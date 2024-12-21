The prevailing trend for a growing number of leading teams is to dominate possession of the ball throughout a match to suffocate their opponents. This requires excellent passing and movement. Dominant teams over recent years will undoubtedly have had one of the best passers of the 21st century within their ranks. Dominance also requires players within those teams who are physically domineering and who have an innate ability to understand and read the game going on around them.

Doing so enables them to have full control of their area on the pitch. This is less about being the strongest-ever players - although some of the strongest are naturally often the most dominant too. This is about having your opponent tucked away in your pocket and giving controlled and assertive performances over a prolonged period en route to silverware. So here are the 10 most dominant players in football history.

10 Erling Haaland

Norway

Erling Haaland is a born goal machine. With his father being a former Premier League footballer and his mother a former athlete, it was never a surprise to see their son go into the world of professional sports. He caught widespread attention when he scored nine goals for Norway in one game in the Under-20 World Cup. He’s not stopped since, breaking goal-scoring records for Manchester City. Deceptively quick for a man his size, he has the power to bully defenders off the ball and make the opponent’s penalty area his own.

It is not that raw power alone that makes him domineer so often. He is a student of self-development. So the reason why Haaland is so good is partly down to his dedication to the craft. He is always looking at incremental ways to improve, whether that is through meditation or drinking milk - Haaland is always looking for the next mountain to conquer.

9 Sergio Ramos

Spain

Sergio Ramos can certainly be categorised as one of the dirtiest players in football history. The former Real Madrid defender and Spain international is one of the most sent-off players in history, having received a staggering 29 red cards during his career. Beyond the controversy, he was a serial winner for club and country.

That went from the duels he would have, and often win, with his opponents, to the stack of honours he won with club and country. This included multiple Champions League, the Euros and the 2010 World Cup. Such was his desire to win and the ferociousness with which he won the ball, Ramos was incredibly domineering. He could play too, which made him a very tricky customer indeed.

8 Roy Keane

Ireland

Roy Keane was a highly driven perfectionist. In so many ways, he was the catalyst of Manchester United’s success during the 1990s and early 2000s. Relentlessly driven, Keane would see it as an absolute minimum that he could win his personal battle. He expected the same of his teammates. In United’s continual pursuit to dominate, he found himself so often playing against the best in Europe. They, too, would like to dominate, as Keane revealed when he named the five toughest opponents he faced in his career.

As a young player, he would arrive in the box to score. As he matured, and with the captain’s armband at Old Trafford, he learned how to play in a deeper role and to dictate play. Doing so helped control the game for United. So, he knew how to get on the ball and find a probing forward pass. Anyone playing against Keane knew they were in for a contest.

7 Yaya Toure

Ivory Coast

Yaya Toure was a very capable centre-back while playing for Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona. He came to Manchester City and established himself as one of the best African players in Premier League history. In England, he played in the more advanced position of midfield. During Toure's time at City, he would often grab games by the scruff of the neck.

He would use his physicality and technical brilliance to impose himself on the opposition and the result itself. This is reflected in some of the individual honours he was awarded, which include being named African Footballer of the Year for four years in a row between 2011 and 2014.

6 Zinedine Zidane

France

Zinedine Zidane’s dominance came through his outstanding ability to beat players and create and score goals. At six foot one, he was a physically imposing specimen, one who could dribble his way out of a sea of legs and find a match-winning pass. Against incredibly strong opposition, he is considered France’s greatest-ever player.

Players simply couldn’t live with him. Having scored two goals in the 1998 World Cup Final to see France beat Brazil 3-0 and be crowned World Champions for the first time, he followed up with an even better showing at Euro 2000. During that tournament, he was at his peak, propelling his nation to win the tournament. This saw a performance of the ages in the semi-final victory over Portugal.

5 Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast

Didier Drogba often played a challenging role up front alone for Chelsea, particularly when they were playing in Europe, but he made it look easy. He had great success at Stamford Bridge. It is interesting to get the opinion of those who were faced with marking him to judge Drogba’s brilliance. The Ivorian was included in former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher’s greatest forwards in Premier League history rankings.

Drogba had good numbers in the big games for Chelsea too. In 68 games against the Premier League's Big Six', he scored 21 goals and provided 18 assists, often being a constant menace to Arsenal, whom he would bully into submission. In 15 games against the Gunners, Drogba scored 13 goals, winning 10 times and losing only once. He was also inspirational in helping Chelsea grind out a Champions League final win over Bayern Munich in 2012.

4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s dominance in games often seemed to stem from the narrative he created off the field. He was always using the media to hype up his strength and brilliance. Often the big Swede would follow up with big performances and goals.

He seemed quite happy to make enemies in the process, as if this was a way to further psyche him up in preparation for games. Even if some of those foes were in fact teammates, it didn't matter to Zlatan. He went from being a skinny teenager to a very strong, combative player who could duke it out with his opponent or simply out-think him. It is mostly his mindset that sets him apart from so many others. A dominant character on and off the field who maintained high standards throughout his career.

3 Thierry Henry

France

Thierry Henry was imperious for Arsenal. He would get around the pitch with speed, skill and grace. In doing so, he would dominate, but in a way that was so elegant, he appeared on another level to everyone else. The Frenchman gave arguably the greatest individual performance ever in the Premier League.

This came in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Liverpool in 2004. In this match, the Gunners fell behind twice. They needed someone to step up to the plate and Henry did just that, scoring a hat-trick. So often the figurehead for that great Arsenal side, Henry pretty much always delivered.

2 Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands

Liverpool’s success in recent years has largely been built on the Dutch colossus that is Virgil van Dijk. Tall, powerful and good on the ball, he has been a man-mountain for club and country. He helped Liverpool win their first top-flight English title in 30 years when they won the Premier League in 2020.

This after beating Spurs 2-0 in the final of the Champions League in 2019. Such achievements put him in the rankings of the greatest Premier League footballers of all time. Having had a fantastic career, Liverpool will do well to find a replacement in the same class as Van Dijk.

1 Rodri

Spain

Is it a coincidence that Manchester City’s form fell off a cliff without Rodri during the 2024/25 season? He has been the architect of City’s success over the last few years. As a result, the £62 million City paid Atletico Madrid for his services has to go down as Pep Guardiola’s best signing for the club.

Able to receive the ball from his defenders in tight situations, and then dictate play, Rodri is a midfield master. His skill-set allows him to dominate in terms of strength, passing ability, movement and football intelligence. It was telling it was he who scored the winner in the 2023 Champions League final to secure the treble for City. He was also highly influential in Spain’s successful Euro 2024 campaign.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21/12/24.