Key Takeaways English football has a history of controversial players with off-field antics overshadowing their on-pitch performances.

The likes of Ashley Cole and Sol Campbell feature for controversial transfers.

Former England captains David Beckham and John Terry have been controversial in the past.

English football has been a hotbed of controversial characters who, while enchanting fans on the pitch, have been less successful in keeping their dirty laundry clean. From chaotic allegations to damaging dressing room bust-ups, England's past and present have given the producers of Eastenders a run for their money.

The grit and passion of English football and the ever-present watchful eye of the tabloid media feed into the villainous portrayal of players. It’s fair to say they don’t help themselves, though, with one former Premier League star continuing to create controversy despite hanging up his boots seven years ago. Here, we look at the 11 most controversial English players in history.

10 Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore’s outspoken and unpredictable character often led to the former Liverpool striker hitting the headlines. He was a member of the Merseysider's Spice Boys group and put himself in the public eye more with his antics off the pitch than on it.

Collymore has faced several serious accusations involving former partners. After setting off a fire extinguisher, he and his Leicester City teammates were sent home and banned from the Spanish resort La Manga Club in February 2000.

Managers tried controlling Collymore, including former Foxes boss Martin O’Neill, who fined the former three-cap England international £30,000 for the ordeal. He continued to be a problematic personality as his career wore on, and his current punditry career is still littered with controversy primarily because of his Twitter dealings.

9 Sol Campbell

Sol Campbell’s controversies stem from his quitting of Tottenham Hotspur in 2001 when he made the short move to rivals Arsenal. The legendary centre-back had initially promised Spurs that he would never play for their north London foes.

Yet, Campbell allowed his contract to run down and moved to Arsene Wenger’s Gunners, winning two Premier League titles. He became arguably the biggest ‘Judas’ in English football history, a villain at White Hart Lane who came in for hefty abuse every time he visited his former stomping ground.

So much so, that four Tottenham fans received three-year stadium bans across England and Wales in 2009 for offensive songs aimed at Campbell. He wasn’t even with Arsenal at that stage of his career, but the hatred from the white side of London remained intact.

8 David Beckham

David Beckham is arguably the most famous English footballer in history, but that comes with a price. The Manchester United icon is constantly in the public eye, and his Hollywood-esque lifestyle made his playing career a rollercoaster ride.

Beckham’s relationship with Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was like a home run for the British media. Any time Beckham faltered on the pitch, he was the country’s number one villain, as seen when he received a red card in the 1998 World Cup. He received abuse in the newspapers and in-person during the birth of their first child, Brooklyn. The former 115-cap England international’s shock move from United to Real Madrid in 2003 didn’t halt the media train.

Beckham had exited Old Trafford unceremoniously after a major falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. Their relationship has since been in repair, but Becks has continued to cause controversy since retiring.

7 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler spent his Liverpool career putting the ball in the back of the net but often took his celebrations a step too far. One of English football’s most natural finishers celebrated a goal in a 3-2 win against cross-city rivals Everton in 1999 by pretending to snort cocaine amid accusations from Toffees fans that he was a user.

Fowler received a £32,000 fine, the biggest in Premier League football history at that time, and a four-match ban. His controversial celebrations don’t end there, as he also unveiled a shirt that showed support for Liverpool dockers during a strike in 1997 in a UEFA Cup clash with SK Brann. This resulted in UEFA fining him £900, and his manager, Roy Evans, was less than impressed.

The 26-cap England international was also involved in a homophobia scandal, targeting former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux. He was alleged to have directed a homophobic taunt towards the English full-back, which appeared to question his rival’s sexuality.

6 Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand is a polarising character who rattled rival fans throughout his career, especially when swapping Leeds United for Manchester United in 2002. The Elland Road faithful were infuriated to see Rio head to their bitter rivals, where he won six Premier League titles.

Ferdinand was a massive success, one of English football’s most decorated centre-backs. The former 81-cap England international was another Red Devil whom the media dug their teeth into, particularly in September 2003 when he failed to attend a drug test.

Reporters questioned the legitimacy of Ferdinand’s claim that he was preoccupied with moving into a new £2million home. He argued that he had left for training to go shopping only to remember and try and take the test, but it was too late. Regardless, he was hit with an eight-month ban and fined £50,000.

5 Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole is regarded as one of, if not the greatest, left-backs to lace up his boots for England. Cristiano Ronaldo named the Chelsea icon his toughest opponent, but he had a personality that asked for trouble, giving Campbell a run for his ‘Judas’ money.

