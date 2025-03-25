There are 1,000 ways of understanding or perceiving football. But in the end, only the memories of great victories remain.

Take the Newcastle fans, for example, who had to wait 70 years before finally being able to taste the exhilaration of a trophy again, and ask them if it wasn't the greatest moment of their lives as supporters. Chances are, most of them will say yes. But they are not the only ones for whom titles count.

The players, who are all working towards this goal, are also constantly on the lookout for these successes. But some are more used to it than others. This is particularly true in Great Britain, the cradle of football, where legends who have lifted countless trophies are legion. Here, GIVEMESPORT presents the ten most decorated of them.

10 Most Decorated British Players in Football History Rank Player Nationality Career Span Club(s) Honours List of Honours 1. Ryan Giggs Wales 1990-2014 Manchester United 35 x13 Premier League, x4 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x9 FA Community Shield, x2 UEFA Champions League, x1 UEFA Super Cup, x1 Intercontinental Cup, x1 FIFA Club World Cup 2. Kenny Dalglish Scotland 1969-1990 Celtic, Liverpool 29 x4 Scottish Premier Division, x4 Scottish Cup, x1 Scottish League Cup, x6 Football League First Division, x1 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x5 FA Charity Shield, x3 European Cup, x1 European Super Cup 3. James Forrest Scotland 2009-Present Celtic 25 x2 Scottish Premier League, x10 Scottish Premiership, x7 Scottish Cup, x6 Scottish League Cup 4. Bobby Lennox Scotland 1961-1981 Celtic, Houston Hurricane 25 x11 Scottish Premier Division, x8 Scottish Cup, x5 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup 5. Paul Scholes England 1993-2013 Manchester United 25 x11 Premier League, x3 FA Cup, x2 Football League Cup, x5 FA Community Shield, x2 UEFA Champions League, x1 Intercontinental Cup, x1 FIFA Club World Cup 6. Alan Hansen Scotland 1973-1991 Partick Thistle, Liverpool 25 x1 Scottish First Division, x8 English First Division, x2 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x6 FA Charity Shield, x3 European Cup, x1 UEFA Super Cup 7. Callum McGregor Scotland 2013-Present Celtic, Notts County 23 x9 Scottish Premiership, x6 Scottish Cup, x8 Scottish League Cup 8. Billy McNeill Scotland 1957-1975 Celtic 23 x1 European Cup, x9 Scottish First Division, x6 Scottish League Cup, x7 Scottish Cup 9. Scott Brown Scotland 2002-2022 Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen 23 x10 Scottish Premiership, x7 Scottish League Cup, x6 Scottish Cup 10. Phil Neal England 1968-1989 Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers 23 x8 Football League First Division, x4 Football League Cup, x5 FA Charity Shield, x4 European Cup, x1 UEFA Cup, x1 UEFA Super Cup

Only major trophies are included in the rankings.

10 Phil Neal — England

23 trophies — Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers