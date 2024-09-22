In sports, 'together everybody achieves more', but at the forefront of a successful sports team is a coach who transcends the norm and whose motivational skills, enthusiasm, adaptability, and communication take their players to another level. Take, for example, Sir Alex Ferguson, who arrived at Manchester United in 1986, and it wasn't always plane sailing for the iconic Scot who was under pressure in the early stages of his career. He showed resilience and spent 26 trophy-laden seasons at Old Trafford coaching some of the greatest teams in sporting history.

Sir Alex is just one of many coaches whose trophy cabinets are full of glistening gold and accomplishments that have made history. The job requires a certain mentality to deal with high-profile stars and big-pressure moments. There's nothing like leading a team to Super Bowl glory or reigning supreme with your nation at the Rugby World Cup.

That said, we rank the top 10 most decorated coaches in sports history based on their accomplishments, longevity, and legacy. We take into account the variety of sports coached by the NFL, NBA, and cricket coaches making the list.

10 Scotty Bowman (NHL)

Career span: 1956–2002

Scotty Bowman is undoubtedly one of the greatest coaches in National Hockey League history, winning a record of nine Stanley Cup championships from the bench. Five of those came with the Montreal Canadiens (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1979), one with the Penguins (1992) and three with the Detroit Red Wings (1997, 1998 and 2002). If you look up consistency in the dictionary, you'll likely see a picture of the 'Rain Man'.

The Penguins nicknamed Bowman the Rain Man because of his use of statistics, knowledge of the game, and players' abilities. He possessed a winning mentality that made its way into his players' mindsets, making for record-breaking success. He was the first coach in NHL history to use videotapes to study the opposition, coaching a record 13 All-Star games during his illustrious career. He's been inducted into three Hall of Fames and won the Jack Adams Award for Outstanding Coach twice.

Scotty Bowman's Teams and Major Honors Teams St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadians, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings Major Honors Stanley Cup 9x

9 John Buchanan (Cricket)

Career span: 1999-2009

John Buchanan wrote his name in Australian cricket history with unprecedented success during his eight-year spell coaching the Aussies during their golden era of the 2000s. He managed a 100% winning track record from the start, with 15 wins in as many games played, and coached his nation to three consecutive World Cups and a world record of sixteen consecutive test match victories. His former captain, Ricky Ponting, attributes that World Cup hat-trick success to the Queensland-born coach, who retired in May 2007.

Buchanan took a different approach to coaching than those of his generation, using computer analysis and implementing ideas from other sports to elevate his abilities. Some, including the late Shane Warne, questioned his methods and whether he took over an Australian team that was bound to be successful. However, coaching one of history's most successful cricket teams deserves recognition.

John Buchanan's Teams and Major Honors Teams Australia, Kolkata Knight Riders Major Honors Cricket World Cup 2x, ICC Champions Trophy, Ashes Series 3x

8 Pat Summitt (Women's College Basketball)

Career span: 1974-2012

Pat Summitt was one of the most successful women coaches in any sport. She left her mark on college basketball as the winningest coach in NCAA history. When she retired in April 2012, she boasted an overall record of 1,098-208; her longevity was astounding, and her passion for the game changed the perception of women's basketball in the United States. She never missed an NCAA Tournament and never encountered a losing season.

Summitt spent her coaching career with the University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team, leading them to eight NCAA Championships and 32 combined south-eastern Conference titles. Sports journalist Clay Travis branded Trish 'the most important women's basketball coach in history' when she passed away in June 2016. Her influence on the sport cannot be understated, as 18 of her assistant coaches became head coaches, speaking volumes of the magnitude of her coaching career. Former US President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 to acknowledge her success.

Pat Summitt's Teams and Major Honors Teams Tennessee Lady Volunteers basketball Major Honors NCAA Division I tournament 8x, NCAA Regional-Final Four 18x, SEC Regular Season 16x

7 Vince Lombardi (NFL)

Career span: 1942-1969

Vince Lombardi embodied all the characteristics of a great coach. He placed particular emphasis on motivating his players, which resulted in huge success, none more so than leading the Green Bay Packers to three consecutive and five total National Football League Championships in seven years. He put the Packers on the map while also being the coach to mastermind the first two Super Bowl triumphs, in 1966 and 1967.

The sheer scale of Lombardi's success is remarkable. He never had a losing season as a head coach in the NFL, achieving an overall record of 105 wins, 35 defeats, and six ties. He was deservedly inducted into the NFL's Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971. He was a motivator whose words of wisdom not only inspired his players but also captured the hearts of fans. As he famously said, "Winners never quit, and quitters never win." The Pope was a proven winner who will forever be known as one of the greatest sports coaches in history.

Vince Lombardi's Teams and Major Honors Teams St. Celia HS, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins Major Honors Super Bowl 2x, NFL Championship 5x

6 Sir Graham Henry (Rugby Union)

Career span: 1992-2011

Sir Graham Henry’s accomplishments make him one of the most decorated rugby coaches of all time. He coached New Zealand to 88 wins in 103 tests and an impressive 2011 World Cup win. He was named World Coach of the Year five times and had a proven track record of success, starting from initially coaching in schools.

