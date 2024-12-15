Creativity comes in all shapes and sizes, doesn’t it? From the mind-boggling runs that part defences with ease to strikers who boast the genius knack of generating something from nothing, it’s awe-inspiring and is exactly the aspect of the beautiful game that typically has fans on the edge of their respective seats.

Staying composed and doing such amidst the ear-splitting noise of football fan culture is near impossible for the average human being. Some, however, have made it look like second nature, just like another stroll in the park.

Argentine duo Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, of course, spring to mind when attempting to name world football’s greatest ever creator-in-chiefs. Andres Iniesta and Johan Cruyff, too, are considered bonafide showmen of their respective eras - but what about the Brits?

Despite the hustling and bustling nature of the Premier League and football in the British Isles, in general, there has certainly been no shortage of creative talents tearing it up. From the flamboyant George Best to the maverick-like Paul Gascoigne, here are the 10 most creative British players in the history of the sport.

1 George Best

Career span: 1963–1984

Close

Born and raised in Belfast and named European Football of the Year in the year of 1968, there have been very few footballers as mesmerising as George Best when he got going. Purely instinctive, the winger was adept at leaving defenders bewildered with one slight feint of the shoulder or a dazzling bit of foot movement.

Possessing finesse on the pitch and personality off it in vast and equal amounts, the affectionally monikered ‘Belfast Boy’ is considered to be Manchester United royalty – and it’s abundantly clear to see why after captivating audiences on a weekly basis. Not only has his twinkled-toed nature made him such an esteemed figure in Old Trafford circles, but also for Northern Ireland natives.

George Best – Career Statistics Club Appearances 616 Northern Ireland Caps 37 Notable Club(s) Manchester Utd, Fulham, Hibernian, Bournemouth

2 Glenn Hoddle

Career span: 1975–1996

Close

Particularly for the older generation, there was nothing more joyous than watching a youthful Glenn Hoddle shuttle across the pitch. Capable of playing a plethora of positions across the front line and midfield, one thing remained a constant throughout the Englishman’s career: his flamboyance with the ball at his feet.

Hoddle gained icon status at Tottenham Hotspur by virtue of his memorable 13-year stay in north London and, on the international stage, was a mainstay in Bobby Robson’s England throughout the 80s.

Even during his days spent at Monaco, between 1987 and 1991, the swanky attacking midfielder was a joy to watch. Something of a trailblazer, particularly for the likes of Ray Wilkins and, more recently, Jude Bellingham and the like, who similarly sought out a purer version of the beautiful game overseas.

Glenn Hoddle – Career Statistics Club Appearances 553 England Caps 53 Notable Club(s) Tottenham, Chelsea, Monaco

3 Paul Gascoigne

Career span: 1985–2004