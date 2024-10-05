Key Takeaways Football is full of wonderfully creative minds, with the very best minds in the game often possessing brilliant vision and ingenuity.

Premier League heroes such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kevin De Bruyne feature among the most creative players on the planet.

Lamine Yamal is one of the top names on this list despite still being in his formative years as a professional.

Football is the most watched sport in the world, primarily due to the thrilling unpredictability of players who battle each time they take to the pitch. You have your reliable goalkeeper, who makes vital saves, and defenders, who ensure the opposition doesn't bombard the goal. Ahead of them are creative midfielders and attackers, who orchestrate the team in transition with eye-of-the-needle passes and slick link-up play. Lionel Messi is perhaps the greatest creative outlet in history and has reached the pinnacle of football as the sport's most decorated player.

Thus, it is clear that creativity plays an important role in guiding teams to victory, with playmakers and forwards possessing a vision that captivates fans and also leads to much success. Albert Einstein once famously said: 'Creativity is seeing what others see and thinking what no one else ever thought', which is the perfect way to describe the following 11 players' style of play.

With that said, we rank the best creative players today, from European football to the MLS and on the international stage. Several rising stars and legendary talents were selected, with the modern era perhaps the most creative period in the sport's history.

11 Most Creative Players in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Club 1 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2 Lamine Yamal Barcelona 3 Cole Palmer Chelsea 4 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 5 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig (on loan) 6 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 7 Martin Odegaard Arsenal 8 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich 9 Lionel Messi Inter Miami 10 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 11 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid

11 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior has been destroying defences throughout his six-year spell at Real Madrid, and he's made a stunning start to the season from a creative standpoint. The 24-year-old has registered seven assists in 11 games across competitions, linking up with Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo with aplomb. The 2024 Ballon d'Or favourite is one of the toughest wingers to play against because of his burst of pace, dribbling abilities and lethal right foot.

However, Vinicius' vision is also one of his main attributes. He can keep Los Blancos' rhythm going with slick passes and clever one-twos that put Carlo Ancelotti's side on the offensive. He dazzled last season with 11 assists in 39 games across competitions, helping Madrid win the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana. Mbappe's addition to the Madrid team will likely lead to more assists for the 35-cap Brazil international.

Vinicius Junior Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 11 3 7 2023-24 Record 39 24 11 International Record 35 5 5

10 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Portugal

Bruno Fernandes isn't enjoying the best of seasons, but he's still one of European football's creative gems whose risky approach to playmaking often allows him to open up the opposition with his superb passing range. Some of the 70 assists he's managed since joining Manchester United are simply audacious, such as the no-look pass he played to Kobbie Mainoo for the winner in the Red Devils' 2-1 FA Cup final win over Man City last season.

The 73-cap Portugal international made 11 assists in 48 games across competitions last season and has four in 10 at the start of the 2024-25 campaign. The United captain was Europe's top creative machine two seasons ago with 219 shot-creating actions. With his dare-devilish approach to playmaking, the 30-year-old is Erik Ten Hag's most important player, and when he's on the song, he's one of the most elegant footballers with the ball at his feet.

Bruno Fernandes Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 10 0 4 2023-24 Record 48 15 13 International Record 73 24 21

9 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami and Argentina

Messi had to make the list despite moving to the MLS, where there's a drop in competitiveness compared to the top five leagues in European football. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent his career creating chances out of nothing, possessing a left foot that has created many magical moments and made him the most decorated player in the sport's history. The 37-year-old is flourishing at DRV PNK Stadium this season, posting 12 assists in 20 games across competitions.

The Argentina icon is linking up with former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in the United States, and they are rolling back the years in tandem. Six of the 22 goals the former Liverpool striker has struck in Herons colours have been provided by La Pulga. Fans feared Messi might call time on his international career after winning the World Cup in 2022. Fortunately, he continued excelling for La Abiceleste, helping them win Copa America in the summer with his remarkable footballing IQ and vision.

