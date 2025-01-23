Consistency in football is an elusive trait. It’s easy to be brilliant for a season or two, but doing it year after year in the Premier League—the most competitive league in the world—is a different beast. While goals, assists, clean sheets, and trophies define careers, it’s the ability to maintain excellence over time that elevates players into the pantheon of true legends.

From clinical forwards to tireless midfield engines and defensive stalwarts, here are ten players who defined consistency in Premier League history.

Player Club[s] Premier League Appearances Individual Accolades Edwin van der Sar Fulham, Manchester United 313 PFA Team of the Year x3, EPL Golden Glove (2009) David Silva Manchester City 309 PFA Team of the Year x3, Most assists in the Premier League (2011/12) Thierry Henry Arsenal 258 Ballon d'Or runner-up 2003, PFA Player's Player of the Year x2, PFA Team of the Year x6, FWA Footballer of the Year x3 Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 385 PFA Team of the Year x4, Chelsea's Player's Player of the Year x2, Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 James Milner Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool 637 PFA Young Player of the Year (2009/10), PFA Team of the Year (2009/10) N'Golo Kante Leicester City, Chelsea 227 PFA Team of the Year x2, PFA Player's Player of the Year 2016/17, FWA Footballer of the Year 2016/17 Wayne Rooney Everton, Manchester United 491 PFA Team of the Year x3, FWA Footballer of the Year 2009/10, PFA Player's Player of the Year 2009/10 Mohamed Salah Chelsea, Liverpool 284 PFA Team of the Year x3, Premier League Golden Boot x2, PFA Player's Player of the Year x2 Ryan Giggs Manchester United 632 PFA Player's Player of the Year 2008/09, PFA Team of the Year X6, PFA Young Player of the Year x2 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 320 Premier League Golden Boot x3, PFA Team of the Year x6, PFA Fans' Player of the Year (2016/17

10 Edwin van der Sar

Fulham, Manchester United

We begin with an often-overlooked goalkeeper from the Premier League, but one who seldom had an off-day for Fulham or Manchester United. Unlike Peter Schmeichel and David De Gea, who both endured tricky spells between the sticks for United, Van der Sar was a model of consistency during his tenure at Old Trafford.

The Dutch international would spend a decade in the Premier League, having joined Fulham from Juventus in 2001. His impressive displays for the Cottagers soon grabbed the attention of Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United, who paid £2 million to bring Van der Sar to the club. Talk about a bargain.

The veteran stopper immediately went about repaying that, playing a central role in the club’s Premier League triumphs between 2007 and 2009. A model of consistency, he ended his career in 2011 with 136 clean sheets from 313 Premier League appearances.

9 David Silva

Manchester City

While the likes of Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero are responsible for some of the most iconic moments in Manchester City history, it is hard to imagine the club’s first Premier League triumph would have been possible without one David Silva. Arriving at the Etihad from Valencia in the summer of 2010, the skilful midfielder took a little while to adapt to the English game fully – having scored just one goal in his first 25 Premier League games.

From the mid-stage of his first season, however, Silva became one of the club’s most reliable performers. In every City campaign from 2011-12 onwards, the Spaniard averaged over eight EPL assists every season - and played more than 1,800 minutes. In 2020, he left Manchester as a club legend, fittingly registering six goals and 10 assists in his final campaign.

8 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Some may argue the Arsenal legend should appear higher on this list, as only his first and final seasons in north London fell below Thierry Henry’s impeccable standards. What fell in between was a period of unparalleled constancy and excellence that the Premier League hasn’t witnessed before or since. Over 20 goals scored every season between 2001/02 and 2005/06 speaks for itself.

As well as goals, Henry seldom missed a game, playing 32 or more matches across the same period. Injuries may have held the 1998 World Cup winner back in his final full season, but even then, he scored 10 goals in 17 domestic games in 2006/07. He was (almost) as adept at creating goals, registering over eight assists in four of his Premier League seasons. In the summer of 2007, he left the Gunners for Barcelona, only returning to Arsenal for a brief loan spell in 2011. To this day, he is regarded by many as the greatest footballer to grace the English game.

7 Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea

Very few players can claim to be the stand-out performer in their position for the best part of a decade – but Ashley Cole is certainly in that illustrious club. The former Arsenal and Chelsea Left-back was a reliable member of Arsene Wenger’s 'Invincibles', forming an iconic partnership with Robert Pires down the left channel for the Gunners.

Anything less than a 7/10 was exceptionally rare for Cole, who took his game to new heights after joining Chelsea in 2006. He may not have been as creative as the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold going forward, but defensively, he was unbeatable on his day - just ask Cristiano Ronaldo. After playing 384 times in the Premier League, Cole left Chelsea in 2014 for AS Roma.

