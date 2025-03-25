There are 1,000 ways of understanding or perceiving football. But in the end, only the memories of great victories remain.
Take the Newcastle fans, for example, who had to wait 70 years before finally being able to taste the exhilaration of a trophy again, and ask them if it wasn't the greatest moment of their lives as supporters. Chances are, most of them will say yes. But they are not the only ones for whom titles count.
The players, who are all working towards this goal, are also constantly on the lookout for these successes. But some are more used to it than others. This is particularly true in Great Britain, the cradle of football, where legends who have lifted countless trophies are legion. Here, GIVEMESPORT presents the ten most decorated of them.
|
10 Most Decorated British Players in Football History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Career Span
|
Club(s)
|
Honours
|
List of Honours
|
1.
|
Ryan Giggs
|
Wales
|
1990-2014
|
Manchester United
|
35
|
x13 Premier League, x4 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x9 FA Community Shield, x2 UEFA Champions League, x1 UEFA Super Cup, x1 Intercontinental Cup, x1 FIFA Club World Cup
|
2.
|
Kenny Dalglish
|
Scotland
|
1969-1990
|
Celtic, Liverpool
|
29
|
x4 Scottish Premier Division, x4 Scottish Cup, x1 Scottish League Cup, x6 Football League First Division, x1 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x5 FA Charity Shield, x3 European Cup, x1 European Super Cup
|
3.
|
James Forrest
|
Scotland
|
2009-Present
|
Celtic
|
25
|
x2 Scottish Premier League, x10 Scottish Premiership, x7 Scottish Cup, x6 Scottish League Cup
|
4.
|
Bobby Lennox
|
Scotland
|
1961-1981
|
Celtic, Houston Hurricane
|
25
|
x11 Scottish Premier Division, x8 Scottish Cup, x5 Scottish League Cup, x1 European Cup
|
5.
|
Paul Scholes
|
England
|
1993-2013
|
Manchester United
|
25
|
x11 Premier League, x3 FA Cup, x2 Football League Cup, x5 FA Community Shield, x2 UEFA Champions League, x1 Intercontinental Cup, x1 FIFA Club World Cup
|
6.
|
Alan Hansen
|
Scotland
|
1973-1991
|
Partick Thistle, Liverpool
|
25
|
x1 Scottish First Division, x8 English First Division, x2 FA Cup, x4 Football League Cup, x6 FA Charity Shield, x3 European Cup, x1 UEFA Super Cup
|
7.
|
Callum McGregor
|
Scotland
|
2013-Present
|
Celtic, Notts County
|
23
|
x9 Scottish Premiership, x6 Scottish Cup, x8 Scottish League Cup
|
8.
|
Billy McNeill
|
Scotland
|
1957-1975
|
Celtic
|
23
|
x1 European Cup, x9 Scottish First Division, x6 Scottish League Cup, x7 Scottish Cup
|
9.
|
Scott Brown
|
Scotland
|
2002-2022
|
Hibernian, Celtic, Aberdeen
|
23
|
x10 Scottish Premiership, x7 Scottish League Cup, x6 Scottish Cup
|
10.
|
Phil Neal
|
England
|
1968-1989
|
Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers
|
23
|
x8 Football League First Division, x4 Football League Cup, x5 FA Charity Shield, x4 European Cup, x1 UEFA Cup, x1 UEFA Super Cup
Only major trophies are included in the rankings.
15 Most Decorated Players in Football History Ranked by Trophies Won
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema are among the huge names that have won trophies aplenty during their careers.