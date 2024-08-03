Highlights Football matches are often filled with drama and excitement all the way to the very end of a game.

From title-winning strikes to controversies involving VAR, there have been some incredible matches over the years.

Manchester City's victory over QPR on the final day of the 2011/2012 Premier League season is ranked as the match with the most dramatic ending in football history.

The recent VAR controversy during Argentina's game against Morocco in this summer's Olympics sparked widespread reaction. A delay of two hours to disallow a goal after the final whistle was unprecedented and is one of the most dramatic endings in football history. It was a similar situation to the match between Brighton and Manchester United in 2020, which saw a penalty awarded after the game ended.

These endings were entirely influenced by officiating, but other matches that made this list were through on-field heroics. Notably, Manchester City's title-winning goals in added time to snatch the Premier League title off their rivals Manchester United made the cut. So, here are the eight most dramatic endings in football history, from Bruno Fernandes' 100th minute penalty to Michael Thomas' last-gasp goal.

Ranking factors

Ending to a game influenced by a VAR decision/off-field controversy - The ending of a match being heavily impacted by officiating.

Last minute goals - Goals scored in the final stages of the game to win a match.

Context for ending - Endings to matches where goals were scored to win a league title/progress to the next stage of a competition.

8 Most Dramatic Endings in Football History (Ranked) Rank Match Competition Score 1 Manchester City vs QPR 2011/12 Premier League 3-2 2 Argentina vs Morocco 2024 Paris Olympics 1-2 3 Liverpool vs Arsenal 1988/89 English Football League First Division 0-2 4 Reading vs Arsenal 2012/13 League Cup 5-7 (aet) 5 KRC Genk vs Royal Antwerp 2022/23 Belgian Pro League 2-2 6 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United 2020/21 Premier League 2-3 7 Ajax vs Tottenham Hotspur 2018/19 UEFA Champions League 2-3 8 Borussia Dortmund vs Malaga 2012/13 UEFA Champions League 3-2

8 Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Malaga

After a goalless draw in Spain, Malaga and Borussia Dortmund returned to Signal Iduna Park for the second leg of the 2013 UEFA Champions League quarter-final. It was level at half-time, with Robert Lewandowski cancelling out Joqauin's 25th minute goal. The Spaniards had the advantage, though, as the away goals rule was in place.

Jurgen Klopp's side pushed for the winner, but Eliseu scored with eight minutes to go, which looked to be the decisive goal in the tie. However, Dortmund had other ideas and bounced back with a Marco Reus equaliser in the first minute of added time to set up a grandstand finish. Two minutes later, Felipe Santana poked the ball home with his right foot to ensure the stadium erupted as Dortmund implausibly booked their place in the last four.

Match Details Result Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Malaga Venue Signal Iduna Park Attendance 65,000 Borussia Dortmund scorers Robert Lewandowski (40), Marco Reus (90+1), Felipe Santana (90+3) Malaga scorers Joaquin (25), Eliseu (82)

7 Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

This was another unthinkable Champions League comeback, as Tottenham Hotspur recovered from 2-0 down to advance to their fifth European final. After losing the home leg 1-0, Spurs knew they needed to win in Amsterdam to progress. At half-time, they were 3-0 down on aggregate after goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech put the hosts in the ascendency.

Mauricio Pochettino's side started quickly in the second half, scoring twice in four minutes through Lucas Moura to make the game 2-2 on the night and 3-2 to Ajax on aggregate. It looked like Ajax were going to hold on and progress to the final in Madrid, but Moura scored his third goal in the 96th minute to shock the home crowd in the most dramatic way possible. Spurs went on to lose the final to domestic rivals Liverpool, but their fans will never forget the famous comeback that occurred in Amsterdam.

Match Details Result Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur Venue Johan Cruyff Arena Attendance 52,641 Ajax scorers Matthijs de Ligt (5), Hakim Ziyech (35) Tottenham Hotspur scorers Lucas Moura (55), (59), (90+6)

6 Brighton 2-3 Manchester United

At the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Manchester United travelled to Brighton. The game was level at half-time as an own-goal from Lewis Dunk cancelled out Neal Maupay's opener. Ten minutes after the break, Marcus Rashford slotted the ball home to send the Red Devils back in front. They looked like they were going to hold on until the fifth minute of added time, when Solly March equalised after heading in a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

With the match deep into additional time, the referee, Chris Kavanagh, blew the whistle, ending the game in a 2-2 draw. However, he was then called to review a potential handball incident by Neal Maupay on the VAR screen. With the help of the officials in Stockley Park, Kavanagh awarded a spot-kick and resumed the match. Bruno Fernandes slotted the ball home in the 100th minute, which was the last kick of the game this time. Over the course of the 100 minutes, Brighton hit the woodwork five times, and United had two goals disallowed in what was a memorable Premier League clash.

Match Details Result Brighton 2-3 Manchester United Venue Amex Stadium Attendance Behind Closed Doors Brighton scorers Neal Maupay (40), Solly March (90+5) Manchester United scorers Lewis Dunk OG (43), Marcus Rashford (55), Bruno Fernandes (90+10)

5 KRC Genk 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp won the 2022/23 Belgian Pro League in the most dramatic way possible. Coming into the final day, three teams had a chance of lifting the title, including their opponents Genk and Union Saint-Gillioise, who were at home to Club Brugge. Antwerp came into the final day a point ahead of Genk and level on points with Union Saint-Gillioise.

