Manchester United is often dubbed 'the biggest club in England', and while that's a controversial statement, the Red Devils' fame cannot be disputed. Its global reach is unrivalled among the British elite, but fame comes with its highs and lows, and there isn't a more scrutinized club in the world than the Old Trafford giants.

They don't help themselves, though, whether it's the shady Glazer family's debt-saddling ownership or the arrogance their fans give off due to Sir Alex Ferguson's hugely successful 26-year reign. However, many of Ferguson's trophy triumphs came in contentious fashion as he continuously built a squad of superstars using the transfer market and did not always play by the rules.

Here, GIVEMESPORT looks at 11 transfer deals struck by Manchester United that caused controversy, whether due to accusations of 'tapping up' players or overspending. This includes signings made during and after the Ferguson era, which highlights how ridiculous the club has been in the market since his retirement in 2013.

Alexis Sanchez

Swap Deal with Arsenal