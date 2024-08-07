Highlights Athletes at the 2024 Olympics have given everyone talking points, positive and negative, from incredible victories to injuries.

An analysis of 12 years of Olympic data reveals the sports most prone to injuries, with BMX cycling at the top of the list.

Various Olympic sports like weightlifting, boxing, and football pose significant risks for injuries due to the nature of the sports.

As the Olympic Games continues to have everyone rooted to their seats and entertained, it is safe to say the 2024 version has already provided people with enough talking points to last the year. From Simone Biles and Novak Djokovic's victories, to Turkey's Yusuf Dikec's pistol pose, it has been difficult for people to not be enthralled by what has been happening.

Although, for all the fun and games that the Olympics provides both spectators and athletes alike, it isn't without its negatives, with the event being a hot spot for injuries. With over 10,000 athletes at this year's Games, blemishes were bound to happen. It is almost natural when competing at an elite level to experience injuries, with a new study showing which events in particular are destined for wounds.

The study worked by comparing the number of athletes in a given sport, to the number of reported injuries in that sport, and determining which discipline had the highest injury rate. The data was tracked from the 2008 Beijing Olympics to Tokyo 2020, giving this evidence 12 years worth of support.

Olympic sports with highest injury rate (19-11) Position Sport Injury rate 19. Volleyball 7.42% 18. Beach volleyball 9.38% 17. Tennis 9.44% 16. Badminton 9.65% 15. Gymnastics 10.54% 14. Basketball 10.69% 13. Wrestling 11.33% 12. Triathlon 11.59% 11. Judo 12.44%

10 Athletics - 13.04%

Athletics are separated into four parts, with those being; track events (100m to 10,000m), field events (long jump, javelin etc.), road events (marathons, long distance walks), and combined events (decathlon, heptathlon). A real mixed bag of events, Athletics, although vague in its name, varies across so many different types of athletic prowess, which increases the chances of this realm encountering injuries.

9 Water Polo - 14.03%

Water polo is a curious event. A seven-a-side event, in which participants throw a football into the opponent's net while being submerged in water, on paper it doesn't seem like this should be dangerous. However, it is the non-contact injuries that come into play here. The constant treading in the water leaves athletes with hip and knee injuries, and throwing the ball can lead to shoulder injuries.

8 Weightlifting - 15.86%

An event in which its danger speaks for itself, weightlifting includes two stages called the 'snatch', and the 'clean and jerk'. Both involving barbells, the snatch revolves around lifting a grounded barbell over your head in one motion, and the clean and jerk sees participants lift a barbell first to the chest, pause, and then almost squat up and put the barbell above the head. The strain this has on the knees and wrists is monumental, then the risk of passing out simply due to the sheer numbers that the weightlifters are dealing with is immense.

7 Hockey - 16.55%

Although Olympic hockey may not sanction fights like what can be seen in the NHL, the risk factor here is still high. Firstly, like most intense contact sports, hockey runs the risk of contact injuries, be it from a stick, or off the ball contact, bruises, sprains, and concussions are all common within hockey, especially due to the ground they are playing on, which, albeit usually artificial turf, can make for horrible burns.

6 Handball - 17.98%

Almost like a non-water version of water polo, handball sees seven athletes against each other, competing to throw the ball into the opponent's net. This sport runs the risk of overuse injury to the arms and shoulders, due to the intensity at which participants will be throwing the ball. It is also a contact sport, so typical contact injuries would apply here.

5 Boxing - 18.12%

Another sport that speaks for itself, boxing will forever be dangerous as it sees two competitors stepping into a ring putting their health on the line all in the pursuit of victory. Olympic boxing does consist of head guards for the women's variation, but that doesn't stop the chances of concussion, as well as other damage caused to the body from punches. Boxers also run a risk of injuring themselves, with the intensity at which they throw punches, wrist and hand injuries aren't uncommon.

4 Mountain Bike Cycling - 22.44%

This event is cross-country, meaning they deal with different terrains, with 95% of Paris' mountain bike course already being existing paths. The terrain in question will be rugged, and conditions are unknown until the day of, so the danger of dealing with uncertain terrain and high elevations under spontaneous weather means the danger is increased. Riders run the obvious risk of falling off at intense speeds, onto harsh surfaces, so many injuries are common here.

It has become difficult to speak about football without speaking about injuries, with the ever-growing football calendar lending itself to the ever-growing injury lists that football clubs find themselves having. Football is a contact sport, so sprains, breaks, cuts, and bruises are all prevalent within this sport, but also non-contact injuries such as muscular strains are also very common, especially with lots of the Paris 2024 cohort having not had a break from the regular football season.

2 Taekwondo - 29.92%

The second-most dangerous Olympic sport is taekwondo, a Korean martial art technique which combines kicking with punching, which sees the athletes utilising movement and self-defence. Points are scored by blows to the opponent's head or torso, or by knockout, and this speaks volumes to the danger at hand in this sport.

1 BMX Cycling - 34.38%

The most dangerous Olympic sport, according to the evidence of 12 years' worth of Olympic data, is BMX cycling. An event which sees over a quarter of the participants face an injury, eight riders compete at once to be the fastest around the track, an event which sees incredibly high speeds paired with tight space between riders. It is clear how injuries are so common, with the risk of falling off your bike at high-speeds being tremendously high.