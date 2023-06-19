Artificial pitches, stand-in goalkeepers and golden goal calls — the Women’s World Cup has seen its fair share of controversial moments.

The ninth edition of the tournament is approaching, with 32 teams set to compete in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

With that in mind, GiveMeSport is looking back on nine defining moments that women's football fans were left discussing for weeks on end.

Hope Powell ridicules her team for being 'cowards'

Before Sarina Weigman, Phil Neville and caretaker manager Hege Riise, powerhouse Hope Powell was the Lionesses boss.

A firm fixture of the England setup, the Lewisham-born manager was in charge of the national team for 15 years and led the team to World Cup quarter-finals in 2007 and 2011.

However, a failed penalty shootout against France in the latter caused her to brand her beloved Lionesses as cowards.

It’s stated that she had to ask “three times” for volunteers to participate in the shootout “before anyone stepped forward.”

“That's weak, it's cowardice,” she reportedly said. Casey Stoney agreed with the head honcho and stated: "I was surprised and a bit disappointed that more players didn't volunteer."

Mia Hamm becomes the USWNT goalkeeper

US Women’s National Team legend, Mia Hamm, once moonlighted as a goalkeeper during a Women’s World Cup match in 1995.

In a group game against Denmark, Briana Scurry was shown a red card and was sent off in the 88th minute.

Unfortunately for the USWNT, the nation had used up all their substitutes — so it was up to Hamm to save the day.

In the dying minutes of the game, the forward made two spectacular saves and managed to seal the 2-0 win.

Alex Morgan tea-sipping celebration

On the surface, Alex Morgan mimicking drinking from a teacup looks innocent enough.

But doing it after scoring the goal that would knock England - renowned drinkers of the beverage - out of the 2019 World Cup gives the celebration a whole different meaning.

Very much a ‘you had to be there’ moment, the USWNT striker received an outpouring of hate for the pose.

At the time, she said it was supposed to represent the phrase ‘and that’s the tea’ – but try telling English broadcaster Piers Morgan that!

The golden goal final: Germany vs Sweden

For the first and last time, the 2003 World Cup final between Germany and Sweden was decided via sudden death.

A controversial free kick was awarded to Die Nationalelf, which led to the golden goal being scored by Nia Künzer.

The perfectly-timed header made the defensive midfielder an overnight media star and earned her a Goal of the Year award.

Künzer’s goal allowed Germany to lift their maiden Women’s World Cup and were crowned back-to-back winners when they did it again in 2007.

No tournament since has featured sudden death rules — and we can’t see this controversial decider coming back anytime soon.

Steph Houghton slams Lindsay Horan as ‘disrespectful’

Thanks to strikes by Morgan and Christen Press, England was sent packing from the 2019 World Cup in a 2-1 semi-final defeat.

However, during the match, it looked as if the Lionesses could save their skin when Steph Houghton stepped up to take a penalty.

Alas, the former England skipper missed and later told talkSPORT that she had been “confident” and that she “believed in her technique”.

However, the interview was cut short when Lindsey Horan - the Portland Thorns player who set up the winning goal - interrupted the chat.

In the background, Horan was heard cheering which Houghton immediately responded to.

She said: “Well there was no need for that... ridiculous," she continued. "It’s disrespectful man.”

Later, the USWNT midfielder apologised and said: “I had no intention of doing that in front of the England captain, I had no idea she was there. I apologise for that, but sometimes you can't control your emotions.”

FIFA put faith in the M&M’s Cup

The inaugural Women’s World Cup took place in 1991 — but the event wasn’t originally granted the prestigious moniker.

Instead, the competition was the 1st FIFA World Championship for Women's Football for the M&M's Cup.

Naturally, the success of the first-ever tournament and the record-breaking crowds proved to the football governing body that they could be onto something.

That, and the fact that an 11-word title could be considered a mouthful.

Playing matches on artificial turf

In 2015, the seventh edition of the World Cup was due to take place in Canada. But there was controversy before the tournament even began.

The hosting nation announced that all matches would be played on artificial pitches, which women’s footballers, managers and fans came out in their droves to ridicule.

At the time, Australian striker Michelle Heyman said: "[Your feet] just turn white, your skin is all ripped off. It's like walking on hot coal with your skin blistering and cracking.”

It’s reported that lawsuits were filed, but the tournament just carried on as planned.

Kelly Smith kissing her boots riles up Hope Powell

In an opening-round game against Japan in 2007, England were down 2-1. However, a Kelly Smith brace sealed the deal and gave us a controversial World Cup moment.

After weaving past blue shirts to score in the 81st minute, Smith took off her shoe and planted a kiss on the boot. She did it again two minutes later, this time slipping off and kissing both.

While the Shanghai crowd loved the celebration, the Lionesses’ manager branded it “disrespectful” and told the star to cut it out.

She also stated that if she had been the one refereeing the World Cup game, she would not have hesitated to show “a yellow card”.

VAR strikes down Nigeria

The use of VAR still isn’t common practice in the women’s game. However, a call made in the 2019 World Cup had people questioning whether it would be more hindrance than help.

In a group game against Nigeria, France were awarded a late penalty.

After striking the post, Wendie Renard was awarded a retake after referee Melissa Borjas consulted VAR and showed Chiamaka Nnadozie a yellow card.

The decision ruled that the Nigerian goalkeeper had come off her line, and thus interfered with penalty.

Renard scored the second attempt, and it looked as if The Super Falcons were out of the tournament.

Luckily, they ended up qualifying for the following round after finishing as one of the best four third-placed teams.