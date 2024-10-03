Football and controversy are two things that go hand in hand. Whether it be the implementation of VAR, if a manager should be sacked from their job, or debatable refereeing decisions, you would be hard-pressed to find a weekend of fixtures where there isn't one controversial moment.

Sometimes, though, it's not the surrounding narratives that cause chaos. It can also be the players. While the vast majority live the professional lifestyle on and off the pitch, others struggle with the limelight or are too free-spirited to stick to the rules in what is ultimately a team sport, or simply develop a somewhat whacky view of the world. This can be said of these 11 men, as GIVEMESPORT brings you the most controversial footballers in history.

11 Most Controversial Footballers - Ranked Rank Players 1. Joey Barton 2. Mario Balotelli 3. Luis Suarez 4. Paolo Di Canio 5. El-Hadji Diouf 6. Diego Maradona 7. Eric Cantona 8. Kevin Muscat 9. Vinnie Jones 10. Duncan Ferguson 11. Carlos Tevez

11 Carlos Tevez

'Welcome to Manchester'

Carlos Tevez's arrival to English football was not exactly the most smooth sailing given the questionable deal that saw him join West Ham United alongside Javier Mascherano. Once he had proved his quality, Manchester United came calling, where the Argentine had his most successful season during the 2007-2008 campaign.

When his loan deal was up in 2009, Tevez opted to sign for cross-town rivals Manchester City rather than commit permanently at Old Trafford. As a result, the infamous 'Welcome to Manchester' banner was born, and a long-time feud with his former employer ensued. However, he would later find himself on gardening leave at the Etihad after refusing to come on for manager Roberto Mancini a little over two-years later.

The now retired forward was also known to turn down international call-ups and has also been caught in sexism scandals and driving without a license away from the pitch.

10 Duncan Ferguson

The striker was once sent to prison for headbutting an opponent

If you ever wondered why a teenage Wayne Rooney was so aggressive when he burst onto the scene, a lot of it can be attributed to his idol. Duncan Ferguson was a no-nonsense centre-forward with a mean streak about him. The Scot has eight Premier-League red cards to his name, the joint most in history, adding to his hardman persona.

Away from the pitch, Ferguson has four convictions for assault to his name. One involved a fight with a fan who is said to have been on crutches, while an incident during a game with Raith Rovers defender John McStay saw him serve a three-month prison sentence in 1994.

9 Vinnie Jones

The leader of the 'Crazy Gang'

Footballer turned Hollywood star is not usually the sort of tagline you would expect for a controversial figure. However, Vinnie Jones' attitude during his playing days was one that would widen the eyes of some of America's biggest film moguls as they searched for dastardly villains.

The Welsh international was an integral part of Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang,' who found success by bullying their opponents into submission rather than playing the best football. On the field of play, there was no line that Jones wouldn't cross, something that would become abundantly clear to Paul Gascoigne when the pair first faced off.

Related Remembering Vinnie Jones' Clash with Roy Keane and Eric Cantona From 1994 Vinnie Jones faced off against Roy Keane and Eric Cantona in 1994 to brutal effect.

8 Kevin Muscat

'Serves you right for Muscat, that'

91 yellow cards and 10 red cards across his career, it's safe to say that Kevin Muscat was a nasty piece of work. Something that former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch can attest to:

"Kevin Muscat scared me. You know people say, 'I'm going to break your legs', when he would say it, you genuinely believed him."

While the Aussie spent much of his career in the lower leagues of English football or in Australia and Scotland, he may be best known for Neil Warnock's infamous 'serves you right for Muscat' rant after the midfielder attacked a Sheffield United goalkeeper at half-time of the Blades' 2-1 victory over Millwall in 2004.

Muscat was made to pay £750,000 to Matty Holmes after a tackle in 1998 proved to be career-ending and at one point had lead to fears that the former Charlton Athletic midfielder would need his leg amputated. He was also never played in an Old Firm derby at Rangers out of fear he could cause a serious incident.

7 Eric Cantona

King-Fu Kicks and Trawlers

Sometimes the best players are free spirits. If allowed to flourish, they will become a team's biggest gamechanger. Alex Ferguson knew exactly that when he brought in Eric Cantona from Leeds United. Having already had fallings out and Elland Road and back in France, where he was eventually barred from the national team, Cantona became the King of Old Trafford and guided the Red Devils to their first period of dominance in the Ferguson era.

That's not to say it was all picture perfect though. His biggest transgression came in a United jersey, when he would jump in the crowd and attack a fan who had provoked him. This led to an 8-month suspension and nearly saw the player leave English football altogether. Cantona eventually released a public statement in the form of a poem about seagulls and trawlers.

"When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you very much."

It wasn't the last public appearance that raised eyebrows. In 2019, his declaration of love for football left everybody at UEFA's awards ceremony - including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - utterly bemused.

Related The 15 Longest Bans in Premier League History Sandro Tonali, Eric Cantona, Ivan Toney and Luis Suarez are among the players that have been slapped with lengthy bans.