Lionel Messi Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 20 19 12 2023 Record 14 11 5 International Record 187 109 58

8 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich and Germany

Jamal Musiala has grown into one of Bayern Munich's protagonists at the Allianz Arena and his creativity has been vital for the Bavarians. The German wonderkid's movement and positional awareness go hand-in-hand with his playmaking abilities, spreading the play and playing the likes of Harry Kane through on goal. He has three assists in eight games across competitions this season at the time of writing, and you can expect the 21-year-old to beat his record of eight in 38 games from the 2023-24 campaign.

Related 10 Greatest Players who Could've Played for England in Football History [Ranked] England have missed out on some of football's biggest names who have decided to remain faithful to their country of birth or a family member.

The former Chelsea academy starlet's stock is rising with each passing season, and he's also become an integral member of the German national team. He bagged a hat-trick of assists in a 5-0 win over Hungary in the UEFA Nations League in September. Musiala played alongside one of the all-time creative greats, Toni Kroos, at Euro 2024, and the now-retired Madrid icon spoke highly of the young attacking midfielder's 'exceptional' talent and urged those playing with him to give him freedom:

"These exceptional players are meant to bring fun to the game. We have to put them in positions on the pitch in which they can bring us joy."

Jamal Musiala Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 8 3 3 2023-24 Record 38 12 8 International Record 36 6 8

7 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal and Norway

Martin Odegaard's extraordinary passing range, deft touch, and threat from set-pieces make him one of Europe's most highly admired playmakers and a player whom Arsenal fans cherish. Unfortunately, the Gunners captain has missed most of the start of the season through injury, which has left Mikel Arteta's side lacking in the creative department. During their title challenge last season, the 25-year-old was a standout performer for the north Londoners, producing 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The 61-cap Norway international finds any method to dictate his side's play with his brilliant knack for playing a striker through on goal while also delivering dangerous crosses into the box. Arteta will be praying the former Madrid midfielder returns to action soon and reclaims his throne as the team's creative kingpin. Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice are shining at the Emirates, but their skipper is the driver in the middle of the park.

Martin Odegaard Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 3 0 0 2023-24 Record 48 11 11 International Record 61 3 11

6 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool and England

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only defender to rank on this list, a testament to his creative wizardry, one of the best at picking his man out with a long ball. The Liverpool right-back is deadly from set-piece situations; the Anfield faithful will always remember his quick corner that found Divock Origi to mastermind a famous 4-3 comeback win against Barca in the 2018-19 Champions League campaign. He's statistically up there with Europe's best playmakers when it comes to assisting, and he has two assists in eight games so far this season.

Premier League fans know all about Alexander-Arnold's creativity. The 25-year-old is the top assisting defender in the English top-flight's history, with 59 assists in 232 league games. There's a reason Madrid is being linked with the 31-cap England international. Their president, Florentino Perez, perhaps envisions his ball-playing abilities allowing Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, and Mbappe to cause more damage in La Liga.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 8 0 2 2023-24 Record 37 3 9 International Record 31 3 6

5 Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG) and Netherlands

Xavi Simons showed Europe what he's all about with eye-catching performances with the Netherlands at Euro 2024, managing three assists in five games. The Dutch attacker is a unique talent who has ascended to the top of European football with his explosive style of play, but his goal-contribution output deserves more recognition. The 21-year-old racked up 13 assists in 32 Bundesliga games with RB Leipzig last season, placing him fourth in the list of the top assisting talent in Europe's top five leagues.

The flexible attacker is on loan at Leipzig from PSG, and many question the Ligue 1 giants' decision not to integrate him into Luis Enrique's team at the Parc des Princes. He's conjured up two assists in eight games so far this season and is giving defenders nightmares with his pace, energy and versatility. He could be one to watch as the campaign progresses with some of Europe's big guns, including United, reportedly having kept tabs on his consistent performances at Red Bull Arena.

Xavi Simons Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 8 2 2 2023-24 Record 43 10 15 International Record 22 3 3

4 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

Florian Wirtz joins Musiala as two of German football's most exciting young talents. Last season, the all-thrills attacking midfielder outperformed the Bayern man on the assist front, one of the main reasons Bayer Leverkusen dethroned the Bavarians. The midfielder registered an astounding 20 assists in 49 games across competitions last season, including 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga games for Xabi Alonso's champions. He's been crucial for Die Werkself and Alonso's tactical setup, constantly playing quick passes and producing lay-offs that often result in a goal.

