The Champions League is widely seen as one of the greatest competitions in the world. It produces drama and chaos every year, with the best teams in Europe desperately fighting to get their hands on one of the most iconic trophies in the world. It's the pinnacle of a player's career.

To be able to even dream of Champions League glory, most teams have to fight until the final minute, creating shocking comebacks that no one can quite believe. Dramatic matches don't have to be comebacks, with some consistently changing momentum between teams.

Given Europe's most prestigious competition is continuing to excel, this article has ranked the 10 most dramatic Champions League matches of all time. All 10 matches provided entertainment that no one could quite believe.

Ranking Factors

Significance of the match

Whether one team completed a dramatic comeback

Amount of goals scored

10 Most Dramatic Champions League Matches Rank Home Team Scoreline Away Team Date 1. Liverpool 3-3 (4-2 on penalties) AC Milan 25th May 2005 2. Manchester City 4-3 (4-4 on aggregate) Tottenham Hotspur 17th April 2019 3. Ajax 2-3 (3-3 on aggregate) Tottenham Hotspur 8th May 2019 4. Liverpool 4-0 (4-3 on aggregate) Barcelona 7th May 2019 5. Real Madrid 2-3 (5-4 on aggregate) Chelsea 12th April 2022 6. Real Madrid 3-1 (6-5 on aggregate) Manchester City 4th May 2022 7. Roma 3-0 (4-4 on aggregate) Barcelona 10th April 2018 8. Real Madrid 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) Paris Saint-Germain 9th March 2022 9 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich 26th May 1999 10. Barcelona 2-2 (2-3 on aggregate) Chelsea 24th April 2012

10 Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea

2-3 on aggregate

To begin, Chelsea's 2012 Champions League triumph was their first-ever — and it came completely unexpected. They beat Napoli and Benfica to reach the semi-finals and play Barcelona, yet no one expected them to beat one of the greatest teams of all time. The first leg finished 1-0 to Chelsea, whilst they narrowly held on in the second leg. The hosts had over 700 passes and 20 shots, but they couldn't defeat the Blues, despite John Terry being sent off. Fernando Torres won the match for the visitors as he rounded the goalkeeper in the final minute.

Match Information Scoreline 2-2 Barcelona goalscorers Busquets ('35), Iniesta ('43) Chelsea goalscorers Ramires ('45+1), Torres (90+2)

9 Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich

Moving on, Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the 1999 final almost defied logic as Sir Alex Ferguson's side miraculously won the title. An early free-kick from Mario Basler looked to be guiding the German side to their first Champions League since 1976, but that quickly changed. In stoppage time, David Beckham’s corner wasn’t cleared, allowing Teddy Sheringham to steer home from Ryan Giggs’ shot to deny the Germans victory. But they didn't stop there. With Sheringham again involved, he nodded it down and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tapped it in. Remarkably, there were just 101 seconds between the two goals. Greatness in one match.

Match Information Scoreline 2-1 Man United Scorers Sheringham ('90+1), Solskjær ('90+3) Bayern Munich Scorers Basler ('6)

8 Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

3-2 on aggregate

Real Madrid feature regularly on this list, which is hardly surprising when you consider that they are the 'kings of Europe'. In 2022, they looked to be heading out with Carlo Ancelotti as manager. They lost the first leg 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain before Kylian Mbappe's goal in the first half of the second leg placed the visitors in control. What happened next no one could believe. A mistake from PSG's defence gifted Karim Benzema a way back before he took advantage two more times of their collapse to see his side win 3-2 on aggregate. It is a strong contender for one of the most remarkable second-half collapses ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Karim Benzema scored 15 goals (the most of anyone) in the 2021/2022 Champions League, helped by his three goals in this match.

Match Information Scoreline 3-1 Real Madrid goalscorers Benzema ('61, '76, '78) PSG goalscorers Mbappe ('39)

7 Roma 3-0 Barcelona

4-4 on aggregate (Roma won on away goals)

"Roma have risen from their ruins. Manolas, the Greek God in Rome, the unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen. This could not happen. This is happening," Peter Drury bellowed at the top of his voice as Roma came from 4-1 down on aggregate to take the lead on away goals against Barcelona. It's one of the most iconic lines of commentary history, showcasing the pure passion and emotion in the beautiful game. Kostas Manolas' goal came after Edin Dzeko and Daniele De Rossi kickstarted the comeback during a memorable night in the Italian capital. Drama was encapsulated during the Stadio Olimpico that night.

