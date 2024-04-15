Highlights The World Cup has been laced with controversy since its inception in 1930.

The World Cup is forever framed as the apex of football. The globe's leading nations gather together every four years for the biggest sporting event on the planet to decide the best of the best. While moments of brilliance receive the most attention, the shadowy side of the game can prove to be more decisive.

Every tournament is awash with controversy. In a sport watched by more than half the planet, there are always going to be fearsome debates. The World Cup was three days old when it endured the first of many divisive moments; both Argentina and France threatened to pull out of the inaugural competition in 1930 when their group game was mistakenly halted with six minutes remaining.

The drama has only intensified over the subsequent nine decades as the tournament has expanded. Here are some of the most controversial moments in the competition's long history.

Ranking factors

Factors taken into consideration when ranking these controversial moments are as follows:

Tournament stage - Incidents that took place at the sharp end of the competition will be ranked higher.

- Incidents that took place at the sharp end of the competition will be ranked higher. Legacy - The aftermath of each moment has to be considered.

The aftermath of each moment has to be considered. Debate - The amount of discussion produced by the act is fundamental to how controversial it was.

Most Controversial Moments in World Cup History Rank Incident Match Date 1 Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' Argentina vs England 22nd June 1986 2 Peru's Convenient Implosion Argentina vs Peru 21st June 1978 3 Luis Suarez's Handball to Deny Ghana Uruguay vs Ghana 2nd July 2010 4 Geoff Hurst's World Cup Winner England vs West Germany 30th July 1966 5 Zinedine Zidane's Headbutt Italy vs France 9th July 2006 6 Frank Lampard's Ghost Goal Germany vs England 27th June 2010 7 Disgrace of Gijon West Germany 1-0 Austria 25th June 1982 8 Battle of Santiago Chile vs Italy 2nd June 1962 9 Harald Schumacher's Collision with Patrick Battiston West Germany vs France 8th July 1982 10 Whistle-Happy Clive Thomas Sweden vs Brazil 3rd June 1978

10 Whistle-Happy Clive Thomas

Brazil won a corner in the closing stages of their opening game of the 1978 World Cup against Sweden. The score was level at 1-1 as the ball sailed through the air. But just before Zico converted what he thought would be the winning goal, referee Clive Thomas fired off three sharp parps of his whistle to signal full-time.

The Brazilians swarmed the Welsh official, who remained adamant that he followed the letter of the laws exactly. Thomas lost no sleep over the moment that denied Brazil victory, insisting years later: "To have done anything other than I did in that Sweden-Brazil match would have been dishonest." That is certainly one (uncommon) view.

9 Harald Schumacher's Collision with Patrick Battiston

Harald Schumacher's brutal clash with Patrick Battiston in the second half of the 1982 World Cup semi-final left the French defender unconscious on the turf, missing two teeth and nursing three broken ribs. The West German goalkeeper was second in the race for a loose ball, protecting himself by jumping into a challenge which wasn't classed as a foul. Schumacher remained on the pitch to save two penalties in the subsequent shootout to send West Germany to the final.

There's no compassion among professionals. Tell him I'll pay for the crowns.

Decades after the event, Schumacher maintained: "Given the circumstances, I'd do the same thing again." Battiston enjoyed a successful playing career thereafter, but he still complains of headaches and other side effects. "It is strange, though," the French defender revealed in 2016. "I can sometimes sense now when the weather is about to change, like a frog can."

8 Battle of Santiago

BBC broadcaster David Coleman branded Chile's 2-0 group-stage victory over Italy at the 1962 World Cup: "The most stupid, appalling, disgusting and disgraceful exhibition of football." Ken Aston was the unwitting soul tasked with refereeing a brutal contest in which almost every decision prompted a mini-pitch invasion. The first foul was whistled after 12 seconds.

The English official likened his role to that of "an umpire in military manoeuvres". Italy's Giorgio Ferrini and Mario David were both sent off before the interval, while Chile's Leonel Sanchez - embodying the outrage of a nation that had been slandered as World Cup hosts by the Italian press - remained on the pitch despite throwing two punches. In fairness, he had been struck himself.

7 Disgrace of Gijon

Going into the final game of Group Two at the 1982 World Cup, West Germany and Austria knew that a win by one or two goals for the former would send both nations through to the knockout stages at the expense of Algeria. Horst Hrubesch fired the Germans in front after 10 minutes, prompting a dubiously slow-paced conclusion.

