Key Takeaways Football is a wonderful sport in its own right, but the most elegant players on the ball make it even more enjoyable for the viewers.

British football has produced many incredibly gifted players who make the beautiful game look effortless.

George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton are among the heroic figures to have played the game with wonderful elegance, with their legacies living on to this day.

Throughout football history, there have been some unbelievably talented players, ranging from players with incredible flair, such as Ronaldinho, and players with incredible finishing ability, such as Ronaldo Nazario. However, one style of play or trait to which every fan gravitates towards is when a player has an elegance about them.

When speaking about elegance on the football pitch, the nations which are commonly mentioned are the South American nations such as Brazil and Argentina as well as some European nations such as the French. However, the most underrated region in terms of players with elegance is arguably Britain.

Today, we will rank the 10 most elegant players in British football history. Included in this list will be some of the biggest and most recognisable names in British football history, such as George Best, Glenn Hoddle and Ryan Giggs, whose talents are known and celebrated all around the world. Also included are some players you may not know as much about but are just as elegant when they step foot on the football pitch.

10 Most Elegant British Players in Football History [Ranked] Rank Player 1 George Best 2 Stanley Matthews 3 Glenn Hoddle 4 Matt Le Tissier 5 Jim Baxter 6 Paul Gascoigne 7 Paul Scholes 8 Ryan Giggs 9 Bobby Charlton 10 John Charles

10 John Charles

Career span: 1949-1974

The first name included on the list of the most elegant players in British football history is the man who was known throughout his career as the ‘Gentle Giant'. One of the best Welsh players ever, John Charles. Despite having a huge 6’2 frame and experience playing in defence, Charles is one of the most graceful British players ever and his elegance is even more appreciated given the fact he was so big and intimidating yet had such an attractive and unique style of play.

A big part of Charles’ game was his physicality. However, he used it in a way where he was pretty much untouchable on the ball. Given his size and strength, defenders simply could not get the ball off him, but at the same time, this was down to his tremendous quick feet, not just his big, strong frame.

John Charles' Career Statistics Appearances 315 Goals 186 Trophies 5

9 Bobby Charlton

Career span: 1956-1989

English World Cup-winning hero Bobby Charlton’s talent and style of play don't get as much appreciation and recognition as they should due to the era in which he played. Despite Charlton being known as one of the best British players ever, he still probably isn’t rated as highly as he should be as he played in a time when there wasn’t as much coverage on the sport as there is now.

What was so impressive about Charlton in his playing days was the way that, despite the poor surfaces, he was able to play in a way that most players can’t on pitches which are like carpets nowadays. The Manchester United legend’s ball control, intelligence and almost perfect shooting and finishing style are more than enough to warrant his significant place on this list.

Bobby Charlton's Career Statistics Appearances 804 Goals 283 Trophies 8

8 Ryan Giggs

Career span: 1990-2014

Ryan Giggs is one of the most exhilarating and entertaining players the English game has ever seen. The pacy Welsh winger was known early on in his career for his lightning-fast pace and incredible dribbling skills, which would leave defenders looking like Sunday league players. He was that hard to tackle. Despite his game being power and pace-based a lot of the time, particularly early on in his career, the way Giggs glided away from defenders on the pitch was mesmerising to watch and was the personification of elegance on the pitch.

Despite losing his pace later on in his career, Giggs kept the elegance of his game but used it in different ways. His casual and technical passing style, whilst also keeping his dribbling skills, just without the pace, made it even more impressive.

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Appearances 1,016 Goals 176 Assists 260 Trophies 35

7 Paul Scholes

Career span: 1993-2013

Despite elegance in football being predominantly associated with wingers and forward players, Paul Scholes managed to have such incredible elegance in the chaos of the midfield. This is arguably even more impressive than having elegance out on the wing, given just how chaotic the midfield constantly is.

Scholes was not gifted with tremendous physical attributes such as pace like Ryan Giggs was. However, it was his low centre of gravity and effortless-looking style of play which made the Mancunian midfielder so elegant on the pitch. Not only is Scholes one of the best passers ever, but he has arguably the most satisfying and elegant passing style ever. The way he could effortlessly spray 50-yard diagonals all across the pitch for 90 minutes straight is just as impressive as a player gliding past three defenders and slotting it into the top corner.

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Appearances 779 Goals 167 Assists 95 Trophies 26

6 Paul Gascoigne

Career span: 1985-2004

The next name included on the list of most elegant players in British football history is arguably the biggest maverick the UK game has ever had, Paul Gascoigne. The midfielder’s style of play typically wouldn't be associated with the style of an English player. Instead, it would be looked at as the style of a Brazilian or French player given the flair and freedom he played with.

