Every football player dreams of lifting as much silverware as they can possibly get their hands on. Some of the best players to have played the beautiful game have extremely bare-looking trophy cabinets, proving just how difficult it is to win any honour in the sport.

Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made it look easy for many years, as the duo have led their respective teams to an unbelievable number of trophies over their long and storied careers. Then there are mercenaries like Zlatan Ibrahimovic who - while also brilliant players in their own right - move around the most historically successful clubs in the world to collect silverware at will.

With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the most successful players in football history, based on the number of trophies they have amassed throughout their playing careers. There's even a chance for a couple of these players to add further to their already sensational hauls. To be clear, all trophies for club and country have been included for each player's total. View the results below.

14 Players with the Most Trophies Player Number of Trophies Lionel Messi 43 Dani Alves 43 Hossam Ashour 39 Andres Iniesta 37 Gerard Pique 37 Kenny Dalglish 35 Ryan Giggs 35 Sergio Busquets 35 Cristiano Ronaldo 35 Karim Benzema 33 Xavi 33 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 32 Vitor Baia 31 Maxwell 30 Information via The Sun (Updated where appropriate)

1 Lionel Messi

43 trophies

Messi is the greatest footballer of all-time in the eyes of many, and he's also now the (joint) most decorated player ever. The Argentine won an incredible 34 trophies during his time at Barcelona, before going on to win three more at Paris Saint-Germain. It looked as if Messi would end his career having never won the World Cup, but his dreams finally came true in 2022 when he was instrumental in La Albiceleste's triumph in Qatar.

It took Messi just one month to add to his remarkable silverware tally with Inter Miami after joining the MLS club in 2023. After scoring a hugely impressive 10 goals in his first seven appearances for the Florida-based outfit, Messi got his hands on the Leagues Cup. This was Inter Miami's first ever trophy - a huge moment for Messi, Beckham, and everyone else associated with the Major League Soccer club.

Lionel Messi - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) La Liga 10x (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19) Copa del Rey 7x (2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21) Supercopa de Espana 7x (2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018) Champions League 4x (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15) UEFA Super Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2015) FIFA Club World Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2015) Ligue 1 2x (2021–22, 2022–23) Trophee des Champions 1x (2022) Leagues Cup 1x (2023) Copa America 1x (2021) World Cup 1x (2022) FIFA World Youth Championship 1x (2005) Olympic Gold Medal 1x (2008) CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 1x (2022)

2 Dani Alves

43 trophies

The first player in football history to reach 43 trophies, Dani Alves is widely regarded as one of the best full-backs of all time. The Brazilian defender has won trophies in his homeland with Bahia and Sao Paulo, while he also enjoyed great success in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, in Italy with Juventus and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

He also won five trophies for his country, including two Copa America titles. Now 40, Alves has not officially hung up his boots, but he will be unable to ever take to the field again following some serious off-the-field issues.

Dani Alves - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Copa do Nordeste 1x (2002) La Liga 6x (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16) Copa del Rey 5x (2006-07, 2008-09, 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16) Supercopa de Espana 5x (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013) Champions League 3x (2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15) UEFA Super Cup 4x (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) UEFA Cup 2x (2005-06, 2006-07) FIFA Club World Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2013) Serie A 1x (2016-17) Coppa Italia 1x (2016-17) Ligue 1 2x (2017–18, 2018–19) Coupe de France 1x (2017-18) Coupe de la Ligue 1x (2017-18) Trophee des Champions 1x (2017) Campeonato Paulista 1x (2021) Copa America 2x (2007, 2019) FIFA World Youth Championship 1x (2003) FIFA Confederations Cup 2x (2009, 2013) Summer Olympics 1x (2020)

3 Hossam Ashour

39 trophies

We can forgive you for having never heard of Ashour. In fact, if you have heard of him, then we applaud your football knowledge. The Egyptian made his debut for Al-Ahly in 2003 and over the next 17 years he helped the club to 39 trophies, including 13 Egyptian Premier League titles and 10 Egyptian Super Cups.

