In the MLS sphere, international stars are often heralded as saviors, hyped to elevate their teams with the kind of magic they showcased in Europe or South America.

Many of these players brought resumes replete with accolades, from UEFA Champions League trophies to domestic titles in the world’s top leagues. Yet, for all their fanfare, some of these big names struggled to make any significant impact and fade away like distant stars that explode into the ever-evolving constellation of a league still building its versatile and transformative identity.

Whether due to injuries, age, or an inability to adapt to MLS’s unique style, these signings ultimately failed to bring home the trophies they were signed for.

Here’s a look at ten of the most disappointing big-name signings in MLS history.

10 Denílson – FC Dallas (2007)

Denílson MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 9 1 0

Once the world’s most expensive player, Brazilian World Cup winning winger Denílson joined FC Dallas with the promise of Brazilian flair and game-breaking creativity. However, his impact was minimal; he managed just one goal in nine games, struggling to adapt to MLS’s style.

The weight of expectation proved too much, and Denílson’s brief time in Dallas is remembered as a costly gamble with little return. His signing was a flash-in-the-pan moment that never delivered the spark Dallas hoped for.

9 Jermain Defoe – Toronto FC (2014-2015)

Jermain Defoe MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 21 12 3

When Toronto FC signed Jermain Defoe , they did so thinking his lethal finishing would help lift them into title contention. The English striker, who cemented his reputation as a feared striker for Tottenham Hotspur , started out strong but quickly soured on MLS, reportedly clashing with coaches and teammates with rumors of discontent running rampant.

Despite 12 goals in 21 games, his exit after a single season left Toronto scrambling to fill the void. The team’s playoff hopes fizzled, and Defoe’s hasty departure remains a reminder that marquee signings need more than goals, they need commitment.

8 Gonzalo Higuaín – Inter Miami CF (2020-2022)

Gonzalo Higuaín MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 68 29 11

After a career in Europe marked by goals and glory spanning from years spent at Real Madrid , SSC Napoli and Juventus , helping to secure league titles, Gonzalo Higuain joined Inter Miami CF as a marquee signing. But he initially struggled to find his form, and his frustration often boiled over, leading to clashes with teammates and officials.

Though his final two seasons saw an uptick in performance, his inconsistency and lack of leadership contributed to Miami’s struggles. With no playoff success or trophies during his time, Higuaín’s stint as a player remains a costly misfire in Miami’s early history. And, perhaps most regrettably, one of the world’s best retired upon his departure from David Beckham’s club.

7 Alexandre Pato – Orlando City SC (2021-2022)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Alexandre Pato MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 27 3 5

Once one of Brazil’s brightest talents, Alexandre Pato made waves with AC Milan , where his dazzling footwork and knack for goals brought acclaim in Serie A . Orlando City SC fans thought that Pato’s signing would signal a new era of attacking prowess. Instead, Pato’s time in MLS was plagued by injuries, and the once-promising forward barely made a dent in the league.

With only 27 appearances across two seasons and few goals to his name, Pato’s stint failed to meet the lowest of expectations. Fans saw glimpses of his skill, but they were just that: glimpses. His exit left Orlando with no trophies and little to show for their investment in a player who was once a rising star in European soccer.

6 Andrea Pirlo – New York City FC (2015-2017)

Andrea Pirlo MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 62 1 9

A maestro at AC Milan and Juventus, Andrea Pirlo was expected to bring his renowned vision and passing ability to New York City FC . Yet, the intensity and physicality of MLS proved challenging for the 36-year-old, who struggled to impose himself in the league’s high-pace games.

Pirlo’s limited defensive mobility and occasional brilliance were often overshadowed by his inability to adapt, and NYCFC never reached the success they’d envisioned. His time in MLS felt more like a farewell tour than a genuine effort to make an impact, leaving fans to wonder if his heart was ever fully in it.

