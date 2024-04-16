Highlights The European Championships have been laced with controversial moments since the competition's inception in 1960.

Italy once reached the final of Euro 1968 after winning a coin toss in an era before penalty shootouts.

England's defeat in the Euro 2020 showpiece was marred by fan trouble at Wembley Stadium.

The European Championships is a celebration of the greatest footballing nations on the continent. But bringing together Europe's best can inspire its worst. For every astounding moment of skill, there is an undercurrent of controversy which often lingers for longer.

While the Euros have not been running for nearly as long as the World Cup - the continental competition began 30 years after the inaugural global tournament - each edition has been laced with divisive incidents. The proximity of the countries involved, invariably pitting neighbours and fierce international rivals against one another, cranks up the tension.

There has been fan unrest, dubious officiating and footballing firsts that continue to be debated over multiple decades. Here are some of the most controversial moments ever seen at the Euros.

Ranking factors

Factors taken into consideration when ranking these moments are as follows:

Competition round - Moments of controversy that took place in the latter stages of a tournament are considered more significant.

- Moments of controversy that took place in the latter stages of a tournament are considered more significant. Existing rivalry - An incident can be heightened by the enmity that already exists between the nations involved.

- An incident can be heightened by the enmity that already exists between the nations involved. Lasting impact - The most divisive moments have been discussed for decades.

Most Controversial Moments in EUROs History Rank Incident Match Date 1 Ronald Koeman Sullies German Shirt West Germany vs Netherlands 21st June 1988 2 England Fans Storm Wembley Italy vs England 11th July 2021 3 The Original Panenka Penalty Czechoslovakia vs West Germany 20th June 1976 4 Italy Cry Foul Play Denmark vs Sweden 22nd June 2004 5 Wim Kieft Breaks Irish Hearts Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands 18th June 1988 6 Basile Boli Headbutts Stuart Pearce France vs England 14th June 1992 7 Spain Cheated by England Spain vs England 22nd June 1996 8 Portuguese Semi-final Implosion France vs Portugal 28th June 2000 9 Italy Beat the Soviet Union with a Coin Toss Italy vs Soviet Union 5th June 1968

9 Italy Beat the Soviet Union with a Coin Toss

The 1968 European Championships were very different to the modern iteration of the competition. Only four teams were involved, no substitutions were permitted and penalty shootouts were a thing of the future. And so, when Italy battled out a goalless draw against the Soviet Union in the semi-finals, the tie's winner was decided by a coin toss.

Tarcisio Burgnich was swiftly put at ease when he discovered that Italy's captain, Giacinto Facchetti, would be in charge of making the decisive call. "It's all over," he grinned. "Facchetti is a lucky man!" The Inter Milan defender lived up to his reputation and delivered a correct guess of tails to send Italy to the final in Rome.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 1968 semi-final between Italy and the Soviet Union is the only Euros match decided by the flip of a coin.

Match Details Result Italy 0-0 Soviet Union Round Semi-final Stadium Stadio San Paolo, Italy Attendance 68,582 Italy scorers N/A Soviet Union scorers N/A

8 Portuguese Semi-final Implosion

There is no debate about the penalty which France won deep into extra time in the semi-final of Euro 2000. The ball clearly struck the hand of Portugal's Abel Xavier. Referee Gunter Benko initially signalled for a corner before his assistant rightly informed him of the offence, sparking wild fury.

Xavier manhandled the official while Paulo Bento tried to grab the red card Benko was showing to Nuno Gomes for shoving him. An unidentified player also spat at the linesman, according to UEFA's report. The protesting trio received lengthy bans from all European competitions. Xavier had the gall to protest his innocence. "I'm deeply shocked and disappointed," he said.

Match Details Result France 2-1 Portugal Round Semi-final Stadium King Baudouin Stadion, Belgium Attendance 48,000 France scorers Thierry Henry (51'), Zinedine Zidane (117' pen) Portugal scorers Nuno Gomes (19')

7 Spain Cheated by England

Spain had the ball in the back of the net twice and saw at least three strong penalty claims waved away by an obdurate referee during the quarter-finals of Euro 1996. Playing in a heaving Wembley Stadium against the home nation England, Spain cried bias after losing the penalty shootout.

Replays showed that Julio Salinas had timed his run perfectly before bypassing David Seaman in the first half only to see the assistant referee's offside flag. "We not only played against 11 players and 70,000 fans but also three officials," Salinas seethed after the match. "It was impossible to win."

Match Details Result Spain 0-0 (2-4 pens) England Round Quarter-final Stadium Wembley Stadium, England Attendance 75,440 Spain scorers N/A England scorers N/A

6 Basile Boli Headbutts Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce, the infamous English left-back dubbed 'Psycho', was the perfect player to embrace a vicious headbutt. During a stale goalless draw in the group stage of Euro 1992, Pearce received a blow from the French centre-back Basile Boli.