The defensive midfielder, who made 15 appearances for his country, hung up his boots in 2022 after a spell with Al-Ittihad. Al-Ahly are the most decorated club in the history of football and that stranglehold over the competitions they compete in makes it no shock to see one of their long-serving players close to the top of this list.

Hossam Ashour - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Egyptian Premier League 13x (2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20) Egypt Cup 4x (2005–06, 2006–07, 2016–17, 2019–20) Egyptian Super Cup 10x (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017، 2018) CAF Confederation Cup 1x (2014) CAF Champions League 6x (2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020) African Super Cup 5x (2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014)

4 Andres Iniesta

37 trophies

When you think of the greatest midfielders in the past 30 years, Iniesta is a name that immediately springs to mind. The midfield maestro won everything there was to win during a 16-year spell in Barcelona's first-team, including nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. His greatest moment came in the 2010 World Cup final when he scored a dramatic 116th minute winner for Spain against the Netherlands.

Now 39, Iniesta is still going strong and recently signed for the UAE Pro League side, Emirates Club. His most recent title came in 2023, as the Spaniard heped his club to the J1 League title. It's incredible to see the maestro still performing.

Andres Iniesta - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) La Liga 9x (2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18) Copa del Rey 6x ( 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18) Supercopa de Espana 5x (2005, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2016) Champions League 4x (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15) UEFA Super Cup 2x (2011, 2015) FIFA Club World Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2015) Emperor's Cup 1x (2019) Japanese Super Cup 1x (2020) J1 League 1x (2023) World Cup 1x (2010) European Championship 2x (2008, 2012) European Under-19 Championship 1x (2002) European Under-16 Championship 1x (2001)

5 Gerard Pique

37 trophies

Pique retired from professional football in 2022 as one of the most decorated players ever. The Catalan defender enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him star for Manchester United, Barcelona, and Spain. He won four Champions League titles and played a starring role in Spain's victories at Euro 2010 and the 2012 FIFA World Cup.

It will be evident to many that there are a number of Barcelona stars from the 21st century on the list. This just goes to show the level of success the Catalonian giants have had in the past two decades. Pique had several different partners at the heart of the Barca backline at Camp Nou, including Javier Mascherano and Carles Puyol.

Gerard Pique - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Premier League 1x (2007-08) League Cup 1x (2005-06) Community Shield 1x (2007) La Liga 9x (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022-23) Copa del Rey 7x (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21) Supercopa de Espana 6x (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018) Champions League 4x (2007-08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15) UEFA Super Cup 2x (2009, 2015) FIFA Club World Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2015) World Cup 1x (2010) European Championship 1x (2012) European Under-19 Championship 1x (2006)

6 Kenny Dalglish

35 trophies

'King Kenny' established himself as a Celtic and Liverpool legend during his career as a professional footballer. After winning 11 trophies in Scotland, Dalglish moved to Liverpool where he won everything there was to win, including six First Division titles and three European Cup trophies.

Modern fans may know him better as the man to guide Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1994/95, but Dalglish was a serial winner during his playing days. To this day, he is regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest ever players, which is quite a compliment with the wealth of talent to have performed and lifted trophies in front of the Anfield faithful.

Kenny Dalglish - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Scottish Premier Division 4x (1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1976–77) Scottish Cup 4x (1971–72, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1976–77) Scottish League Cup 1x (1974-75) Drybrough Cup 1x (1974-75) Glasgow Cup 1x (1974-75) Football League First Division 6x (1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86) European Cup 3x (1977–78, 1980–81, 1983–84) European Super Cup 1x (1977) FA Cup 1x (1985–86) League Cup 4x (1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84) Football League Super Cup 1x (1986) FA Charity Shield 5x (1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986) British Home Championship 3x (1974, 1976, 1977)

7 Ryan Giggs

35 trophies

Giggs' longevity was something else. The Welshman started off as a tricky winger with electric pace and then transitioned into a playmaker in his latter years, allowing him to play a key role for Manchester United until he hung up his boots at the age of 40.

