Football is a stressful business for managers. Lose a few games and the world takes to social media to speculate on your future. The criticism can be so intense and widespread, it can feel more like a witch hunt than anything approaching constructive feedback. With this in mind, it is not surprising that there have been some managers even deemed as crazy throughout football history.

When things go badly, the manager is isolated and alone and left to take the blame. Even if things go well, the manager's role can be a lonely one that can lend itself to obsessive tendencies; or sometimes unconventional, perhaps even strange behaviour. With all that in mind, here are the 10 most eccentric managers in football history.

10 Barry Fry

England

Barry Fry has always been a larger-than-life character. Known for his time in charge at Barnet, Birmingham City and Peterborough, Fry was certainly old school. There is plenty of footage of him losing his mind with his players. Although sometimes his methods took a distinct left-field point of view.

In 1993, when in charge at St Andrews, Birmingham went on a winless run of 15 games. He then found out about a supposed curse on the stadium. So Fry did the obvious thing, he urinated in each corner of the pitch to rid the ground of the curse. It seemed to work as Birmingham went on a winning run. Thankfully, Fry didn’t go on to do any more grass watering.

9 Maurizio Sarri

Italy

Maurizio Sarri has always been an interesting character. The former Chelsea and Napoli boss is arguably one of the best managers who didn’t play professional football. Known for chewing on cigarette butts, when unable to smoke inside stadiums, he certainly has his own way of doing things. Ways that frankly don’t seem to make any sense at all.

Recalling his time as manager at Italian side Cremonese, Daniele Croce remembers that Sarri had a habit of parking in the same place. This seems fairly reasonable until you realise what he did when a player parked there themselves one day. The answer was to keep hitting the car until the player moved it.

8 Carlos Bilardo

Argentina

Carlos Bilardo was Argentina manager when they won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. While manager of Argentine side Estudiantes, a lady wished him luck before they won 4-1. He got club officials to find her, so he could call the woman before every further game.

Legend has it there was a fanatical Estudiantes fan who often came to watch the team train. Yet whenever he did so, Bilardo’s players would get injured. Rather than ban the fan from coming training, he instead arranged for him to watch the training of future opponents.

He even got the fan to welcome the opposition to the ground, as if he had some kind of magic powers to inflict injury on them. It seemed to do the trick, with the club winning the title.

7 Luis Aragones

Spain

Luis Aragones was something of an outlier at times. He famously led Spain to victory in their 1-0 win over Germany in the final of Euro 2008. He did behave in an odd manner at times. He once berated a player to get on with it, as he believed there was nothing at all wrong with him. It turned out his jaw was broken.

Then there was another incident, whereby he was seen on camera cutting a TV cable that he deemed was far too close to his dugout. Certainly, Aragones put a high importance on his own personal space.

6 Martin Allen

England

As a player, Martin Allen’s nickname was Mad Dog. As a manager, he has been no less unconventional. He has shown he will go to almost any lengths to gain the attention of his players in order to motivate them.

This was clearly on display when manager of Brentford prior to an FA Cup tie with Southampton. On a pre-game walk, he decided to capture the attention of his players by jumping into the Southampton waters, in February. It seemed to have done the trick, as his side overturned a two-goal deficit to earn a cup replay.

5 Raymond Domenech

France

Raymond Domenech was the France coach when they lost the 2006 World Cup final on a penalty shoot-out to Italy. He allegedly had a keen interest in horoscopes, apparently using them to decide on what players to choose for the French team.

When asked if a player’s star sign had a bearing on their featuring in his starting eleven, he refused to completely rule it out, explaining: “Marginally, at the end of the selection process when it is a question of choosing between players of equal ability.” The manager even confessed to reading tarot cards in order to learn further information about the personalities of his players.

4 Brian Clough

England

Brian Clough was most certainly a talent. Perhaps one of the greatest man managers in football, Clough was also something of an eccentric. Eleven years after leading Nottingham Forest to back-to-back wins in the European Cup final, he took the club to the FA Cup Final.

He led his team out onto the pitch holding hands with his opposing coach, the Spurs boss Terry Venables. Prior to big games, he’d often get his players to relax with a quick glass of brandy. He was a much-loved figure in the football world and in his latter years would often be seen in the Forest dug-out wearing a familiar light green jumper.

3 Egil Olsen

Norway

When at the training ground, Egil Olsen gave off strong eccentric vibes without even opening his mouth. This was due to their fondness for wearing Wellington boots. It made him look more like he was off to tend to turnips at his allotment rather than oversee a training session.

However, some would say there was a strong agricultural element to his football style. As manager of a Norway side that qualified for the World Cup, he encouraged a direct style of play. He later managed Wimbledon in the Premier League, while also speaking at his regret of not managing Celtic.

He came close to going to Glasgow in 1998, but there was one problem. He couldn’t take his dog without it being quarantined. So, he turned the Bhoys down.

2 Ian Holloway

England

Nomadic manager Ian Holloway has always been an open book. Add in his west country accent and can be perceived as something of an eccentric. His behaviour has backed that up at times. He’s now managed for more than 1,000 games.

In the 29 years between 1996 and 2025 Holloway has been appointed as a manager 10 times. So it might not come as a surprise that he and his wife are members of the Caravan and Motorhome Club. He’s also a keen metal detectorist. Then there are his colourful quotes, such as this after a QPR win:

“I couldn’t be more chuffed if I were a badger at the start of the mating season.”

Kevin Phillips scored Crystal Palace’s winning goal in the Championship play-off final when Holloway was boss at Selhurst Park. After the game, the team were on the bus, on their way to celebrate in London, but they had run out of booze. Holloway got the bus to stop at an off licence in a somewhat rough part of the city, as Phillips recalled:

“Someone was shouting, ‘Ian Holloway is running up and down the high street with the play-off Championship trophy, screaming. He was mad. Absolutely mad.”

1 Marco Bielsa

Argentina

Marco Bielsa’s eccentricities were there for all to see. Rather than sit in the dugout or stand, he preferred to sit on a cool box, or an upturned bucket. He is known affectionately as El Loco, and for his intense training methods, which require a great deal of running.

Although he still surprised Leeds United players when he joined the club. One of his first tasks for them was a three-hour litter pick. He wanted players to understand the importance of the community. After a pre-season friendly, he was seen sitting in McDonald's, in his Leeds tracksuit, lost in whatever data was on his laptop.

This is without even getting on to the subject of spies. When Leeds were up against Derby in the Championship play-offs, and he arranged for someone to spy on and record their training. He later confessed he had sent someone to record the training of every team they played. He did ensure he, not Leeds, paid the resulting £200k fine.