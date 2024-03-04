Highlights Several Premier League stars have underwhelmed during the 2023/24 season, struggling to make an impact in their performances.

Manchester United's Antony and Casemiro have left fans disappointed, failing to meet expectations set at the start of the season.

Chelsea's high-price signing, Moises Caicedo, has failed to impress consistently, although he has improved in recent games.

The Premier League is full of wonderfully talented football players, some of whom don't always live up to expectations. Whether it be a new signing or a long-serving member of the first-team squad, there are always individuals that fail to live up to the early season hype.

Many factors can come into play, such as injuries, confidence, and the performances of the team around the player can contribute towards a disappointing season. That said, fans are often left feeling short-changed by some performances put in by their club's star players.

As such, here are the 16 most disappointing players of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign ranked, kicking things off with the player that has underwhelmed fans and pundits alike the most ever since the season got underway. To do so, the following ranking factors have been taken into consideration.

Goals

Assists

Clean Sheets

Expectations at the start of the season

Individual performances

Contributions as part of the team

16 Most Disappointing Premier League Players (2023/24) Rank Player Position Club 1. Antony Winger Manchester United 2. Casemiro Midfielder Manchester United 3. Jack Grealish Winger Manchester City 4. Marcus Rashford Winger Manchester United 5. Mykhailo Mudryk Winger Chelsea 6. Moises Caicedo Midfielder Chelsea 7. Kalvin Phillips Midfielder West Ham 8. Evan Ferguson Striker Brighton 9. Kaoru Mitoma Winger Brighton 10. Beto Striker Everton 11. Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Arsenal 12. Mason Mount Midfielder Manchester United 13. Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Manchester United 14. Miguel Almiron Winger Newcastle United 15. Moussa Diaby Winger Aston Villa 16. James Trafford Goalkeeper Burnley

1 Antony

Manchester United

Since his Old Trafford appointment, Erik ten Hag has made a habit of bringing players he's previously worked with to Manchester United, and while Lisandro Martinez has been brilliant for the Red Devils, his colleague Antony is yet to prove his worth after a big-money move from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Related Manchester United's 20 most expensive signings ever (ranked) Man United have spent a lot of money in the Premier League era, but who ranks the highest among their most expensive buys?

The Brazilian has registered a goal and an assist apiece across 28 appearances in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, which is extremely poor for a forward playing for a club the stature of his employers. There are reports that the club could be ready to cut their losses in the summer, which would make the £80+ million signing one of the worst in the club's history.

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 7 Shots 42 Shot Accuracy % 36% Big Chances Missed 4

2 Casemiro

Manchester United

From one Manchester United asset to another, Casemiro has underwhelmed significantly after he played a starring role in their 22/23 Carabao Cup triumph. Amid the club's current season, which is full of misdirection, the Brazilian has been one of their worst performers and his season was encapsulated by his performance against Crystal Palace.

Long gone are the days of the ex-Real Madrid ace providing perfect cover for his defence as, now, the leggy 32-year-old is more of a hindrance than a help for the Red Devils. Not only is he lacklustre in his duels, but his pace, decision-making and mobility have all taken a knock since his impressive inaugural season in M16.

Casemiro's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 22 Goals 1 Assists 2 Passes per Match 56.23 Tackles 71 Tackles Success % 66% Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0

3 Jack Grealish

Manchester City

Jack Grealish could be seen in tears after being withdrawn due to injury in Manchester City's FA Cup fifth round win at Luton Town, and this tells a large part of the story of a frustrating season for the English winger. The former Aston Villa attacker became one of the most dependable members of Pep Guardiola's squad during a historic winning treble in the prior campaign.

Related 10 best players to leave their boyhood clubs for trophies Several players have left their boyhood clubs over the years in search of trophies.

However, the Citizens' manager appears to have lost some of that faith in Grealish, as Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden both look to have moved ahead of him in the pecking order at the Etihad. From the 20 league games he's featured in, the 28-year-old has only contributed four goal contributions for the most dominant side in the division, which is a cause for concern.

Jack Grealish's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 3 Shots 22 Shot Accuracy % 23% Big Chances Missed 0

4 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has had an eventful 2023/24 season. The England international has managed to score seven Premier League goals, including a Goal of the Season contender against Manchester City, but this is still nowhere near the level the 26-year-old set for himself in the previous term.

