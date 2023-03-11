WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, but sometimes, matches that we’re hoping will be absolute bangers don’t quite live up to the hype.

Whether it’s a main event between two of the biggest Superstars on the roster or a midcard bout between two sublime performers that does not reach the heights it should.

We’ll be reliving some of the most disappointing matches in the history of ‘Mania across the article, so strap in for some absolute hype killers.

Here are our picks for the most disappointing WWE WrestleMania matches of all time, ranked from best of the worst to the absolute worst.

Read More John Cena WWE WrestleMania Matches: What are the GOAT's greatest? (Ranked)

10 The Undertaker vs John Cena - WrestleMania 34

Image Copyright: WWE

When you’re talking about disappointing matches, it can also be the circumstances under which a match actually takes place that can be a letdown, as well as the match itself.

WWE did not confirm that we would actually see this match until the night itself, which was undoubtedly a first for talent the level of John Cena and The Undertaker.

The actual match was alright, in that it was a bit of a shocking and quick victory for ‘Taker, where he looked the best he had done in years. What was disappointing is the fact that WWE didn’t do this match when his WrestleMania streak was still alive.

Can you imagine the crowd if WWE did Cena vs Undertaker when ‘Super’ Cena was on top of the company and beating everyone? People would genuinely believe that he could’ve beaten the streak, and we were pretty much robbed of that.

9 Edge vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 36

Image Copyright: WWE

This feels a little bit unfair, as the circumstances surrounding this match and the lack of atmosphere weren’t the fault of Edge or Randy Orton in the slightest.

Edge had made his historic return to the company at the Royal Rumble in 2020, but due to restrictions, WrestleMania 36 had to take place behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center.

Although the build to the match was strong, the actual contest felt like a slog on the night itself, with bouts between the two at subsequent events being far better.

Not their fault, but still disappointing.

8 Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose - WrestleMania 32

Image Copyright: WWE

Argh, even thinking about what this could’ve been is annoying.

Take the Beast Incarnate and put him in the ring at WrestleMania with the Lunatic Fringe with a No DQ stipulation…this should’ve been fantastic, but it never got out of second gear.

Considering how good some of Brock Lesnar’s matches have been against smaller opponents (see Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles et al.), we had huge expectations going into this one that were just never fulfilled, a real shame.

7 The Rock vs John Cena - WrestleMania 29

Image Copyright: WWE

Back to the circumstances of a match, making it disappointing rather than perhaps the match itself, we have One in a Lifetime Part 2.

Considering just how great the feud between John Cena and CM Punk was heading into this WrestleMania, including their sensational Raw main event match weeks before this, fans had hoped that it would be Punk vs Cena in the top spot here.

Instead, we would see WWE go back to the previous year’s main event, and it didn’t really feel like the big-time match it did in 2012, leading many to feel disappointed with the main event from New Jersey in 2013.

6 Matt Hardy vs Jeff Hardy - WrestleMania 25

Image Copyright: WWE

For some bizarre reason, brother-versus-brother matches tend to have this weird trend of actually not being that good.

Although we would end up seeing far better between the two men in later years (Broken Matt anyone?), this ‘Mania match did not live up to the billing and would end up a damp squib on the night itself.

5 The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar - WrestleMania 30

Image Copyright: WWE

It’s really difficult to blame The Undertaker for his performance here, because he was concussed during the match itself.

What really made this disappointing was actually more of what fans felt in hindsight. Yes, it was an epic moment seeing Lesnar conquer the WrestleMania Streak of the Deadman, but the lacklustre contest didn’t befit how we would’ve expected the Streak to finally end.

Lesnar would have arguably the best run of his career after he beat ‘Taker at ‘Mania, so in the end it probably did work out…just the match itself was sadly below par.

4 Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg - WrestleMania XX

Image Copyright: WWE

Take the meanest and biggest star of WCW from the late 90s and put him in the ring with the brutal face of the Ruthless Aggression era; that would be great, right? Nope.

The biggest issue with this match is that fans already knew that both men were going to be leaving the company shortly after, so they booed both men, and it made the already slow-paced match look even worse.

Lesnar and Goldberg had a FAR better match years later at WrestleMania 33, but it didn’t stop this from being majorly disappointing back in 2004.

3 Triple H vs Randy Orton - WrestleMania 25

Image Copyright: WWE

When you’ve had a build that involves Randy Orton attacking Stephanie McMahon and then kissing her unconscious body on the canvas whilst Triple H is handcuffed to the ring ropes, you’d think that it would be a dynamite affair when the match actually takes place.

Couple this with the fantastic segment where The Game appeared at Orton’s house and attacked The Viper, and this should’ve been a stellar main event.

The actual match itself was really slow and never seemed to get going, which was odd considering the phenomenal build.

This should’ve been a brutal affair, and it just wasn’t, as it just felt like a standard wrestling match when it could’ve, and should’ve, been so much more.

2 Triple H vs Booker T - WrestleMania XIX

Image Copyright: WWE

WrestleMania 19 was the time to crown Booker T as the World Heavyweight Champion, and WWE did not pull the trigger on it.

Coupled with the fact that Triple H took FOREVER to pin Booker after hitting the Pedigree, it just adds to the disappointment.

The controversial build to this match pointed towards Booker finally getting to the mountaintop in WWE as well, but it just would not come to pass and remains one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in WrestleMania history.

1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles - WrestleMania 34

Image Copyright: WWE

And we’re here at the top/bottom of our list of the most disappointing WrestleMania matches ever, and sadly, this contest encapsulates the concept.

Two of the greatest wrestlers in the world getting the opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania created some of the biggest hype in modern WWE history.

The issue was that WWE were clearly looking to keep this feud going in the months ahead, so both Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles were holding back from producing the blow-away match that fans had really wanted to see.

If you’ve seen the contest between the two men at Wrestle Kingdom 10, then you’ll understand why fans were so excited to see this match…but it didn’t live up to the hype. The worst thing is that it wasn’t even a ‘bad’ match, it was just an average match.

We’re not angry. We’re just disappointed.