Giggs spent his whole 24-year professional career at the Red Devils, where he won 36 trophies. His 13 Premier League titles is a record that may never, ever be beaten. A large part of the winger's success at Old Trafford came through the trust shown in him by Sir Alex Ferguson for so many years. That faith certainly paid off.

Ryan Giggs - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Premier League 13x (1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13) FA Cup 4x (1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04) League Cup 4x (1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10) Community Shield 9x (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013) Champions League 2x (1998–99, 2007–08) UEFA Super Cup 1x (1991) FIFA Club World Cup 1x (2008) Intercontinental Cup 1x (2008)

8 Sergio Busquets

35 trophies

Busquets has cemented himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in football history after enjoying an illustrious football career. The Sabadell-born player won 32 trophies with Barcelona, including nine La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues. He is one of the most underrated stars in the history of the club, but his trophy haul proves Busquets was a world-class player at his best.

He has also picked up three trophies with Spain: the World Cup in 2010, the European Championship in 2012 and the UEFA Nations League in 2023. Busquets joined Messi at Inter Miami and added to his tally by securing the 2023 Leagues Cup alongside his former Barcelona teammate.

Sergio Busquets - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) La Liga 9x (2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022–23) Copa del Rey 7x (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21) Supercopa de Espana 7x (2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023) Leagues Cup 1x (2023) Champions League 4x (2007-08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15) UEFA Super Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2015) FIFA Club World Cup 3x (2009, 2011, 2015) World Cup 1x (2010) European Championship 1x (2012)

9 Cristiano Ronaldo

33 trophies

Ronaldo edged up the list after winning his first title with Al-Nassr. Taking to social media after the game, Ronaldo wrote: "Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!"

The five-time Champions League winner has an incredible appetite to succeed and that has not waned despite now being 39 years old. The Portuguese footballer is still going strong despite closing in on his 40s, and you wouldn't bet against him moving even further up this list at some point in the next few years.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Supertaca Candido de Oliveira 1x (2002) Premier League 3x (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09) FA Cup 1x (2003-04) League Cup 2x (2005-06, 2008-09) Community Shield 1x (2007) La Liga 2x (2011–12, 2016–17) Copa del Rey 2x (2010-11, 2013-14) Supercopa de Espana 2x (2012, 2017) Serie A 2x (2018–19, 2019–20) Coppa Italia 1x (2020-21) Supercopa Italiana 2x (2018, 2020) Arab Club Champions Cup 1x (2023) Champions League 5x (2007-08, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18) UEFA Super Cup 2x (2014, 2017) FIFA Club World Cup 4x (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017) European Championship 1x (2016) UEFA Nations League 1x (2018-19)

10 Karim Benzema

33 trophies

In addition to his 25 trophies at Real Madrid, Benzema won seven titles at Lyon and the UEFA Nations League with France in 2021. Now in his late 30s, the Frenchman joined Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, and he has a chance of adding to his trophy haul in Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad won the Saudi Pro league in the 2022/23 season and will likely be competitive in competitions going forward.

His exclusion from the France squad for a number of years prevented him from being part of the World Cup winning campaign in 2018, denying the striker a further accolade. For the majority of his career, Benzema was seen as an exceptional team player - as shown by his longevity with Los Blancos - but he was also rewarded for his individual displays in 2022 when he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

Karim Benzema - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Ligue 1 4x (2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07, 2007–08) Coupe de France 1x (2007-08) Trophee des Champions 2x (2006, 2007) La Liga 4x (2011–12, 2016–17, 2019–20, 2021–22) Copa del Rey 3x (2010-11, 2013-14, 2022-23) Supercopa de Espana 4x (2012, 2017, 2020, 2022) Champions League 5x (2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2021–22) UEFA Super Cup 4x (2014, 2016, 2017, 2022) FIFA Club World Cup 5x (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022) Nations League 1x (2020-21)

11 Xavi

33 trophies

A tremendous footballer, Xavi was a key cog for a Barcelona side that dominated football at the back end of the 2000s and the first half of the 2010s. He won 25 trophies during his illustrious 17-year stint in Barcelona's first-team, including four Champions League titles.

