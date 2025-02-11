In football, we love to see our own team do well by playing good football. Fans always appreciate good play, even if it doesn't come from their own team. What they particularly enjoy are the characters in the game. People who can express themselves, entertain the fans and make the beautiful game what it is - the most popular sport in the world.

What qualifies for such behaviour can vary. These players are set apart by a particular foible or way of being that just makes them stand out from the crowd. It is not necessarily about being one of the best footballers in the world. It's probably best described as eccentricity. So ranked here are the 10 most eccentric players in football history.

10 Jimmy Bullard

England

Jimmy Bullard has always had a cheeky chappy persona. Although a very capable free-kick taker, he is arguably just as well known for his tendency to do things to get a chuckle from teammates and fans. Former teammate Aaron McLean recalls first meeting Bullard at a training session, having joined Hull City.

"He comes in the shower and grabs hold of my **** straight away, and he's like 'ooo f*****g hell, that's heavy init!'

Bullard very much saw the football pitch as his stage, where he wanted to give fans a laugh and a joke. Although he later confessed that having retired, Saturdays at 3pm became a difficult time for him. He’d be thinking back to what he once had.

9 Jorge Campos

Mexico

Although only standing five foot nine, Mexico goalkeeper Jorge Campos always stood out. Whether it was his garishly bright goalkeeping jerseys or his penchant for scoring the occasional goal.

He’d love nothing more than to run out of his goal and get involved in the build-up play. Such was Campos’ versatility playing up front, he was once moved from keeper to striker, where he scored the equaliser. He recalls often playing as a striker:

“The coach always told me that I shouldn’t forget I was a keeper. I used to laugh because I was the top scorer at that time.”

8 Jens Lehmann

Germany

Jens Lehmann could be a prickly character. He had a difficult relationship with fellow German keeper Oliver Kahn. He also didn’t get on with Arsenal goalkeeper Manual Almunia. It is fair to say you could describe Lehmann as something of a maverick. He was once sent off for Stuttgart after stepping on an opponent’s foot while he was holding the ball in his hand.

Afterwards, while leaving the ground, a fan asked him why couldn’t he just be normal. Lehmann reacted by taking the man’s glasses. His eccentric behaviour continued into retirement. He was reportedly charged by the police after taking a chainsaw to a neighbour’s garden. It is alleged he used it to remove some roof beams from his neighbour’s garage to get a better view of a nearby lake.

7 Thomas Muller

Germany

Something of a zany character, Thomas Muller is one of the most underrated players in football history. Owner of a horse called Dave, after scoring a brace of goals against England in the 2010 World Cup, he said hello to his grandparents in his post-match interview.

Of late, the Bayern Munich star has taken to mimicking Harry Kane’s goal-scoring celebration. He also once pretended his passport was a mobile phone, and that he was deep in conversation, to avoid the questions of the media. Although ultra-competitive, there has always been a playful, carefree side to the German international.

6 Eric Cantona

France

Eric Cantona was a hugely influential and enigmatic figure for Manchester United during his successful period at Old Trafford. It makes him one of the most famous Premier League players of all time. Cantona inspired United to win the league and cup double in 1996. This after coming back after a lengthy ban for karate kicking a fan at Selhurst Park.

Cantona was talked into holding a press conference by the club, in which he said the famous lines, before leaving the building:

"When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea."

Cantona was a one-off and a perfect fit for Manchester United in the 1990s.

5 Mario Balotelli

Italy

Italy international Mario Balotelli has always divided opinion. There has never been any doubt about his talent, but his attitude to the game has caused much debate. It has led some to ask, what has happened to Mario Balotelli? But his career has been littered with eccentric behaviour, the subject of which could take up thousands of words.

Having employed a cleaner, his mum checked to see if they had all they needed supply-wise to carry out the job. They did not. Balotelli went to John Lewis to get all the necessary things. When he returned, he had a trampoline, a Scalextric set and a table tennis set. Balotelli was anything but predictable in his behaviour.

4 Paul Gascoigne

England

Paul Gascoigne is one of the most creative British players in football history. A hugely popular figure among England fans, Gazza was influential in England’s run to the World Cup semi-final in 1990. Such was manic energy, he spent his time between games doing eccentric things.

It is alleged he challenged strangers to games of tennis into the small hours, much to the wrath of Three Lions manager Bobby Robson. It has caused some to say that Gazza was one of the most unprofessional players ever. He also scored one of England’s most iconic goals when he lobbed the ball over Colin Hendry’s head to run around him and volley in against Scotland in Euro 96.

3 Joaquin

Spain

Spain and Real Betis right-winger Joaquin made 853 appearances in his career, scoring 112 goals. When signed by Malaga, he performed the usual keep yuppies, but then decided to deliver some stand-up. After winning the Copa Del Rey with Betis in 2005,he took the trophy to his wedding.

Never short of a joke or two, he was filmed messing about with Erling Haaland, saying the big Norwegian striker would not fit into the style of play at Real Betis. In many ways, Joaquin’s jokey mature made him popular, but as he was keen to remind people, he didn’t continue to play into his forties simply because he was funny.

2 Rene Higuita

Colombia

Rene Higuita was one of the most acrobatic goalkeepers in football history. His play as a goalkeeper for Colombia was the very definition of eccentric, if not downright dangerous. In the 1990 World Cup second round match against Cameroon, he was far too relaxed with the ball at his feet outside the penalty area. Veteran striker Roger Milla robbed him to score and knock the South Americans out of the competition.

Six years later, Higuita did something even more outrageous in a friendly with England at Wembley. When Jamie Redknapp overhit a cross it appeared Higuita would simply catch the ball. Instead, he threw himself into the air and cleared the ball with a back heel from behind his body. So, the scorpion kick was born.

1 Bruce Grobbelaar

Zimbabwe

Bruce Grobbelaar ranks as one of the greatest goalkeepers in Liverpool's history. He won the English league title on six occasions with the club. Perhaps to understand his madcap personality, you have to first understand his past. The Zimbabwean was conscripted into the army as a teenager during his country's war of independence. That took its toll.

"This is why I’ve always lived my life for today. I can only say sorry for the past. I can’t change it."

The goalkeeper believed football saved him. Having played in Canada, he signed for Crewe Alexandra. When he heard legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisley was coming to watch him, he did not hold back. As it was raining, the 'keeper took to the field with an umbrella and then walked around the pitch with his hands before climbing on the crossbar.

Liverpool fans will never forget his antics that helped them win the 1984 European Cup. Playing Roma in Italy in the final was never going to be an easy task. The English club took the game to penalties, where Grobbelaar did his famous spaghetti legs move, as if pretending to be frightened. Roma missed their fourth penalty as a result, leaving Alan Kennedy to score Liverpool's winning kick. As well as being an excellent goalkeeper, Grobbelaar was an entertainer. Fans loved him for that and his onfield eccentricities.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-02-25.