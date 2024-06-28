Highlights Euro 2024 has seen some of the biggest names in world football compete for their nations, but not all have lived up to expectations.

Players such as Phil Foden and Romelu Lukaku have failed to live up to the lofty expectations placed on their shoulders before the tournament started.

Based on individual performances, statistical data, and contributions to team success, below are the 11 most disappointing players at Euro 2024.

The Euro 2024 group stage has concluded, and the competition is set to enter an enthralling knockout stage after already entertaining fans across the continent. While there have been standout individual performances in the tournament to date, there have also been some extremely underwhelming ones.

Some of the biggest names in world football are competing in Germany as they look to guide their respective nations to European glory. However, these star players head into such matches and events with an extraordinary amount of pressure on their shoulders.

Related Every Squad at Euro 2024 [Ranked] This tournament has the potential to be one of the best ever with the amount of talent in these squads

While some have thrived in the pressure cooker that is international football, others have floundered despite being expected to take the competition by storm. That said, below is a list of the 11 players who have disappointed the most on the big stage, based on the following factors.

Ranking Factors

Individual Performances

Statistical Data

Contribution to Team Success

Performances Compared to Initial Expectations

11 Most Disappointing Players at Euro 2024 Rank Player Position Nation 1 Phil Foden Midfielder England 2 Antoine Griezmann Striker France 3 Romelu Lukaku Striker Belgium 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender Netherlands 5 Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender/Midfielder England 6 Aleksandar Mitrovic Striker Serbia 7 Harry Kane Striker England 8 Artem Dovbyk Striker Ukraine 9 Andriy Lunin Goalkeeper Ukraine 10 Josko Gvardiol Defender Croatia 11 Jeremy Doku Winger Belgium

1 Phil Foden

England

Phil Foden was named as the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign and many expected the mercurial talent to take the international scene by storm this summer. However, Gareth Southgate's insistence on playing him on the left flank has hindered the contributions he has been able to make.

The 23-year-old started all three of the Three Lions' group stage games but failed to register a single goal contribution. Foden has looked uncomfortable and unnatural in his left wing role as he is often better at operating in central areas between the opposing defence and midfield.

2 Antoine Griezmann

France

Antonie Griezmann is the joint-third highest goalscorer in European Championships history. Unfortunately, the Atletico Madrid star has failed to add to his previous seven strikes in the competition to date and has looked unable to provide a creative spark for his teammates.

He often plays in a deeper role to accommodate Kylian Mbappe's darting runs into the box, but the former Barcelona attacker hasn't been at the races in his adapted role. Griezmann played the full 90 minutes of Les Bleus' matches before being rested for the final group game against Poland. Didier Deschamps will hope that this will help light a fire under the 33-year-old for the knockout rounds.

Related Ranking The 20 Best Players at Euro 2024 From France's Kylian Mbappe to England's Jude Bellingham, Euro 2024 is blessed with some of football's greatest players.

3 Romelu Lukaku

Belgium

Such are the fine margins in the world of football, that Romelu Lukaku is about five inches away from being the top goalscorer in the tournament. The Chelsea forward has had the ball in the back of the net three times already but has been denied by the offside flag on all three occasions.

While this is extremely unlucky, a player with the experience and prowess of the Belgian powerhouse should be timing his runs in behind the backline better. Belgium have flattered to deceive and only scored twice at Euro 2024 so far and Lukaku's slow and jaded-looking displays haven't helped his team's cause.

4 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk is the star man in The Netherlands' squad. The Liverpool captain also dons the armband for the men in Orange, but his usual steely performances at the heart of the backline have been absent so far. The Dutch have had an up-and-down relationship with international tournaments in recent times, and they look unlikely to lift a first international trophy since 1988.

While they have qualified for the knockout stages of Euro 2024, the side have conceded four goals in only three games to date and kept just one clean sheet. Van Dijk was particularly poor as his team slipped to a 3-2 loss against Austria and, as a result, lost their place in the top two. The centre-back will need to return to his dominant and commanding nature if his country are to stand any chance going forward.

Related The 14 World-Class Players at Euro 2024 Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are two of the 14 world-class players at Euro 2024

5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

England

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the England starting XI heading into the competition in Germany was about who would play alongside Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in the midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed that responsibility for the opening two matches despite naturally being a right-back by trade.