He also guided Spain to success in back-to-back European Champions (2008 and 2012) as well as the 2010 World Cup. Xavi became a manager after hanging up his boots and has led Barcelona to a La Liga title from the dugout rather than in the middle of the park. In his twilight years, he moved to Al Saad in Qatar and added a further four trophies to his tally.

Xavi - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) La Liga 8x (1998–99, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15) Copa del Rey 3x (2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15) Supercopa de Espana 6x (2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013) UEFA Champions League 4x (2005–06, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2014–15) UEFA Super Cup 2x (2009, 2011) FIFA Club World Cup 2x (2009, 2011) FIFA World Cup 1x (2010) UEFA Euro 2x (2008, 2012) FIFA World Youth Championship 1x (1999) Qatar Stars League 1x (2018-19) Qatar Cup 1x (2017) Sheikh Jassim Cup 1x (2017) Emir of Qatar Cup 1x (2017)

12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

32 trophies

A man who doesn't need any introduction. Ibrahimovic was a serial winner wherever he went during his football career. He won trophies in five different countries: in the Netherlands with Ajax, in Italy with Inter Milan and AC Milan, in Spain with Barcelona, in France with Paris Saint-Germain and in England with Manchester United.

The Swedish forward won almost every trophy there was to win during his time as a footballer apart from the Champions League. He would be further up this list had Juventus' Serie A titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06 not been revoked. There will be no more opportunities to add further silverware for the Swede, as he announced his retirement in 2023. A sad day for the sport.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Eredivisie 2x (2001–02, 2003–04) KNVB Cup 1x (2001-02) Johan Cruyff Shield 1x (2002) Serie A 5x (2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2021–22) Supercoppa Italiana 3x (2006, 2008, 2011) La Liga 1x (2009-10) Supercopa de Espana 2x (2009, 2010) Ligue 1 4x (2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16) Coupe de France 2x (2014-15, 2015-16) Coupe de la Ligue 3x (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16) Trophee des Champions 3x (2013, 2014, 2015) EFL Cup 1x (2016-17) Community Shield 1x (2016) Europa League 1x (2016-17) FIFA Club World Cup 1x (2009) UEFA Super Cup 1x (2009)

13 Vitor Baia

31 trophies

The legendary Portuguese has the honour of being the most decorated goalkeeper in football history. Baia enjoyed great success across two spells at Porto, helping them to 10 Portuguese league titles and the Champions League in 2004. He also won five trophies during his two-year stint with Barcelona from 1996-1998.

Among the accolades he picked up during his spell in Spain, Baia was part of a double-winning side in the 1997/98 campaign. With an average of 2.5 trophies per year at the club, it's safe to say Baia was a serial winner across his two decades in the game.

Vitor Baia - Career Trophies Trophy Number of wins (Years won) Primeira Liga 10x (1989–90, 1991–92, 1992–93, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2002–03, 2003–04, 2005–06, 2006–07) Taca de Portugal 5x (1990–91, 1993–94, 1999–2000, 2002–03, 2005–06) Supertaca Candido de Oliveira 8x (1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2006) Intercontinental Cup 1x (2004) UEFA Cup 1x (2002–03) Champions League 1x (2003-04) UEFA Cup Winners' Cup 1x (1996-97) La Liga 1x (1997-98) Copa del Rey 2x (1996-97, 1997-98) Supercoppa de Espana 1x (1996)

14 Maxwell

30 trophies

Maxwell is perhaps a surprise entry on this list. At no point during his career was Maxwell considered one of the best left-backs in the world, but he was a solid player who featured for a few dominant teams. The fact he played for that dominant Barcelona team of the late 2000s and early 2010s helped fill his trophy cabinet.

He won trophies in the Netherlands with Ajax, in Italy with Inter Milan, in Spain with Barcelona and in France with Paris Saint-Germain. His best spell came at the Parisian giants, where he won 14 trophies in just five years.