Match Information Scoreline 3-0 Roma Scorers Dzeko ('6), De Rossi ('58), Manolas ('82) Barcelona Scorers N/A

6 Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City

6-5 on aggregate

When Man City beat Real Madrid 4-3 in the first leg, and then took the lead in the second leg, everyone thought they would be reaching their second final in two years. But that wasn't the case as they produced one of the greatest collapses ever. They conceded twice in stoppage time to Rodrygo to take it to extra time, before Karim Benzema's penalty secured victory for Europe's serial winners. For a team so used to winning, no one could truly describe how the collapse - and drama that came with it - unfolded. Man City eventually won the Champions League a year later, but they were visibly scarred by their night in Madrid.

Match Information Scoreline 3-1 Real Madrid Scorers Rodrygo ('90, '90+1), Benzema ('95) Man City Scorers Mahrez ('73)

5 Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

5-4 on aggregate

Once again, Real Madrid produced drama in the Champions League. This occasion came the round before the match against Man City, yet it was full of drama for a quarter-final. The Spanish side cruised through the first leg to win 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Everyone thought they would be reaching the semi-finals, but when the Blues went 3-0 up in the capital through goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner, that wasn't so certain. They were about to be knocked out before late goals from Rodrygo and Benzema - in extra time - secured a dramatic victory.

Match Information Scoreline 2-3 Real Madrid goalscorers Rodrygo ('80), Benzema ('96) Chelsea goalscorers Mount ('15), Rudiger ('51), Werner ('75)

4 Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

4-3 on aggregate

Close

The next two entries came in the space of two days in 2019. Two of the greatest days in the competition's history. Up first, Liverpool came from 3-0 down in the first leg to beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate. After a Lionel Messi masterclass in the first leg, Jurgen Klopp's side were low on confidence, but Anfield - seen as a mythical stadium by some - quickly changed that. The memorable stadium created one of the most deafening atmospheres ever, helping Liverpool fight back. Georginio Wijnaldum pulled Liverpool level with two quick-fire goals before Divock Origi scored the winner in dramatic circumstances. "Corner taken quickly," the famous commentary line goes as Anfield ruptured into bedlam.

Match Information Scoreline 4-0 Liverpool Scorers Origi ('7, '79), Wijnaldum ('54, '56) Barcelona Scorers N/A

3 Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

3-3 on aggregate (Tottenham won on away goals)

However, just one day after Liverpool's comeback, Tottenham Hotspur arguably went one better. Tottenham were playing without star striker Harry Kane, yet they didn't need him to do the impossible. Mauricio Pochettino's side lost the first leg 1-0 at home before going 2-0 down at half-time in the second leg through goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech. Then Lucas Moura stepped up. The Brazilian scored two quickfire goals early on in the second half, and then, when all hope seemed to be lost, produced a stunning low-driven shot to win it for Spurs in the 96th minute. It was a bedlam in the away end on one of the greatest nights in the club's history.

Match Information Scoreline 2-3 Ajax Scorers De Ligt ('5), Ziyech ('35) Tottenham Scorers Lucas ('55, '59, '90+6)

2 Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur

4-4 on aggregate (Tottenham won on away goals)

But Tottenham's route to the 2019 final had a more dramatic match earlier. Tottenham advanced into the semi-finals against Ajax by beating Manchester City across two legs. They won the first leg 1-0 at their new stadium, before chaos ensued at the Etihad. The hosts took an early lead through Raheem Sterling before the game swung back and forth. Going into stoppage time, it was 4-4 on aggregate and - due to away goals - Pep Guardiola's side needed a goal. When Sterling fired the ball into the back of the net one more time, they thought they had won, as the winger slid into the corner to celebrate, but - as they calmed down - VAR disallowed the goal for offside. Cue chaos in the away end.

Match Information Scoreline 4-3 Man City goalscorers Sterling ('4, '21), Silva ('11), Aguero ('59) Tottenham goalscorers Son ('7, '10), Llorente ('73)

1 Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan

4-2 on penalties

Finally, Liverpool's fifth Champions League triumph is the most dramatic match of all time in the competition. In 2005 in Istanbul, AC Milan raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time thanks to goals from Paolo Maldini and Hernan Crespo. All hope seemed to be lost for the Reds, but they made several changes and fought with resilience in the second half. Three goals in eight minutes brought them level before Jerzy Dudek was the hero in the penalty shootout. It was their fifth European title — and without a doubt their most memorable. It epitomised the beauty of football as the drama unfolded in front of everyone.