6 Diego Maradona

The Hand of God and addiction issues

Diego Maradona may have been one of the greatest players to ever lace up a pair of boots, but the Argentine had more controversies than goals during his lifetime. The 'Hand of God' or his involvement in a brawl against Atletico Bilbao players may be his most famous incidents on the pitch, but away from it he was surrounded by a life of drugs and scandal.

The Argentine faced issues with tax, ties to a criminal organisations and an addiction to cocaine which he would later test positive for ahead of the 1994 World Cup. He was also known to pick fights with management throughout his career, challenging the owners of Barcelona repeatedly during his spell at the Nou Camp.

5 El-Hadji Diouf

The former Liverpool man is still despised at Anfield

Very few players are hated by one set of fans as much as El-Hadji Diouf is by Liverpool supporters. Having played for the likes of Bolton, Leeds and Rangers during his career, his 80 games for the Reds made a bigger impression than any.

Why is he so despised at Anfield? A number of reasons. The Senegalese forward was known to spit on opponents and fans. He once snatched a penalty away from debutant Neil Mellor despite the youngster being told by Gerard Houllier that he could take it. He also mocked QPR's Jamie Mackie after he had suffered a broken leg. These are just a small sample of the striker's misdemeanours.

All this would culminate in a half-time scrap with captain Steven Gerrard, a feud that lives on to this day.

4 Paolo Di Canio

The Italian was banned for pushing a referee

Humans are a complex species. The line between love and hate is one that is very easy to cross. Paolo Di Canio is a prime example of that. The same man who stopped play with an open goal at his mercy so that the opposing goalkeeper could receive treatment, was also the same individual who pushed a referee and was slapped with an 11-game suspension.

The Italian also has tattoos that suggest he is a supporter of facism, and was once banned for using 'the Roman Salute' to address Lazio fans. Despite this, the 56-year-old has repeatedly denied being a facist or a racist.

At his best, Di Canio was a beautiful player - but one that demanded the best man-mangement skills of Harry Redknapp at West Ham. Never was this more evident than in a 5-4 victory over Bradford City when the Italian, at 4-2 down, insisted he wanted to come off after having several penalty appeals dismissed by the referee. After being serenaded by Irons supporters while sitting cross-legged in protest on the touchline, Di Canio inspired a three-goal comeback, including demanding the ball off a young Frank Lampard to take and score the winning penalty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paolo Di Canio is the highest-scoring Italian in Premier League history (66 goals).

Related 11 Hardest Players in Football History [Ranked] Including the tough-as-nails and intimidating Roy Keane and Vinnie Jones, we have ranked the hardest players in football history.

3 Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan bit three players during his career

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A devastating goalscorer? Absolutely. A world-class talent? Most definitely. A man who was often in the spotlight for the wrong reasons? Also true. It is hard to avoid talking about Luis Suarez's brilliance without talking about his alter-ego-like darkside.

The Uruguayan has been handed several lengthy bans during his career. On three occasions, he has been charged with biting an opponent, with each case on a more high-profile stage. Incredibly, his response to this was that it was relatively harmless:

"I know biting appalls a lot of people, but it’s relatively harmless. Or at least it was in the incidents I was involved in. When Ivanovic rolled up his sleeve to show the referee the mark at Anfield, there was virtually nothing there. None of the bites has been like Mike Tyson on Evander Holyfield’s ear."

Then there was the Patrice Evra scandal, where the then Liverpool man was alleged to have used racially discriminatory language towards the Frenchman, which also saw him left with a lengthy suspension, and his infamous handball on the line in the 2010 World Cup, which ultimately crushed the dreams of an entire continent as Africa's Ghaha were eventually eliminated on penalties.

2 Mario Balotelli

Why Always Me?

You could write a book, perhaps a series of them, to detail the amount of controversies Mario Balotelli has been involved in. The Italian could've been his generation's biggest superstar, but his difficulties in being able to focus and apply himself made that impossible.

The 'why always me?' celebration at Old Trafford is looked back on fondly, but the statement on the shirt has a simple answer. Because it was always him. Fireworks in hotels. Getting into a physical exchange with his manager. Driving into a women's prison without proper authority. Anti-semitic references on Instagram. These are the absolute tip of the iceberg when it comes to the former Milan star's stories.

Related What Happened to Mario Balotelli From his iconic 'Why Always Me' celebration for Manchester City to his Puskas Award-nominated goal in Turkey, Balotelli has led an amazing career.

1 Joey Barton

The Englishman could never stay out of trouble

Nice comments about Joey Barton are few and far between. For the most part, the former England international will find himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The ex-Newcastle midfielder was convicted on multiple occasions for issues with violence and has been repeatedly known to attack teammates and members of the opposition, most famously during Manchester City's legendary 3-2 win over QPR when he was sent off and proceeded to assault several players.

Even when not showcasing violent tendencies, Barton still manages to do himself no favours on social media. Within the last 12 months he has found himself being criticised for sexist remarks about female pundits covering men's football and had to pay TV presenter Jeremy Vine £75,000 for defamation. Chances are this won't be the last time we hear of the 42-year-old.