6 James Milner

Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion

A Swiss Army Knife of a footballer, James Milner’s utter professionalism and consistency continue to be displayed at the highest level for Brighton. And while his best days might be behind him, no fan of Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City or Liverpool could accuse the Englishman of giving anything less than his best, week in, week out.

Beginning his career as a winger with Leeds United, Milner would later be deployed as a central midfielder and a full-back, showcasing his adaptability throughout. Still featuring as a defensive-midfielder for Brighton at the age of 39, his status as a model professional is well intact. From Jurgen Klopp to Martin O’Neil, he was a firm manager's favourite whomever he played under.

5 N'Golo Kante

Leicester City, Chelsea

As the old joke goes, around 71 per cent of the earth’s surface is covered by water, the rest is covered by N’Golo Kante. At his best, the diminutive midfielder was a force of nature, stopping opposition attacks with ease for Leicester City and Chelsea.

While at the Foxes, he was the unsung hero in the middle of the park, providing a solid foundation that allowed the likes of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrz to flourish during their title-winning 2015/16 campaign. As a mark of his consistency, Kante averaged over 7.00 on WhoScored in every Premier League campaign from 2015/16 to 2018/19.

His latter years at Chelsea may not have been as glittering, partially due to an increasingly troublesome injury record, but when he did feature, the Blues were a much more formidable outfit. While the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have been brought in to try and replace the Frenchman, none have been able to reach his dizzying heights since.

4 Wayne Rooney

Everton, Manchester United

On March 23, 2003, 16-year-old Wayne Rooney scored an absolute worldie past Arsenal’s David Seaman. From that moment on, he was at the races. After earning a move to Manchester United from Everton the following year, the teenage striker went from strength to strength in the decade that followed.

A scorer of every type of goal, Rooney was just as comfortable slotting the ball into an empty net from five yards as he was chasing back to prevent a goal at the other end of the pitch. In every season between 2005/06 and 2013/14, the forward contributed over 20 goals and assists combined. The trophies would naturally follow, as Rooney lifted the Premier League title five times during his illustrious spell at United.

Even in his final EPL campaign, which saw the Scouser return to his boyhood Everton, Rooney bagged 10 goals in 31 league appearances. Love him or hate him, he’ll undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

3 Mohamed Salah

Chelsea, Liverpool

As the only footballer on this list who is still playing at the highest level in the Premier League (sorry James Milner), it’s tricky to pit the Egyptian’s legacy against that of other modern greats. And yet, what we have seen to date from Mohamed Salah more than merits him a spot.

Barring a largely forgettable spell at Chelsea between 2013 and 2015, Salah has been a revelation in the Premier League. In his first season for Liverpool, the winger scored a record-equalling 32 goals to take the Golden Boot. And while he may not have replicated that output since, he’s yet to finish an EPL season with fewer than 18 goals – which he achieved in 2023/24.

Season after season Salah delivers, even as the form of striking partners - like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino – wavered. In recent years, the 32-year-old has added new weapons to his arsenal, becoming an assist machine. It’s little wonder then, that Liverpool fans the world over are desperate for him to sign a new contract.

2 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

No other player comes close to Ryan Giggs in terms of longevity, who terrorized opposition defenders for over two decades. But what makes his spell at Manchester United all the more remarkable is just how consistent his game remained, from the moment he made his Premier League debut in 1992, to the final time he laced up his boots in 2014.

From a flying winger in his youth to a composed central midfielder in his later years, Giggs was a mainstay in Manchester United’s dominance under Sir Alex Ferguson. To this day, the Welshman remains the only player to have scored in 21 consecutive EPL seasons – a stat that is unlikely to ever be beaten.

Giggs always found a way to remain indispensable to his long-time gaffer, even as his trademark pace and explosivity began to desert him after the turn of the millennium. Manchester United’s Premier League dominance simply wouldn’t have been possible without Giggs, who played a key role in all 13 of the club’s title triumphs from 1992 until 2013.

1 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur

And finally, we come to England’s all-time leading goalscorer, the one and only Harry Kane. Before his move to Bayern Munich, Kane was the Premier League’s most consistent marksman, seldom going a season without hitting 25 goals or more. In fact, even when he dropped below those ridiculously high standards, the man from Walthamstow never scored less than 17 goals in a campaign (post 2014/15).

Second only to Alan Shearer in the all-time list of Premier League goalscorers, with 213 from 320 appearances, he has also collected the coveted golden boot on three separate occasions (2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21).

Kane’s remarkable knack for scoring in all situations—headers, volleys, penalties, or long-range strikes—has cemented his place as a Premier League great. Whether playing as a target man or dropping deep to create, his consistency made him Tottenham’s heartbeat for nearly a decade. The Premier League is a poorer place without the 31-year-old, who now tops the scoring charts in the Bundesliga.

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/01/25.