The thinking behind Southgate's decision was to unlock the creative ability of the Liverpool star while retaining the defensive solidity of Kyle Walker at right-back. However, Alexander-Arnold struggled to have the desired impact as the Three Lions only netted two goals in the group stages, and he was ultimately dropped for Conor Gallagher in the final match. He wasn't the only poor performer in the team, but the 25-year-old was expected to dictate play and set up many chances for his colleagues.

6 Aleksandar Mitrovic

Serbia

Serbia crashed out of Euro 2024 as the lowest-scoring team in the entire tournament. The nation scored only once in their three matches as Luka Jovic netted a late equaliser against Slovenia on the second matchday.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was expected to be a tricky customer for the opposition to deal with in Germany after the ex-Fulham striker scored a staggering 40 times in his debut campaign for Al-Hilal. Instead, the 29-year-old pocher was anonymous for his country as they accumulated just two points disappointingly. Some people even had the country as potential dark horses heading into the major competition, but Mitrovic and his teammate formed the most blunt attack on display.

Related 10 Highest-Paid Players at Euro 2024 Only one Premier League star makes the list of the wealthiest players to be at Euro 2024.

7 Harry Kane

England

Harry Kane holds a lot of the hope of England upon his shoulders. The Bayern Munich superstar broke record upon record in his first Bundesliga season after swapping the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Allianz Arena.

Southgate's side have scored twice at the time of writing, including Kane's clever finish against Denmark, but many would've had him penned as a guarantee to be in the Golden Boot race. The striker touched the ball just 24 times in the opening game against Serbia. His lack of involvement even led to ex-England international Jamie Carragher demanding Kane's role be changed for the following matches. His teammates have still struggled to get the second-highest scorer in Premier League history involved and, as a result, the attack has looked lacklustre.

Related England 11 Gareth Southgate Must Name in Euro 2024 Knockout Stages Gareth Southgate has some massive decisions to make ahead of England's foray into the knockout rounds of Euro 2024.

8 Artem Dovbyk

Ukraine

La Liga's top goalscorer in the 2023/24 season, Artem Dovbyk, looked set to be the next big star on the continental stage. The forward bagged 24 times in the Spanish top flight as Girona defied all odds and expectations and several elite clubs are even said to be keeping tabs on their star striker.

Dovbyk's time in Euro 2024 was extremely underwhelming as he failed to find the target in any of his three matches as his side fired a blank in two out of their three games. Radu Dragusin of Romania and Wout Faes of Belgium both dealt with the threat of the Ukrainian admirably as he and his team were sent home before the knockout rounds.

9 Andriy Lunin

Ukraine

Ukraine were unfortunate to be eliminated from the tournament despite finishing on more points than the majority of the best third-placed teams in the group stage. The nation finished on four points but ended up on the bottom of the pile due to goal difference after an opening day thrashing against Romania.

One man that played a huge part in the damning nature of that defeat was Andriy Lunin. The Real Madrid shot-stopper made a costly error which led to goals and ultimately cost his team a place in the last 16. Lunin was incredible for Los Blancos in their La Liga and Champions League successes in the 2023/24 season but was dropped for the other two Ukrainian games after his nightmare display.

10 Josko Gvardiol

Croatia

Croatia as a whole disappointed during Euro 2024 as they crashed out at the group stages. The nation have often been one of the standout teams in recent international tournaments but a late Italy goal sent them home in devastating fashion.

In Luka Modric's final hurrah on the international stage, his teammates let him down as Croatia failed to win a single game and were easily beaten 3-0 by Spain. Josko Gvariol was part of the backline that folded several times for the Spanish attack and also conceded twice in the following match against Albania. He was expected to be a rock at the back for his country after doing so in the 2022 World Cup, but the Manchester City defender was powerless to his side's demise in the competition.

11 Jeremy Doku

Belgium

Jeremy Doku has replicated a lot of the teething issues he suffered during his debut season at Manchester City during Euro 2024. The flying winger has shown glimpses of promise with his direct and electric dribbling ability.

The problems come when Doku is expected to deliver an end product. He is often caught in two minds between going alone and looking to pick out a teammate and the result is a scuffed shot or a misplaced pass more often than not. Belgium have been one of the biggest underperformers as the nation ranked third in FIFA's official standings and the wide player has been one of the players contributing to their sub-par performances.

Related 10 Best Wingers at Euro 2024 [Ranked] Some of the best wingers in the world will be on show at this summer's European Championship in Germany.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 28/06/20204)