The forward has been forced to respond to heavy criticism he has faced in recent times, while injuries to key players in the United team haven't helped him regain his consistency on the pitch. Rashford still possesses a lot of talent, but fans have grown frustrated at how little they see that ability currently. It may just be a blip in form and confidence, although Rashford still has a long way to go to even come close to his goal tally from 2022/23.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 7 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 6 Shots 61 Shot Accuracy % 34% Big Chances Missed 7

5 Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea

There was a tug-of-war between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to snare the signature of exciting young winger Mykhailo Mudryk in January 2023. Despite the Urkraine international appearing to have his heart set on moving to north London, it was Todd Boehly's Cheslea that won the race. Ever since, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal may feel they've dodged a bullet by missing out on the former Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Related Arsenal 'Dodged a Bullet' by Not Signing Mykhailo Mudryk Arsenal have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk at the Emirates Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino was appointed as the Blues' manager ahead of the 2023/24 season and big things were expected of Mudryk after his initial six-month settling in period. However, the 23-year-old has found himself spending more time on the bench than on the pitch due to his poor showings for the west London outfit. His decision-making has been called into question by fans and pundits, while his goal tally of four is nothing to gloat about.

Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 4 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 6 Shots 34 Shot Accuracy % 32% Big Chances Missed 4

6 Moises Caicedo

Chelsea

A grand total of £115 million. That's how much money it took for Chelsea to prise Moises Caicedo away from Brighton, beating off competition from Liverpool. With such a hefty price - the biggest fee a Premier League club has ever paid for a player - comes a lot of expectation, and it's safe to say the Ecuador international initially struggled to live up to the hype.

The defensive midfielder has improved his performances in recent times but still lacks the composure you'd expect from a player that cost north of £100 million. Caicedo is still only 22 years old and has time to improve, but the most expensive signing in English top flight history is expected to do a lot better.

Moises Caicedo's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 0 Assists 2 Passes per Match 59.06 Tackles 83 Tackles Success % 51% Yellow Cards 10 Red Cards 0

7 Kalvin Phillips

West Ham (on loan from Man City)

Expectations may have been low for Kalvin Phillips as the defensive midfielder went into the season as the back-up to Rodri at Manchester City. This looked to be the final nail in the coffin for the midfielder's chances of being involved in England's Euro 2024 squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kalvin Phillips has registered a WhoScored rating of 5.89 for his Premier League appearances for West Ham, which is the 11th lowest in the entire division.

West Ham United stepped up in January to give Phillips a chance at reviving those hopes with a loan move until the end of the season. It looked like a shrewd piece of business at the time, but making multiple costly errors and receiving a red card in his first few appearances wasn't how the ex-Leeds United man would have dreamed his Hammers career would kick off.

Kalvin Phillips' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 0 Passes per Match 20.25 Tackles 14 Tackle Success % 64% Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

8 Evan Ferguson

Brighton & Hove Albion

The name Evan Ferguson was on everyone’s lips in the summer as a host of top clubs were in the market to solve their centre-forward woes. Mooted as a player worth in excess of the £100 million mark, the Irishman has blown hot and cold in a season when he needed a sizable haul of goals.

In 27 appearances for the Seagulls, he has scored a paltry six goals from his 33 shots, all while missing four big chances. Still just 19 years of age and considered one of the best teenagers in the top division, Ferguson has ample time to develop – but right now, he’s been a bit of a disappointment considering the clamour surrounding his signature in past windows.

Evan Ferguson's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 6 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 1 Shots 33 Shot Accuracy % 61% Big Chances Missed 4

9 Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma was electric as Brighton secured Europa League football in the 2022/23 season, but the Japanese winger has struggled to maintain that level in the current campaign. Initially, missing a string of games due to an ankle injury and then heading off to the Asia Cup hasn't helped his case, but the Seagulls' star hasn't been at his brilliant best when available, either.

The 26-year-old has lacked his creative spark so far as he would normally be expected to have more than four assists from 19 appearances in an extremely attacking and expansive Brighton team. His impressive start to the season fooled everyone into thinking he would go on to be one of the best players in the division, but this hasn't happened.

Kaoru Mitoma's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 19 Goals 3 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 6 Shots 34 Shot Accuracy % 44% Big Chances Missed 6

10 Beto

Everton

Everton are a team that struggle to score goals at the best of times and have had to struggle through games without their talisman, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on many occasions due to injury. Beto was supposed to be the answer after the big Portuguese striker was signed from Udinese.

A promising debut in the Carabao Cup against Doncaster Rovers left fans of the club with a false sense of hope that the 26-year-old would be a wonderful alternative to Calvert-Lewin. However, fast-forward 29 Premier League appearances and the attacker has only three goals to his name, with a huge eight big chances missed.