5 Rafa Márquez – New York Red Bulls (2010-2012)

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rafa Márquez MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 50 1 8

One of Mexico’s most accomplished players, Rafa Márquez arrived at the NY Red Bulls with the expectation that his defensive prowess and leadership could elevate the Red Bulls to new heights. Instead, Márquez’s time in MLS is remembered for off-field controversies, on-field clashes, and a lack of commitment that left fans frustrated.

While his technical skills were obvious, his temperamental approach and frequent injuries disrupted any momentum the Red Bulls hoped to build. Despite the hype, Márquez’s tenure is marked as one of disappointment and distraction, with no trophies to show.

4 Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez – LA Galaxy (2020-2023)

Chicharito MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 83 29 7

Known for his poacher’s instinct and heroic goals for Manchester United and the Mexican national team, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was revered as a goal machine when he arrived as the Mexican superstar poised to fill Zlatan Ibrahimovic ’s very sizable boots at LA Galaxy.

His first season in 2020 was a disaster, with just two goals and injury setbacks. While his 2021 season saw some improvement with 17 goals, his high salary and on-field performances (he was LA Galaxy Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022) did not deliver the trophies Galaxy fans were accustomed to.

The Galaxy struggled to find a rhythm with Chicharito, as his individual efforts never quite translated into a cohesive team force. He was finally forced out due to a season-ending ACL injury in June 2023. His tenure was like more missed opportunities than anything, with little to show in terms of tangible success.

3 Frank Lampard – New York City FC (2015-2016)

Frank Lampard MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 31 15 4

One of the Premier League’s greatest midfielders, Frank Lampard was signed to lead New York City FC into history as the club’s first Designated Player. Yet, injuries and an infamous loan spell at Manchester City delayed his MLS debut until mid-2015, souring the relationship with fans before he even played a match.

In his 31 appearances, Lampard flashed moments of his past brilliance but ultimately failed to live up to the hype partly due to repeated injuries, scoring 15 goals but leaving NYCFC with no silverware. A leader in name only, Lampard’s legacy with NYCFC remains as one of unfulfilled promises.

2 Steven Gerrard – LA Galaxy (2015-2016)

Steven Gerrard MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 39 5 15

Known for his legendary career at Liverpool, where he captained the Reds to Champions League glory, Gerrard was a midfield icon whose tactical mind and leadership were unrivaled. Arriving in Los Angeles with the aura of a legend and the reputation of a Champions League hero, Steven Gerrard was expected to add another layer of dominance to a Galaxy side slowly sliding downwards after their last MLS Cup. But Gerrard’s stint was less Hollywood blockbuster role than fleeting cameo.

He appeared in just 34 games over two seasons, scored only five goals, and exited MLS with no trophies to show for his time while being injured across large swaths of his time. Lacking the energy to dictate games from midfield, Gerrard’s presence often seemed more like a burden than a boost. The promise of English grit faded, and Galaxy fans were left with only the memory of what might have been as Gerrard and the Galaxy fell to Colorado in the Quarterfinal round of the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs for his final match.

1 Lorenzo Insigne – Toronto FC (2021-Present)​​​​​​​

Lorenzo Insigne MLS Stats Appearances Goals Assists 54 14 14

Insigne arrived in Canada to much fanfare in July 2022, with fans hoping the 2021 European champion would replicate the success that diminutive Italian forward Sebastian Giovinco did with the club between 2015 and 2019.

The Naples native arrived on a free transfer from Napoli, signing a four-year contract with a $15 million annual salary — the highest figure in MLS at the time (since eclipsed by Messi).

Insigne started his MLS career off strong, scoring six goals and providing two assists in 11 games in his first season with TFC. With Italian national teammate Federico Bernadeschi signing with the club at the same time, the future of soccer in Toronto looked bright.

Injury issues began to hamper Insigne in his second season in MLS, as he was limited to only 20 appearances, scoring four goals and five assists.

The struggles carried into the 2024 season, as Insigne appeared in only 23 games (17 starts) for The Reds, managing a modest four goals and seven assists.

The 5-foot-4 winger has seemingly grown disinterested on the pitch, routinely making poor decisions and letting emotions get the best of him with dramatic outbursts.