Cole was embroiled in one of the most controversial transfer sagas in 2005-2006. He, his agent Jonathan Barnett, then-Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, chief executive Peter Kenyon and agent Pini Zahavi held an unauthorised meeting to discuss a potential transfer. He received an £100,000 fine for the tapping-up meeting at a hotel, but the saga didn’t stop there.

The former 107-cap England international signed a one-year contract extension with Arsenal but left for Stamford Bridge a year later. ‘Cashley’ as fans soon coined him, took aim at the Gunners in an autobiography claiming the north Londoners made him a scapegoat.

Cole’s love life was a paparazzi dream as he dated and married Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole from 2004 to 2010. Their relationship was constantly speculated about due to allegations of adultery on his behalf. He refuted claims of affairs with three other women in 2008.

4 John Terry

John Terry was one of England’s greatest captains, a stalwart at the back for the Three Lions and Chelsea. The Blues’ third all-time appearance maker seemingly couldn’t do anything wrong in the eyes of the club’s fans, but he had a bad boy reputation off the pitch.

The former 78-cap England international had run-ins with fans and bouncers during the early stages of his career. His career took a massive turn for the worse in 2010 when one of English football’s biggest scandals came to light. Former Three Lions teammate Wayne Bridge snubbed a pre-match handshake with Terry amid accusations of infidelity involving the latter’s former girlfriend. The Englishman was stripped of his national team’s captaincy during the ordeal.

However, this wasn’t the most controversial saga of JT’s career. He allegedly racially abused Anton Ferdinand when Chelsea faced QPR in 2011. This led to a lengthy court case that saw him again stripped of England’s captaincy. He was charged for the incident but cleared in court, receiving a four-match ban and fined £220,000 by the FA.

Terry also caused drama on the pitch when he wore a full Chelsea kit to celebrate his club winning the Champions League in 2012. He hadn’t played in their final win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena due to suspension.

3 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney broke onto the scene in 2002 when he netted a famous volley for Everton against Arsenal at 16. His highlights reel during his glittering career may make him England’s greatest Premier League Player. However, he also found himself in the papers during his relationship with Coleen Rooney amid accusations of cheating.

Rooney’s perceived bad temperament got him into hot water several times on his way to becoming Manchester United’s all-time top scorer. Most of his red cards during his career came from foul language, and he had a run-in with club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2006 World Cup.

The former 120-cap England international’s potty mouth got him into trouble on the international stage several times. He directly criticized Three Lions fans for booing the team after a draw with Algeria at the 2010 World Cup. He also had several arguments with Sir Alex Ferguson during his Old Trafford career, looking likely to leave on several occasions because of their frosty relationship.

2 Paul Gascoigne

Paul Gascoigne is often recognised as the best natural talent English football has produced. He was a unique superstar who lit up any stadium he took to during his phenomenal career. Sadly, Gazza’s post-career mental struggles and addiction problems are well-documented, and he’s had his fair share of run-ins with the police.

Many stories marred the former 57-cap England international's otherwise extraordinary career. He once defecated in Gennaro Gattuso’s sock when joining Rangers from Lazio in 1995. He was a prankster throughout his career, including booking a referee and hiding fish in a teammate’s car. His rise to fame led to the term ‘Gazzamania,’ and he found it difficult to stay out of the spotlight.

Gascoigne’s drinking problems have plagued him, including in 1998 when he was admitted to Priory Hospital. He also received death threats from the IRA after celebrating a goal in the Old Firm derby in 1998 by playing a pretend flute, which was a symbol of Loyalist supremacy. He claims that police told him to check under his car and to ensure his family boarded up their house.

1 Joey Barton

Joey Barton tops the list and is most famous for his bad-boy image, which continues to take hold today. After hacking Paul Green during a game between Manchester City and Doncaster Rovers, he started a 10-man brawl, and his manager, Kevin Keegan, blasted him post-match.

Barton’s bad temper boiled over in December 2004 at a Christmas party when he stubbed a cigarette out in City youth player Jamie Tandy’s eye. He was docked four weeks’ wages amounting to £60,000 and charged with gross misconduct.

The former one-cap England international had many run-ins with fans but proved to be a difficult character for his teammates. His City career effectively ended in 2007 after a fierce training ground fight with Ousmane Dabo, which left the latter with head injuries and a detached retina.

Barton played a massive role in arguably the most significant Premier League match in history in May 2012. While at QPR, he caught Sergio Aguero with a high knee before clashing with Vincent Kompany in Manchester City’s famous 3-2 comeback win that secured them the title.

The outspoken former midfielder remains one of football’s most controversial characters post-playing career. His no-holds-barred social media use has led to public fallouts with pundit Eni Aluko and television presenter Jeremy Vine.