Gascoigne’s elegance on the pitch was second to none and was pretty much untouchable when he was on top form with the way the ball stuck to him and gave him the ability to run from deep in midfield to the top of the pitch to either create or score a goal himself. Power and unique strength were a big part of Gascoigne’s game, but it was his elegance which made him such a fan favourite.

Paul Gascoigne's Career Statistics Appearances 456 Goals 88 Assists 23 Trophies 4

5 Jim Baxter

Career span: 1957-1970

Jim Baxter is widely regarded as one of, if not the greatest Scottish players of all time and his playing style was elegance personified. Baxter was so elegant on the pitch that a quote he once gave sums up his style of play and outlook on football perfectly. Baxter once said, “Treating the ball like a woman. Give it a cuddle, caress it a wee bit, take your time."

The Scotsman is one of the most entertaining playmakers of all time and, despite him playing in a time when the game was so physical, Baxter managed to play in his own way and at his own pace. This made him stand out so much more. Baxter was known for his classy and elegant style of play where he would make it look like he was not even breaking a sweat with how easy he made the game look.

Jim Baxter's Career Statistics Appearances 203 Goals 20 Trophies 10

4 Matt Le Tissier

Career span: 1986-2003

Despite only having represented England at senior international level eight times, Matt Le Tissier is one of the most technically gifted players the nation has ever produced. The Southampton legend is another name on this list who wasn’t blessed with incredible physical talents but made up for that with unbelievable dribbling, ball control and technique which made up for what he may have been lacking in attributes such as pace and power.

Le Tissier was a thrilling player to watch during his day. However, he also had the ability to be so elegant that he almost made the entire game stop by picking out passes and making moves both on and off the ball which nobody else could even see coming. Le Tissier has one of the most impressive goal catalogues in football history, regularly scoring not just screamers, but goals which were so effortlessly impressive.

Matt Le Tissier's Career Statistics Appearances 493 Goals 184 Assists 57 Trophies 1

3 Glenn Hoddle

Career span: 1975-1995

One of the most skilful and technically gifted British players of all time, Glenn Hoddle is fully deserving of his high ranking on the list of most elegant players. Similar to Paul Gascoigne, Hoddle’s style was so unique at the time he was playing that style-wise, he was more often than not compared with the Brazilians than the English due to his elegance and skill on the ball.

The Spurs legend is the epitome of what a deep-lying playmaker is and a big part of his incredible elegance was in his intelligence on the pitch. Hoddle is one of the most skilled dribblers ever, but there were other aspects to his game, such as his pace, power and passing ability, which don't get talked about or appreciated enough.

Glenn Hoddle's Career Statistics Appearances 596 Goals 130 Assists 48 Trophies 3

2 Stanley Matthews

Career span: 1932-1965

It is impossible to leave a man who was nicknamed ‘The Wizard of the Dribble’ out of the list of most elegant players in British football history. Stanley Matthews, despite not having as much name value as England greats such as Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore, is truly one of the most naturally talented English players of all time. His dribbling ability in particular, hence his nickname, was well ahead of his time. Even when he was playing on pitches which most of the time were essentially 90% mud, he still managed to have the ball stick to him.

Similar to another name on this list, Ryan Giggs, Matthews had unbelievable pace, but it was the elegance in his dribbling as well as his crossing which earned him such a high ranking on this list. The Stoke and Blackpool legend may just be the most underappreciated English player of all time, as people simply are not aware of just how good he was.

Stanley Matthews' Career Statistics Appearances 771 Goals 82 Trophies 15

1 George Best

Career span: 1963-1984

Taking the top spot on the list is Manchester United and Northern Ireland icon, George Best. His last name is incredibly fitting given just how good he was. Best is one of the most thrilling and entertaining players to watch in football history, but amid all the thrill and excitement he brought, he also brought a level of elegance and effortlessness.

Best’s dribbling ability and pace in particular is what made him such a phenomenal talent, but it is how he went about utilising those skills. The Man United legend wasn’t just a player who ran at defenders, but he would goad them into coming at him instead of him going at them, which would often leave them looking like fools.

To give a bit more explanation as to just how good Best was, a man who many consider to be the greatest footballer ever, Pele, once dubbed the Northern Irishman as the greatest player he has ever seen. Best’s elegant ability to shrug off defenders and tackles was a big reason why he was admired so much during his playing days and why he is so highly thought of in the modern game.

George Best's Career Statistics Appearances 508 Goals 180 Trophies 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13.10.24.