Great intelligence in football is absolutely vital. Often, it is the difference between a good player and a world-class footballer. But football intelligence can be defined in more ways than one.

There are players who have an excellent understanding of where to position themselves to cut out danger or how to impact games by making decoy runs to create space for teammates. And then there are those special midfielders who can shift the opposition's shape with their eyes.

On the flip side, football intelligence can be used negatively. For example, players can use the dark arts of the game to manipulate and deceive the referee. These players are willing to do anything to get the win or gain an advantage over the opponent.

At GIVEMESPORT, we have put together a list featuring the 10 most cunning players in football history. This list includes a mixture of players who used their brains to beat the opposition in a positive manner, as well as those who used their brains to bend the rules to gain an advantage.

10 Rodri

Notable Clubs Played For: Atletico Madrid, Manchester City

Perhaps the best midfielder in the world today is Rodri. We've seen over the years at Atletico Madrid and Manchester City that the Spanish defensive midfielder can run a midfield all by himself.

He has great physical attributes, which means he can come out on top in duels, and he has unbelievable technique and excellent reading of the game to go with it. Whilst Rodri has his more "easy on the eye" side of his game when splitting lines with his incisive passing, and his spectacular long-range shooting, there's a darker side to his game.

Rodri is arguably the best player in the world right now at pulling back or chopping down opposition players to stop counter-attacks. A lot of the time he manages to escape being booked too. This is likely because he just runs back into position, without staring at the referee, once he's conceded the foul.

Appearances 433 Goals 33 Assists 37

9 Harry Kane

Notable Clubs Played For: Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich

Harry Kane may be a surprise entry on this list to some, but the English striker is one of the most cunning players in the current game. Premier League fans have seen his antics for a long time, and he's also carried this trait over to the Bundesliga.

Kane is one of the best forwards in the world at drawing fouls. Of course, it is great to have a striker who can be an outlet on the halfway line and win a foul with his back to goal. But, sometimes, he takes it to a whole new level.

The 31-year-old has had dozens of moments throughout his career where he's running after the ball in the box, and he's essentially wrapped his leg around the opposition defender to initiate contact. Before the introduction of VAR, the referees fell for this regularly.

Another cunning move Kane likes to do is backing into a defender who is jumping for the ball. Kane remains grounded, and instead of trying to out-jump his opponent, he just leans into the defender slightly to knock him off balance in the air. Of course, this is a dangerous move due to the potential injuries a bad landing could cause. But, it is something Kane has gotten away with a few times in his career.

Appearances 592 Goals 380 Assists 99

8 Javier Mascherano

Notable Clubs Played For: Liverpool, Barcelona

Javier Mascherano was one of the best at tactical fouling in modern football history. The Argentinian was originally deployed as a holding midfielder in his days at West Ham United and Liverpool, but he could also fill in at centre-back, which is what he did at Barcelona.

Mascherano knew how to wind up his opponents, and he often usually had the last laugh in the battle. His aggression and mind games more than made up for his diminutive height (5ft9) when having to play in the heart of defence against much bigger strikers.

The fact that he was a master of the dark arts and loved tactical fouls, yet only saw a red card five times in over 600 games is still baffling. But it does further highlight his cunningness.

Appearances 638 Goals 5 Assists 29

7 Pepe

Notable Clubs Played For: Real Madrid, Porto

Ranking at number seven on this list is Portuguese legend Pepe. The former Real Madrid man was an outstanding defender because of his aggression, football IQ and his mind games and gamesmanship tactics.

A prime Pepe was not scared of putting his body on the line, and he entered every challenge with brute force. This is quite ironic because he would feign injury and flop quite often to buy a free-kick for his team. The centre-back also knew when to draw professional fouls in order to break up opposition attacks and halt their momentum temporarily.

Appearances 737 Goals 42 Assists 36

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Notable Clubs Played For: Manchester United, Real Madrid

Ruud van Nistelrooy was a lethal poacher. The Dutchman was as crafty as they come inside the box, and his football brain is a big reason why he is regarded as one of the greatest tap-in merchants in football history.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker had an uncanny knack for scoring goals by bending the offside line and provoking defenders, which forced them to over-commit (leading to errors) or to win fouls against them. He was also known to dive in the box in an attempt to con officials into awarding him a penalty. Van Nistelrooy used every trick in the book to gain an advantage.

Appearances 592 Goals 349 Assists 75

5 Sergio Busquets

Notable Clubs Played For: Barcelona, Inter Miami

Sergio Busquets was well known for his ability to control the midfield almost effortlessly during his time at Barcelona. But tactical fouling was just as much a key part of his game as his passing and vision were.

Related 10 Greatest Defensive Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] The 10 greatest defensive midfielders in football history have been named and ranked with Claude Makelele and Sergio Busquets featuring.

He also used exaggerated reactions to con referees to win fouls to either get himself out of a tight spot or kill the game late on. What made it even more infuriating for the opposition was that he'd often get up and joke about it and smile straight after drawing the foul. This is a perfect example of his cunning nature.