The BayArena faithful have been treated as one of the most dynamic midfielders in football today, and the 21-year-old is also making a name for himself on the international stage. Wirtz has made five assists in 25 caps for Germany, boasting a creative mindset that mirrors that of Kroos. He's one for the future, and his meteoric rise has the world talking, but he's also humble when discussing his progression in the game:

"I wouldn't consider myself as an entertainer, but of course I like the fact that I can inspire other people with my game."

Florian Wirtz Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 9 6 1 2023-24 Record 49 18 20 International Record 25 4 5

3 Cole Palmer

Chelsea and England

Cole Palmer is the Premier League's in-form attacker who has been the most successful signing of Todd Boehly's regime at Chelsea, and that's because of his undeniable creative flair. The former Man City winger has supporters at Stamford Bridge on their feet every time he has the ball at his feet, cutting inside and linking up with his fellow attackers. The 22-year-old has been a goalscoring revelation, but assists are also a vital part of his game, with four in eight games across competitions so far this season.

Related Why Man City Sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea Cole Palmer joined Chelsea from Man City in August 2024, and the reason why has been revealed.

England have got themselves a gem in Palmer, who perhaps enjoyed the best debut campaign for a new club of any Three Lions star in history. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 11 assists in 34 league games, an astounding tally given that he also scored 22 goals. The PFA Young Player of the Year's left foot is producing greatness in west London, and his playmaking abilities are driving Enzo Maresca's men towards a top-four challenge, which speaks volumes of his importance since joining from City last year.

Cole Palmer Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 8 6 4 2023-24 Record 48 27 15 International Record 9 2 1

2 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona and Spain

Lamine Yamal wrote himself in the history books at Euro 2024 as the breakout star of the European Championships in Germany, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award and deservedly so. The 17-year-old Barca starlet had defenders in knots with his silky skillset and phenomenal reading of the game at such a young age. He bagged four assists in seven games in the summer as Spain reigned supreme just 10 months after he became La Roja's youngest-ever player. The accuracy of his passing and capability to do so while dribbling are a sight to behold, and he's only getting started.

The Blaugrana are renowned for their ball-playing teams, and Yamal's playmaking abilities would fit in any of the Catalans' legendary teams. He's seamlessly adapted to Hansi Flick's philosophy at Camp Nou, with five assists in 10 games across competitions. He's sitting third in the list of players with the most assists in Europe's top five leagues, and he's destined for greatness, already receiving backing to become a future Ballon d'Or winner from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Kopa Trophy favourite is Barca's youngest-ever player and goalscorer, who starred last season with nine assists in 50 games across competitions.

Lamine Yamal Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 10 5 5 2023-24 Record 50 7 9 International Record 61 12 14

1 Kevin De Bruyne

Man City and Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne is Man City's Einstein. His understanding of space and time and his unmatched playmaking abilities make him a Premier League legend who is still dominating midfield in the latter stages of his career. The Cityzens' four-year stranglehold of the title can be accredited to their Belgian midfield maestro's consistency, and rival fans can only applaud just how incredible his creativity is, even if he's a thorn in their side. His unbelievable record of 31 assists in 49 games two seasons ago deserves mentioning.

The Belgian Pele has everything you want in a midfielder: exemplary vision, outstanding passing range, devastating crosses, and a set-piece specialist. He achieved a tally of 18 assists in 26 games in an injury-ridden 2023-24 campaign that saw him win his sixth Premier League title. The 108-cap Belgium international has one assist this season amid fitness struggles, but it was one of his very best, dinking a ball over the Ipswich Town defence for Erling Haaland to pounce on and fire home.

De Bruyne's creativity has proved decisive for Guardiola's side on several occasions at the Etihad, including a Premier League-title winning assist for Ilkay Gundogan in 2023. That one is the 33-year-old's favourite of his 171 assists in City colours:

"The meaning behind it. I still had to do quite a lot because I had to sprint to the ball, do the action and pass it. It's not technically the most difficult but it's everything inclusive. It just has to be that one."

Kevin De Bruyne Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current Form 6 1 1 2023-24 Record 26 6 18 International Record 108 30 49

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-10-24.