The local Spanish press dubbed it "El Anschluss" - a crass reference to Germany's enforced union with Austria ahead of the Second World War - and it soon came to be known as the 'Disgrace of Gijon'. Germany's Hans-Peter Briegel distanced himself from organised talks but described the spontaneous on-field arrangement as "a non-aggression pact". FIFA weren't impressed and reformatted all subsequent tournaments to conclude with simultaneous group-stage games.

6 Frank Lampard's Ghost Goal

Four months before the 2010 World Cup, FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke emphatically declared that the door to goal-line technology was "closed". It had to be sheepishly reopened after Frank Lampard's 'ghost goal' during England's round-of-16 tie against Germany.

After falling 2-0 down, Matt Upson halved the deficit for England in a chaotic first half before Lampard let rip in the 39th minute. The famously unpredictable Jabulani ball swerved onto the underside of the crossbar before bouncing comfortably behind the goal line. Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reacted rapidly, grabbing the ball and immediately restarting play. To England's bemusement, no goal was awarded. The Three Lions imploded after the break to lose 4-1.

5 Zinedine Zidane's Headbutt

The effortless grace of Zinedine Zidane's game has inspired libraries of books, reams of poetry and a painfully artistic documentary soundtracked by Mogwai. For all of his brilliance, there was a brutish edge to the Frenchman. Both sides were on full display in the 2006 World Cup final.

France and Italy were locked at 1-1 going into the last 10 minutes of extra-time when Zidane launched his forehead into the chest of the game's other goalscorer, Marco Materazzi. The Italian defender revealed that he had insulted Zidane's sister, but he was hardly the first to push some readily exposed buttons. In his final ever competitive match, Zidane received his 14th dismissal - all but one were straight reds.

4 Geoff Hurst's World Cup Winner

Oxford University's Dr Ian Reid and Dr Andrew Zisserman released a peer-reviewed paper in 1996 to definitively conclude whether England's third goal against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup had crossed the line. Geoff Hurst span and belted a shot which thundered off the underside of the crossbar and onto the turf 10 minutes into extra-time.

Roger Hunt, the nearest England forward to the incident, was so convinced it had crossed the goal line that he burst into celebration while the ball was cleared. But the scientific research concluded: "A conservative estimate has the ball still 6cm from being a goal." Hurst completed his hat-trick to ensure England won 4-2 at Wembley and maintained years later: "The ball was at least one metre over the line."

3 Luis Suarez's Handball to Deny Ghana

Dominic Adiyiah could have been the hero. Deep into stoppage time of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay in South Africa, Ghana's substitute had his header punched off the goal line by Luis Suarez. Asamoah Gyan missed the subsequent spot kick, the last action before a penalty shootout which Uruguay cruelly won.

Suarez had been sent off but celebrated Gyan's penalty miss gleefully in the mouth of the tunnel. "The Hand of God now belongs to me," he bragged post-game. "Mine is the real Hand Of God. I made the best save of the tournament." Suarez has never been forgiven for denying Africa's first World Cup semi-finalist at the first World Cup held on the continent. Former Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Ayew claimed: "The whole of Ghana hates him and the whole of Africa hates him."

2 Peru's Convenient Implosion

In a World Cup hosted by the nation's murderous military regime, Argentina knew that they had to defeat Peru by four clear goals to move ahead of Brazil in the second group stage and advance to the final. Argentina conveniently won 6-0.

Juan Munante hit the post for Peru while the game was goalless, but there have been countless rumours surrounding the pressure put on the South Americans to ease up against Argentina. Exchange of political prisoners, the release of frozen assets and 35,000 tons of grain have all been floated. Few facts surrounding the tie are known, but Peru's Jose Velasquez insisted: "We were pressured."

1 Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God'

Diego Maradona's complex blend of sublime skill and skulduggery was perfectly captured by the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, one of the greatest individual performances in the competition's history. Argentina's talisman produced arguably the greatest goal in the history of football, leaving half the England team twisted in knots on the turf of the Estadio Azteca before stabbing the ball under Peter Shilton. But Maradona preferred his first of the afternoon.

Leaping up to challenge England's towering goalkeeper, Maradona threw his fist at the ball to punch Argentina into the lead. Despite fierce protestations from the Three Lions, the officials were convinced by Maradona's celebrations. After the match, he explained that the goal was scored "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God".