Henry started his career as head coach of Auckland in 1992, remarkably steering them to four consecutive National Provincial Championships. Four years later, he took charge of the Auckland Blues, resulting in two Super 12 titles in his first two seasons. Everywhere he went, success followed.

He earned the nickname the Great Redeemer during his time as Wales’ coach as he guided The Dragons to 11 consecutive victories in 1999. He was big on teamwork and leadership and is an individual many Rugby Union’s aspiring coaches look up to.

Sir Graham Henry's Teams and Major Honors Teams Auckland, Auckland Blues, Wales, British and Irish Lions, New Zealand Major Honors NPC Championship 4x, Super 12 x2, Rugby World Cup

5 Joe McCarthy (MLB)

Career span: 1926-1950

Joe McCarthy was the driving force behind the New York Yankees' success during the 1930s and most of the 1940s. During his incredible managerial career, he managed seven World Series-winning teams, including the Chicago Clubs’ World Series triumph in 1929, one of seven World Series wins in nine appearances.

McCarthy wasn’t as successful during his batting days, failing to make it to the major leagues, but he used this experience to excel as a manager. He became one of, if not, the greatest managers in the sport’s history and started his path to greatness aged 25.

The Philadelphia icon was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1957. Marse Joe was recognised for boasting the highest career-winning percentages in regular (.615) and post-season (.698) in Major League history. The Yankees’ winningest manager rightfully takes his place among sports' most decorated coaches.

Joe McCarthy's Teams and Major Honors Teams Chicago Clubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox Major Honors World Series Champion 7x, American League Pennants 8x

Career span: 2008-present

Pep Guardiola has a shout to be considered the greatest tactician in sports history. He transformed football during his managerial career, starting in Barcelona, where his Tiki-Taka brand of football led to incredible success, including the sextuple in 2009. The Spaniard has overseen the development of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and, most recently, Phil Foden.

Guardiola’s dominance has led to a stranglehold on English football during his Manchester City reign. He’s led the Cityzens to six Premier League titles in eight seasons at the Etihad. His side’s UEFA Champions League triumph in 2023 made him the first manager in history to win two European trebles, a feat that without question puts him on the throne as the best football coach of the modern era.

Pep Guardiola's Teams and Major Honors Teams Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City Major Honors UEFA Champions League 3x, FIFA Club World Cup 4x, Premier League 6x, Bundesliga 3x, La Liga 3x UEFA Super Cup 4x, German Cup 2x, FA Cup 2x, Spanish Cup 2x, English League Cup 4x Spanish Super Cup 3x, Community Shield 3x

3 Phil Jackson (NBA)

Career span: 1978-2011

Phil Jackson’s Zen approach to coaching made him a unique character and an NBA legend whose record-breaking success is unparalleled. He often trusted his players’ decision-making, and that level of faith resulted in the Chicago Bulls winning six NBA Championships under his watch.

Jackson broke Red Auerbach’s record for NBA titles won by a coach by lifting 11 during his career. He’s also the record-holder for most post-season wins, with 229, and most NBA Conference titles, with 13. The Zen Master took his rightful place among legends in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 before calling time on his career in 2011.

The 1996 NBA Coach of the Year also enjoyed a legendary spell in charge of the Los Angeles Lakers. He had Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal at his disposal, and the superstar duo shined, part of a side that won five league titles under Jackson’s leadership.

Phil Jackson's Teams and Major Honors Teams Albany Patroons, Piratis de Quebradillas, Gallitos de Isabela, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers Major Honors NBA Championship 11x, NBA All-Star Game head coach 4x

2 Bill Belichick (NFL)

Career span: 1991-2023

Bill Belichick might as well be known as Mr NFL when setting records, as he made it look easy. He’s coached the most Super Bowl wins in history (6) and instilled a mentality among his New England Patriots players famously known as ‘the Patriot Way’. Teamwork was at the forefront of his methods for success. His former Patriots quarterback dubbed him ‘the best coach in the history of the NFL’ when he left his role earlier this year.

Belichick also found success as an assistant coach to Ray Perkins with the New York Giants during the early days of his coaching career. He served as their defensive assistant, which helped them win two Super Bowls.

Hoody was named the AP’s NFL Coach of the Year thrice (2003, 2007, and 2010). His knack for developing talent, perhaps not at their pomp, into world-beaters is heralded, and he is unfortunate to miss out on the top spot given his extraordinary accomplishments in the NFL.

Bill Belichick's Teams and Major Honors Teams Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots Major Honors Super Bowl 6x, AP NFL Coach of the Year 3x

Career span: 1974-2013

Sir Alex Ferguson claims he never played for a draw, which perfectly describes why the iconic Scot is the most decorated manager in football history. Fergie was the epitome of a world-class coach, and his ability to adapt to each passing era and yet still sit atop the throne of English football was staggering.

How can you question 13 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, 32 other major honours and knocking Liverpool off their perch? The fiery and outspoken Scot is the pinnacle of coaching in sport, and he was a character like none other.

The Aberdeen icon’s Manchester United feats are remarkable. However, guiding The Dons to the European Cup Winners’ Cup with a win over Real Madrid in the final defied all the odds. That’s what Ferguson did during his career, creating iconic moments, mostly in ‘squeaky-bum time’, that allowed him to add trophies to his cabinet year after year. There is little doubt in anyone's mind that he is the greatest manager in Premier League history.