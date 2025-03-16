Summary Footballers win trophies by being at the top of their game and consistently performing well in successful teams.

The ten most decorated English players in football history all held leadership roles and played integral parts in their clubs.

Even underrated players like Michael Carrick can accumulate immense success with hard work and dedication to the sport.

Athletes across the world are always judged on their knack for picking up trophies or winning medals, with football being one of the most pressurised sports. Due to the sheer number of competitions, some tournaments are often discredited as 'real' silverware. Take the Community Shield in England, for example, a perfectly prestigious game between the league champions and the FA Cup triumphs, but regularly disgraced by supporters.

There's an element of luck to becoming a decorated footballer. Players need to be involved in a successful team, joining up with some of the best in the business to dominate games and take the crown home. If your club isn't at the heights of others, world-class players are prevented from reaching the top. Harry Kane's tenure at Tottenham catapulted him to being one of the best strikers in the world, but his overall image is doubted when you realise he didn't win one piece of silverware.

With this being said, class is permanent and to win trophies, you need to be the best. Footballers don't win more than fifteen trophies in their career if they aren't extremely talented or one of the top dogs in their respective positions. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we looked at the ten most decorated English players in football history.

10 Nicky Butt

18 trophies

Despite the recent demise of Manchester United, Old Trafford used to be home to the best team in the world for quite some time. None other than Nicky Butt was a key player in their glory days, committing to doing the 'dirty work' for his teammates that often went unnoticed.

The treble of 1999 became Butt's most impressive achievement in his playing days, winning the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup in the same season. Due to Roy Keane's suspension, Butt played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League final and helped the Red Devils clinch a last-gasp victory against Bayern Munich.

9 Terry McDermott

18 trophies

Terry McDermott formed the heart of Liverpool's golden age in the late 1970's. The box-to-box midfielder took to the pitch with some of Liverpool's greatest ever players under the respective reigns of Bob Paisley and Bill Shankley. McDermott had an eye for long-range strikes which, more often than not, ended in him hitting the back of the net and him wheeling away in celebration.

He scored the opening goal of the 1977 European Cup final against Borussia Monchengladbach, helping kickstart the Reds' 3-1 victory. It was the club's first European Cup success and his role in the middle of the park cemented his surname into Anfield's long and storied mythology.

8 Ray Kennedy

18 trophies

The goalscoring prowess of Ray Kennedy came to light at two of the biggest clubs in England. He loved donning a red kit, excelling at both Arsenal and Liverpool. Highbury were treated to one of the best centre-forwards around, and at just 19, Kennedy scored the winner in a North London Derby which clinched the league title for the Gunners.

Related 9 Best Liverpool Players to Wear the No. 10 Shirt (Ranked) Including Sadio Mane and Michael Owen, the best players to wear number ten for Liverpool have been revealed.

During his time on the red half of Merseyside, Bob Paisley opted to utilise him on the left side of the pitch as a bagsman-turned-playmaker, allowing him to his technical ability to become one of the best around. It became a stroke of genius from the Liverpool manager, with Kennedy contributing to both goals and assists from a deeper position.

7 Michael Carrick

18 trophies