Sandor Puhl may be considered one of the best referees in football history, but he failed to spot the violent conduct which left Pearce with a bloody cheek. The English defender took matters into his own hands, accusing his opposite winger, rather than Boli, of the attack "to put him on the back foot", Pearce explained. "He was busy for the next 20 minutes denying it was him."

Match Details Result France 0-0 England Round Group stage Stadium Malmo Stadion, Sweden Attendance 26,535 France scorers N/A England scorers N/A

5 Wim Kieft Breaks Irish Hearts

While the Netherlands needed victory to progress to the semi-finals of Euro 1988, Jack Charlton's Republic of Ireland could have advanced with a draw. They were eight minutes away from making history when Wim Kieft nodded a weak header towards goal. The ball dropped outside the six-yard box but span in a vicious dog-leg left turn, catching out goalkeeper Packie Bonner.

Replays suggest that the goal should never have stood due to the position of Dutch striker Marco van Basten. Kieft agreed. "Van Basten was offside," he later revealed. "Definitely offside." The Irish federation were relieved rather than outraged as they didn't have the requisite funds to finance an extended stay in West Germany.

Match Details Result Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands Round Group stage Stadium Parkstadion, Germany Attendance 64,731 Republic of Ireland scorers N/A Netherlands scorers Wim Kieft (82')

4 Italy Cry Foul Play

The concept of an arranged result to suit both teams is so common in Italian football that there is a dedicated term for it: biscotto, a biscuit which two parties enjoy. Gianluigi Buffon spearheaded the accusations of foul play after his Italy side exited the group stage of Euro 2004. "Someone should be ashamed, and it's not us," he sniffed.

Italy, Denmark and Sweden all finished level on five points, but the latter two Scandinavian nations advanced with a superior head-to-head goals record. Denmark and Sweden conveniently played out a 2-2 draw in the final group game to send both sides through at Italy's expense. Each nation pleaded their innocence but Franco Carraro, president of the Italian Football Federation, had "no doubt" the result was preordained.

Match Details Result Denmark 2-2 Sweden Round Group stage Stadium Estadio do Bessa, Portugal Attendance 26,115 Denmark scorers Jon Dahl Tomasson (28', 66') Sweden scorers Henrik Larsson (47' pen), Olof Jonson (89')

3 The Original Panenka Penalty

The footballing world was so stunned by Antonin Panenka's dinked penalty to win the final of Euro 1976 for Czechoslovakia against West Germany, that contemporary reports described the ball as curling into the net. There was no existing terminology to capture the impish brilliance. To this day, it is still known as a Panenka, after its creator.

Czechoslovakia had given up a 2-0 lead in normal time before the first penalty shootout in European Championship history began. Had Panenka's act of devilish deception not worked, the consequences could have been dire upon his return to the Communist regime back home. When asked to detail this hypothetical retribution in Ben Lyttleton's Twelve Yards, Panenka offered: "30 years working down the mines."

Match Details Result Czechoslovakia 2-2 (5-3) West Germany Round Final Stadium Red Star Stadium, Serbia Attendance 30,790 Czechoslovakia scorers Jan Svehlik (8'), Karol Dobias (25') West Germany scorers Dieter Muller (28'), Bernd Holzenbein (89')

2 England Fans Storm Wembley

The final of Euro 2020, held the following summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could have been one of the most glorious nights in English football history. It was instead dubbed a "day of national shame" where the loss to Italy via a penalty shootout was considered merciful.

Thousands of ticket-less fans descended on Wembley Stadium ahead of the showpiece event intent on taking advantage of the 25,000 seats left empty due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. After storming the turnstiles and abusing police officers and volunteers, the aisles were packed with "drunken and drugged up thugs", according to Baroness Casey's scathing review of the scandal. The report predicted that the reaction to an England win would have been "horrific". It was bad enough anyway.

Match Details Result Italy 1-1 (3-2 pens) England Round Final Stadium Wembley Stadium, England Attendance 67,173 Italy scorers Leonardo Bonucci (67') England scorers Luke Shaw (2')

1 Ronald Koeman Sullies German Shirt

A 2-1 win for the Netherlands against their hosts West Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 1988 was perhaps the most cathartic victory in the nation's footballing history. The pain of losing to their neighbours in the 1974 World Cup final was still raw, stoking the flames of a bitter feud that dredged up Germany's five-year occupation of the Netherlands during the Second World War.

Ronald Koeman equalised in the semi-final before Marco van Basten steered an 88th-minute winner beyond Eike Immel. The entire Dutch nation erupted in jubilation, but Koeman took the celebrations too far. The blonde defender swapped shirts with West Germany's Olaf Thon only to pretend to wipe his backside with the white nylon in front of the travelling fans, providing an indelible image of this rivalry's ugly underbelly.