Beto's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 3 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 3 Shots 43 Shot Accuracy % 30% Big Chances Missed 8

11 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been dislodged from the Arsenal side by Jakub Kiwior recently as the Polish international is thought to be a more defensively sound option by Mikel Arteta and his entourage - and they'd be right. Zinchenko was signed from Manchester City in 2022 and had a solid debut season at the Emirates as a technically gifted inverted full-back.

Related Top 10 Premier League left-backs ranked We take a look at the current 10 best left-backs in the Premier League, including Ben Chilwell, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andrew Robertson.

The Ukrainian's defensive frailties have been exposed slightly in the 2023/24 season, with teams looking to target his side of the Gunners back line. The best example of this is the ease with which Mohamed Salah ghosted past the left-back to score a vital equaliser for Liverpool in a huge title clash at Anfield.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 26 Goals 1 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 3 Big Chances Created 5 Passes per Match 52.77 Tackles 50 Tackle Success % 60% Errors Leading to Goal 1

12 Mason Mount

Manchester United

Of course, Mason Mount can be cut some slack given his subpar injury record since joining Manchester United in the summer of 2023 – but even during his limited cameos, he has not set the Premier League alight after his £60 million summer move. Viewed to be a key player under Ten Hag's watch, the former Chelsea man has been anything but.

The central midfielder, one of the most expensive English transfers of all time, has scored just one goal in 14 appearances thus far. He’s not proved himself as a reliable figure in the northeast of England just yet, having chalked up zero big chances – but, in reality, is yet to get fully started.

Mason Mount's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 14 Goals 1 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Shots 5 Shot Accuracy % 20% Big Chances Missed 0

13 Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United (on loan from Fiorentina)

Sofyan Amrabat's loan move to Old Trafford has been a disaster. The Moroccan was a revelation in his nation's incredible World Cup performance in 2022, and was supposed to be the man to shore up the midfield in the big away games that had proven to be an issue for the club during Ten Hag's reign.

He has instead missed periods of the season due to injury and has been poor when he has made it onto the pitch. The fact his best cameos have come as a makeshift left-back proves that the loanee has struggled to make an impression in the middle of the park. Amrabat has been too slow on the ball and slightly error-prone during his time at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 18 Goals 0 Assists 0 Passes per Match 26.83 Tackles 24 Tackles Success % 63% Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0

14 Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron’s worth ethic cannot be understated. The Paraguay international is a worthy asset to Newcastle United – but his end product, much to the dismay of the St James’ Park faithful, needs vast improvements. Having missed four big chances this season, combined with the emergence of Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, his future on Tyneside is looking bleak.

He made his breakthrough last season by notching 11 goals in the Premier League, aiding his side’s Champions League qualification hopes, but his tally of three goals and one assist in 30 outings thus far this season shows why there were doubts over his future pre-22/23.

Miguel Almiron's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 6 Shots 40 Shot Accuracy % 28% Big Chances Missed 4

15 Moussa Diaby

Aston Villa

Aston Villa fans were ecstatic when the club beat competition from Saudi Pro League clubs to the signature of French speedster Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen. The pacey attacker was expected to be a star in Unai Emery's side, but that hasn't quite been how things have panned out.

Diaby lost his place in the starting line-up to Leon Bailey at Villa Park after only a handful of appearances and has been used sporadically since. In defence of the ex-Bundesliga ace, he has managed to score six goals and register seven assists at the time of writing, which isn't bad for a back-up player. However, massive things were expected of Diaby at the start of the campaign, and he has yet to live up to that.

Moussa Diaby's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 6 Assists 7 Big Chances Created 12 Shots 49 Shot Accuracy % 41% Big Chances Missed 6

16 James Trafford

Burnley

It may be harsh to judge James Trafford as the Burnley shot-stopper is still very young and learning his trade at the top of the English game. The issue is, the Premier League is rarely the place for a young goalkeeper to be thrust into the thick of the action and expected to thrive.

Related Every Premier League back-up goalkeeper (ranked) The best shot-stoppers on the bench for each Premier League club - ranked in order.

Trafford was signed by Vincent Kompany from Manchester City for a sizeable transfer fee in 2023 after he starred in the Under-21s European Championship for England. The 21-year-old has found it difficult to live with the physical nature of the English top flight so far. The youthful 'keeper has conceded 62 league goals from just shy of 30 league matches, which leaves him at an average of over two goals conceded per game.

James Trafford's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Clean Sheets 2 Saves 106 Goals Conceded 62 Errors Leading to Goal 1 Punches 20 High Claims 25