.

2 James Milner

Clubs: Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton

James Milner is closing in on becoming the all-time most-capped player in Premier League history. It would be a surprise if he doesn't overtake former teammate Gareth Barry's 653 games before he officially hangs up his boots. It's impressive that the three-time league champion is still playing top-flight football 22 years after making his Leeds United debut.

The versatile midfielder - who has also featured in the front three and as a full-back - has represented several massive English clubs, such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Liverpool. Milner is an example to any young player at Brighton, his current club, that taking care of their body could extend the time they spend at the top of elite sport.

1 Ryan Giggs

Clubs: Manchester United

The ultimate one-club man. Ryan Giggs represented the biggest club in England, Man United, for 24 years. Almost a quarter of a century. The Welshman started out as a flying winger who brought speed and excitement to Old Trafford before transitioning into a central midfield role in the latter years of his playing career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Giggs made his first Manchester United league appearance on 2 March 1991, and played his final Premier League game on 6 May 2014.

Giggs holds the record for the most consecutive Premier League seasons scored in. Finding the net every year from the 1992/93 season to the 2012/13 campaign, the United icon's tally of 21 consecutive terms scored in will likely never be beaten. They don't build players like Giggs anymore.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-11-24.