In the late stages of the game, they were 2-1 down while Union were leading Club Brugge by a goal to nil. It looked as if Genk were going to win the title after Brugge equalised in the dying stages, but in the fourth minute of added time, Toby Alderweireld smashed the ball home to equalise for Antwerp. Union ended up losing 3-1 to Brugge as they chased the winner, while Antwerp held on to win the championship for the first time in 66 years.

Match Details Result KRC Genk 2-2 Royal Antwerp Venue Luminus Arena Attendance 22,196 KRC Genk scorers Tolu Arokodare (45), Bryan Heynen (75) Real Madrid scorers Gyrano Kerk (58), Toby Alderweireld (90+4)

4 Reading 5-7 Arsenal

The fourth round League Cup tie between Reading and Arsenal remains one of the most remarkable matches in recent history. In the first-half, the Royals blew Arsenal away, going 4-0 up after only 37 minutes. Theo Walcott did get one goal back on the stroke of half-time, but the Gunners looked out of sight. Olivier Giroud halved the deficit in the 64th minute, but Reading looked like they were holding on with not long left. Laurent Koscielny made it 4-3 in the 89th minute, though, to set up a dramatic finish. Arsene Wenger pressed for the equaliser, and they got it in the 96th minute, as Walcott scored with his left-foot to send the game to extra-time.

What some of the Arsenal players didn't know was that the game would continue for another 30 minutes. After the equaliser, Giroud and Francis Coquelin threw their shirts into the crowd and had to ask the travelling supporters to return them, as they discovered that extra-time was still to be played. The Gunners pulled away in the additional 30 minutes, scoring three goals in a heartstopping 7-5 victory. They advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, leaving Reading shell-shocked.

Match Details Result Reading 5-7 Arsenal Venue Madejski Stadium Attendance 23,980 Reading scorers Jason Roberts (12), Laurent Koscielny OG (18), Mikele Leigertwood (20), Noel Hunt (37), Pavel Pogrebnyak (116) Arsenal scorers Theo Walcott (45+2, 90+6, 120+1), Olivier Giroud (64), Laurent Koscielny (89), Marouane Chamakh (103, 120+3)

3 Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal

After Liverpool dominated the English top flight for a decade, Arsenal had the chance to topple the Merseyside club at Anfiled at the end of the 1988/89 season. They knew that they had to win by at least two goals to take the title away from Liverpool in what was essentially a league decider between the two teams.

After a tense first-half with no goals, Arsenal came out after the break with a purpose. Alan Smith scored a header from an indirect free-kick in the 54th minute, which took the title race to the wire. Liverpool were seemingly holding on, but with just over a minute left to go, Michael Thomas raced through to score the decisive goal and send the Arsenal fans into wild celebrations inside the ground.

The Gunners held on and secured their first league title in 18 years. It was revealed that over 12 million viewers tuned in to ITV to watch the drama unfold in what is still remembered as one of the most memorable final days in football history. The commentary line, "Thomas, it's up for grabs now!" as the forward closed in on goal, remains etched into Arsenal folklore.

Match Details Result Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal Venue Anfield Attendance 41,718 Liverpool scorers N/A Arsenal scorers Alan Smith (53), Michael Thomas (90+1)

2 Argentina 1-2 Morocco

While football at the Olympics is not usually given much attention due to the packed schedule all year round, this year's match between Argentina and Morocco was marred by controversy. Morocco went 2-0 ahead after 49 minutes, thanks to a brace from Soufiane Rahimi. Giulia Simeone pulled one back for Argentina as they looked to salvage a point in the late stages of the match.

Fifteen minutes of additional time were scheduled, and in the 16th minute of injury time, Cristian Medina equalised. As a result, cups and bottles were thrown onto the pitch by Morocco fans, along with other supporters who ran onto the playing surface. The crowd trouble caused the game to be suspended with three minutes still to be played. Nearly two hours after the game was halted, the players came back onto the pitch in front of empty stands. Immediately after the restart, the referee checked the pitchside monitor and disallowed Argentina's equaliser. Morocco held on to win the game 2-1 in a game that took four hours to conclude. After the final whistle, La Albicelesete manager Javier Mascherano said:

"I can't explain what happened. We spent about an hour and a half in the dressing room where they never told us what was going to happen. "The Moroccan captains didn't want to play, we didn't want to continue, and fans threw things at us. It's the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life. I don't know why they spent an hour and 20 minutes reviewing a play. "If there is offside in Medina's goal let the game go on with the momentum we have, I don't think the game should be played for three minutes after an hour and a half."

Match Details Result Argentina 1-2 Morocco Venue Stade Geoffroy-Guichard Attendance 26,717 Argentina scorers Giuliano Simeone (68) Morocco scorers Soufiane Rahimin (45+2, 49)

1 Manchester City 3-2 QPR

Close

Manchester City knew that a win against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12 Premier League season would secure their first league title in 44 years. Pablo Zabaleta's first-half goal meant City were in front at the break, but United had also gone ahead at Sunderland, meaning Roberto Mancini's side couldn't afford a slip-up. Goals from Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie in the second half sent 10-man QPR ahead, though.

As the match reached stoppage time, City needed two goals to win the title. Edin Dzeko then headed home from a corner in the 92nd minute to set up a grandstand finish. Shortly after, Mario Balotelli laid the ball through to Sergio Aguero, who smashed the ball home to send the Etihad delirious. They held on for a 3-2 victory, leaving United fans devastated as the news filtered through to them at Sunderland.

Match Details Result Manchester City 3-2 QPR Venue Etihad Stadium Attendance 48,000 Manchester City scorers Pablo Zabaleta (39), Edin Dzeko (90+2), Sergio Aguero (90+4) QPR scorers Djibril Cisse (48), Jamie Mackie (66)

