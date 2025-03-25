There are 1,000 ways of understanding or perceiving football. But in the end, only the memories of great victories remain.

Take the Newcastle fans, for example, who had to wait 70 years before finally being able to taste the exhilaration of a trophy again, and ask them if it wasn't the greatest moment of their lives as supporters. Chances are, most of them will say yes. But they are not the only ones for whom titles count.

The players, who are all working towards this goal, are also constantly on the lookout for these successes. But some are more used to it than others. This is particularly true in Great Britain, the cradle of football, where legends who have lifted countless trophies are legion. Here, GIVEMESPORT presents the ten most decorated of them.

10 Most Decorated British Players in Football History

Rank

Player

Nationality

Career Span

Club(s)

Honours

List of Honours

1.

Ryan Giggs

Wales

1990-2014

Manchester United

35

x13 Premier League, x4 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x9 FA Community Shield, x2 UEFA Champions League, x1 UEFA Super Cup, x1 Intercontinental Cup, x1 FIFA Club World Cup

2.

Kenny Dalglish

Scotland

1969-1990

Celtic, Liverpool

29

x4 Scottish Premier Division, x4 Scottish Cup, x1 Scottish League Cup, x6 Football League First Division, x1 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x5 FA Charity Shield, x3 European Cup, x1 European Super Cup

3.

James Forrest

Scotland

2009-Present

Celtic

25

x2 Scottish Premier League, x10 Scottish Premiership, x7 Scottish Cup, x6 Scottish League Cup

4.

Bobby Lennox

Scotland

1961-1981

Celtic, Houston Hurricane

25

x11 Scottish Premier Division, x8 Scottish Cup, x5 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup

5.

Paul Scholes

England

1993-2013

Manchester United

25

x11 Premier League, x3 FA Cup, x2 Football League Cup, x5 FA Community Shield, x2 UEFA Champions League, x1 Intercontinental Cup, x1 FIFA Club World Cup

6.

Alan Hansen

Scotland

1973-1991

Partick Thistle, Liverpool

25

x1 Scottish First Division, x8 English First Division, x2 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x6 FA Charity Shield, x3 European Cup, x1 UEFA Super Cup

7.

Callum McGregor

Scotland

2013-Present

Celtic, Notts County

23

x9 Scottish Premiership, x6 Scottish Cup, x8 Scottish League Cup

8.

Billy McNeill

Scotland

1957-1975

Celtic

23

x1 European Cup, x9 Scottish First Division, x6 Scottish League Cup, x7 Scottish Cup

9.

Scott Brown

Scotland

2002-2022

Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen

23

x10 Scottish Premiership, x7 Scottish League Cup, x6 Scottish Cup

10.

Phil Neal

England

1968-1989

Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers

23

x8 Football League First Division, x4 Football League Cup, x5 FA Charity Shield, x4 European Cup, x1 UEFA Cup, x1 UEFA Super Cup

Only major trophies are included in the rankings.

Ryan Giggs with the Champions League trophy, Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy and Cristiano Ronaldo with the Champions League trophy
10 Phil Neal — England

23 trophies — Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers