In football, and in sport in general, the job of referee is certainly one of the most difficult there is. Observed and regularly criticised for their decision-making, whistle-blowers the world over have at least one thing in common: they are all in the same boat.

And the introduction of video-assisted refereeing (VAR) into the football landscape has done little to mitigate the sometimes vehement criticism levelled at them. And while some of these criticisms can be out of all proportion, others are more than justified, as the situation seems to flirt with the limits of parody. This article now takes a look back at 10 of the most controversial refereeing decisions of all time.

Ranking factors

Influence - the impact of the decision on the outcome of a match

the competition in which the decision was taken

the impact of the decision on the outcome of a match

Most Controversial Refereeing Decisions in Football History Rank Game Referee Competition 1. Argentina - England Ali Bennaceur (Tunisia) 1986 World Cup Quarter-Finals 2. Croatia - Australia Graham Poll (England) 2006 World Cup Group Stage 3. FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain Tony Chapron (France) 2017/18 Ligue 1 4. Tunisia - Mali Janny Sikazwe (Zambia) 2021 AFCON Group Stage 5. West Germany - France Charles Corver (Netherlands) 1982 World Cup Semi-Finals 6. France - Republic of Ireland Martin Hansson (Sweden) 2010 World Cup Playoffs 7. Ankaragucu - Besiktas Ahmet Akcay (Turkiye) 1986/87 Turkish SuperLig 8. Chelsea - Barcelona Tom Henning Ovrebo (Norway) 2008/09 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals 9. Manchester City - Portsmouth Dermot Gallagher (Ireland) 2006/07 Premier League 10. Tottenham - Liverpool Simon Hooper (England) 2023/24 Premier League

10 Tottenham v Liverpool

Liverpool goal ruled offside despite VAR

Referee: Simon Hooper (England)

Simon Hooper (England) Competition: 2023/24 Premier League

It was an obvious mistake that gave grist to the mill of the many critics of video-assisted refereeing. In October 2023, as Liverpool travelled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their matchday 7 clash, Luis Diaz thought he had opened the scoring, only to see his goal ruled out by VAR for being offside as he took space. Up until then, the decision had been nothing out of the ordinary, but slow-motion replays turned it into a real controversy.

From the footage, it was very clear that the Colombian was in a legal position when the ball was released, thereby validating what should have been the opening goal. The situation was such that English football's professional refereeing body (PGMOL) even apologised for what was presented as a ‘human error’. But by then it was too late, and Spurs didn't care as they went on to win the game.

9 Manchester City v Portsmouth

Ben Thatcher and the iron elbow

Referee: Dermot Gallagher (Ireland)

Dermot Gallagher (Ireland) Competition: 2006/07 Premier League

Ben Thatcher, who played for Manchester City, occupies a prominent place in our rankings. In the 2006-07 season, the Welshman distinguished himself with a crude elbow to the face of Portsmouth's Pedro Mendes, resulting in a knockout and resuscitation with the aid of an oxygen cylinder.

However, the referee did not punish Thatcher too severely, and in the end he only received a yellow card. It was an outrageous decision that the FA corrected afterwards, suspending the Skyblues player for eight matches.

8 Chelsea v Barcelona

Chelsea and Barcelona's ‘disgrace’

Referee: Tom Henning Ovrebo (Norway)

Tom Henning Ovrebo (Norway) Competition: 2008/09 UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals

If the 2009 Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and FC Barcelona is so memorable today, it is not so much for the quality of the football played, but for the clear refereeing errors committed by Tom Henning Ovrebo.

These errors saw the Catalans miss several penalty kicks that were difficult to challenge, and ultimately led to the Blues' elimination at the final hurdle of the star-studded competition. A match that is now regularly brought to light by football conspiracy theorists, or more simply to fuel debates about which teams are favoured by the referees. Ask Didier Drogba what he thinks.

7 Ankaragucu v Besiktas

The referee scores and awards the goal

Referee: Ahmet Akcay (Turkiye)

Ahmet Akcay (Turkiye) Competition: 1986/87 Turkish SuperLig

There are some situations in which a referee can indirectly influence the outcome of a match (if he calls a penalty in the final seconds of play, for example). But in other, rarer cases, a referee can have a direct influence on a result.

Such was the case with Ahmet Akcay, who, in a Turkish first division match between Ankaragucu and Besiktas in 1986, helped the reigning champions to victory by deflecting a shot into the back of the Ankara goalkeeper's net. He obviously did not see fit to return the favour, much to the disappointment of the home side.

6 France v Republic of Ireland

Thierry Henry's handball deprives the Republic of Ireland of the World Cup

Referee: Martin Hansson (Sweden)

Martin Hansson (Sweden) Competition: 2010 World Cup Playoffs

Ireland remembers. In 2009, as the Republic of Ireland travelled to France for their 2010 World Cup qualifying play-off against the hosts, the confrontation between the two countries took a most unexpected turn. Pushed into extra time, the French had to rely on a Thierry Henry goal to finally book their ticket to South Africa.

The problem? The Arsenal legend's goal was tainted by an earlier handball of which the referees were unaware. It was a shocking incident that was repeated around the world, and one that deprived the Irish of a historic fourth qualification for the world finals. FIFA tried to cover up the scandal by making a payment to the Irish FA to avoid legal proceedings.

5 West Germany v France

Schumacher's attack on Battiston

Referee: Charles Corver (Netherlands)

Charles Corver (Netherlands) Competition: 1982 World Cup Semi-Finals

How did Harold Schumacher get away with not even a single foul being whistled? More than 40 years later, the mystery is still unsolved. Because during the 1982 World Cup semi-final between France and West Germany, the German goalkeeper should have been shown the red card for his attack on Patrick Battiston.

It was a knee-jerk challenge that left the French international unconscious, with three cracked ribs and a damaged vertebrae. Not enough in the eyes of the match referee to force him to put his whistle to his mouth, Schumacher thus played an active part in his side's success on Spanish soil.

4 Tunisia v Mali

The end of an AFCON match prematurely signalled

Referee: Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia) Competition: 2021 AFCON Group Stage

Once again, the images were broadcast around the world. In 2021, when Mali faced Tunisia in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the match was marked by an improbable refereeing decision: that of blowing the final whistle before regulation time had even elapsed.

It was an unusual situation, to say the least, thanks to Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe, whose final whistle sounded first in the 85th minute and then again in the 89th. On their return to the dressing room, the Tunisian players refused to resume play and were therefore deemed to have lost the match. CAF's refereeing chief, Essam Abdel Fattah, explained that Sikazwe had suffered from dehydration and sunstroke.

3 FC Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain

French referee tackles and sends off FC Nantes player

Referee: Tony Chapron

Tony Chapron Competition: 2017/18 Ligue 1

Imagine if a referee, convinced that a player had tried to push him over the edge, tackled that same player and sent him off. Impossible, isn't it? And yet it is. In January 2018, when FC Nantes were hosting Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, the match whistleman, Tony Chapron, caused a stir after hooking the leg of Brazilian defender Diego Carlos and sending him off for no visible reason.

At the time, the incident earned the French referee an eight-month suspension - six months‘ firm suspension and two months’ probation - from his duties. It was a sanction that precipitated his retirement, which was due to end at the end of the 2017/18 season.

2 Croatia v Australia

Simunic gets three bookings