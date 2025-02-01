Summary Dispossession stats don't always reflect a player's true talent, as seen with Hazard, Milner, and Kane.

A player's style of play can heavily influence their dispossessed count, as shown by Adebayor, Aguero, and Salah.

Zaha stands as the most dispossessed player in Premier League history due to his crucial yet risky playing style.

In the modern era, statistics have become a pivotal tool for assessing a player’s talent. Graphs, tables and spreadsheets paint a detailed picture for the statisticians of the Premier League. Yet, many football enthusiasts prefer the “eye-test”, arguing that numbers can sometimes overshadow a player’s true quality.

The “dispossessed” statistic counts how many times a player has lost possession of the ball. Being high on this list doesn’t necessarily label you as a “bad” player; rather, it often reflects a player’s willingness to take risks and drive forward with the ball.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has taken a dive into the Premier League’s databases to highlight the ten most dispossessed players since records began (in 2006/07).

Most Dispossessed Premier League Players Rank Player No. of times dispossessed 1 Wilfried Zaha 965 2 Raheem Sterling* 803 3 Wayne Rooney 671 4 Jordan Ayew* 670 5 Mohamed Salah* 648 6 Sergio Aguero 622 7 Emmanuel Adebayor 567 8 Harry Kane 563 9 James Milner* 549 10 Eden Hazard 519 *Still playing Premier League football in 2024/25

10 Eden Hazard

Dispossessed 519 times

Eden Hazard is a prime example that stats like this don’t always tell the full story of a player’s talent. Touted as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats, Hazard’s stint at Chelsea was full of flare out on the wing. For years, he was the main man at Stamford Bridge, with supporters jumping to their feet every time he got the ball.

Over seven seasons in London, Hazard was dispossessed 519 times. Now, think about it. This number actually makes sense when you consider how he played. Defenders were often so intimidated by his skill that they’d double on him and try everything to keep his magic in check throughout the match.

Dispossessed per 90 2.40

9 James Milner

Dispossessed 549 times

Being the second-highest appearance maker in Premier League history, it’s pretty obvious James Milner would be near the top of several unwanted accolades. Longevity, while a testament to his commitment, does come with its downsides. Milner has played for six Premier League clubs and slotted into various positions when needed.

His versatility allowed him to play in midfield, out on the wing, and even put a shift in at full-back. For such a consistent player, some statistics create a disillusion of the quality he possesses. To date, he’s been dispossessed 549 times. This figure might well grow as he continues his mission to become the league’s all-time appearance record holder.

Dispossessed per 90 1.23

8 Harry Kane

Dispossessed 563 times

Harry Kane has unveiled his quality to football fans ever since he took centre stage at Tottenham as a youngster. Over time, he evolved from a conventional striker into one who drops deeper and orchestrates play.

By engaging more in the game, he naturally increased his chances of losing possession. More often than not, his mistakes were overlooked by Tottenham fans who grew accustomed to his match-winning performances every week. With a return to the Premier League likely, we’ll soon find out if his dispossession tally will climb higher as he chases down the league’s all-time leading goalscorer accolade.

Dispossessed per 90 2.01

Related 15 Best Strikers in World Football [Ranked] Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe all feature in the top 15 strikers in world football.

7 Emmanuel Adebayor

Dispossessed 567 times

A showman of the Premier League. Emmanuel Adebayor spent his years in England at four different clubs, with the majority of them being in London. Standing at an imposing 6’3”, he was your typical target man who often played with his back to goal.

With height being an advantage, teammates frequently sent long balls his way, which inevitably led to him losing possession more often. At times, defenders managed to outmuscle him and made his time on the ball brief. Adebayor lost the ball a total of 567 times in the Premier League and is a clear example of how a particular style of play can influence these numbers.

Dispossessed per 90 2.84

6 Sergio Agüero

Dispossessed 622 times

When it comes to scoring goals, few have done it better than Sergio Aguero. His switch from Atletico Madrid brought Premier League fans front-row seats to his excellence every weekend. Being a smaller striker should have proved difficult for the Argentine, with centre-backs often towering over him when he had possession, but, there were several times when Aguero managed to wriggle free.

However, his stature didn’t always work in his favour. He ended up losing possession 622 times during his decade-long stint in the Premier League.

Dispossessed per 90 2.82

5 Mohamed Salah

Dispossessed 648 times

Similar to Hazard, Mohamed Salah has embraced the life of a crafty winger, known for his direct runs that leave defenders scrambling. Liverpool have been one of the league's most attack-minded teams in recent memory, with Salah leading the charge of their forward line from the flanks.

When facing such a dangerous attack, teams often deploy a low-block and essentially task Salah to weave his way through. And more often than not, he rises to the challenge. With how frequently he’s involved in play and his undoubted streak of selfishness, it’s no shock that Salah’s dispossession count currently stands at 648.

Dispossessed per 90 2.57

Related 20 Best Players in the Premier League Right Now [Ranked] Erling Haaland, Rodri and Mohamed Salah are all in the top 20 best players in the Premier League.

4 Jordan Ayew

Dispossessed 670 times

Since arriving in England in 2015, Jordan Ayew has been a staple in the Premier League. Aside from a brief 21-game stint in the Championship, he’s had runs in the top tier with Aston Villa, Swansea City, Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

We’ve seen how challenging it can be for shorter forwards to keep possession. 6 '0" Ayew has often found himself in teams battling at the lower end of the table, where the tactics are to send long balls upfield for him to chase. This approach has made retention tough for the Ghanaian, leading to him losing the ball 670 times in the Premier League.

Dispossessed per 90 2.88

3 Wayne Rooney

Dispossessed 671 times

Wayne Rooney personified raw talent. Physicality, technical ability and expert vision were all part of his game. His tenure at Manchester United propelled him to be one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen. Rooney was feared by opponents for years on end, with players undoubtedly relieved when he decided to hang up his boots.

Being the star man in a Manchester United side with incredible talent took some doing. He became the centerpiece of what the club was trying to create ever since he was a teenager. Rooney was able to get hold of the ball in every instance and players swarmed to get the ball off him. His longevity in the country puts him high up on this list, despite being renowned for his ball control.

Dispossessed per 90 1.59

2 Raheem Sterling

Dispossessed 803 times

As a fast, skillful and problematic winger, Raheem Sterling has had a target on his back in all 14 seasons he has been in the Premier League. Defenders hate facing the unpredictability of players like him, often diving into tackles to avoid being shown up.

While his recent performances at Arsenal on loan might not match the heights of his peak, Sterling was an absolute nuisance in his prime. His determination to run at defenders, coupled with his choice to stay in England rather than move abroad, has resulted in him securing the second spot on the list.

Dispossessed per 90 2.56

1 Wilfried Zaha

Dispossessed 965 times

The top two players on this ranking share strikingly similar playstyles. Following a spell at Manchester United, Wilfried Zaha found his home in the blue and red of Crystal Palace. He was instrumental in the Eagles’ promotion to the Premier League and in cementing their status in the top tier.

Crystal Palace’s attacking transitions often came through Zaha on the wing. His teammates usually depended on him to deliver that crucial moment, whether it was a goal or an assist. Zaha’s provocative playstyle and charismatic presence on the pitch are exactly why he leads the list as the most dispossessed player in Premier League history.

Dispossessed per 90 3.52

Stats taken from Premier League with records starting in 2006/07 - data correct as of 31/01/25