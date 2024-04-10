Highlights England's loss to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup was a major disappointment and was one of three underwhelming campaigns in the 1950s.

A 1-0 defeat against the USA in England's first World Cup appearance remains one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

West Germany staged a dramatic comeback in 1970 against Sir Alf Ramsey's reigning world champions.

England have endured some painful defeats in the World Cup. Since their first appearance in the competition in 1950, the Three Lions have only won the global competition once. There have been many more moments of embarrassment compared to euphoria. England have reached two World Cup semi-finals since that iconic triumph in 1966, but their international campaigns don't always end in glorious failure.

Given the improved performances in major tournaments under Gareth Southgate, it is worth taking a look at past campaigns to see that, with England, it can go wrong very quickly. With that being said, GIVEMESPORT have decided to rank the top 10 worst England defeats at the World Cup.

Ranking factors

When selecting the top 10 most embarrassing England defeats in World Cup history, it is important to consider various factors. The following criteria for this list are as follows:

- Losses against smaller nations with less footballing pedigree are always more embarrassing. Individual mistakes - Errors by certain players that heavily contributed to the defeat crank up the humiliation.

- Errors by certain players that heavily contributed to the defeat crank up the humiliation. Team performance - A lacklustre team display, helping to give the opposition the upper-hand, will linger.

Top 10 Most Embarrassing England World Cup Defeats Rank Date Competition Match Score 1 29th June 1950 1950 World Cup England vs United States 0-1 2 27th June 2010 2010 World Cup Germany vs England 4-1 3 30th June 1998 1998 World Cup Argentina vs England 2-2 (4-3 on pens) 4 19th June 2014 2014 World Cup England vs Uruguay 1-2 5 14th June 1970 1970 World Cup West Germany vs England 3-2 6 1st July 2006 2006 World Cup England vs Portugal 0-0 (1-3 on pens) 7 31st May 1962 1962 World Cup Hungary vs England 2-1 8 21st June 2002 2002 World Cup England vs Brazil 1-2 9 17th June 1958 1958 World Cup England vs Soviet Union 0-1 10 26th June 1954 1954 World Cup England vs Uruguay 2-4

10 England 2-4 Uruguay - 1954 World Cup

England qualified as group stage winners in the 1954 World Cup, finishing ahead of Belgium and host nation Switzerland. As a result, they faced the reigning World Cup champions, Uruguay, in the quarter-finals.

In front of 28,000 spectators, England struggled as they went 3-1 down after 46 minutes. Sir Thomas Finney pulled a goal back midway through the second half, but Javier Ambrois' 78th-minute strike put the final nail in the English coffin. Although there was a general acceptance that the performance had improved from the 1950 World Cup campaign, the Three Lions had slumped to another sub-par tournament exit.

England's World Cup Struggles in the 1950s Year Round of Exit Knocked Out By 1950 Group Stage Spain 1954 Quarter-Finals Uruguay 1958 Group Stage Brazil, Soviet Union

9 England 0-1 Soviet Union - 1958 World Cup

Following three consecutive draws in the group stages, England were forced to participate in a play-off against the Soviet Union to determine who would qualify for the knockout round of the 1958 World Cup in Sweden. England had already drawn 2-2 with the Soviet Union and were seen as the favourites to progress.

In front of more than 23,000 fans at the Ullevi Stadium, England lost 1-0 in the play-off match. Anatoli Ilyin's 69th-minute strike sent a dejected England home at the earliest available point. As the full-time whistle went, the English players looked bereft, with question marks surrounding what was going wrong for the Three Lions in major tournaments.

England's Major Tournament Record Against the Soviet Union Competition Match Score 1958 World Cup England vs Soviet Union 2-2 1958 World Cup England vs Soviet Union 0-1 1968 European Championship Soviet Union vs England 1-2 1988 European Championship England vs Soviet Union 1-3

8 England 1-2 Brazil - 2002 World Cup

England came into this game full of confidence following a 3-0 demolition of Denmark in the round of 16. The quarter-final match against Brazil started well, with Michael Owen putting England ahead after 23 minutes. Rivaldo's equaliser just before the break levelled the game at 1-1 going into half-time.

Five minutes after the interval was a moment to forget for English fans. Brazil had a free-kick wide on the right-hand side of the pitch around 20 yards out, and Ronaldinho spotted England's goalkeeper off his line. Brazil's tricky playmaker lifted the ball over the outstretched arm of David Seaman, who was not prepared for the shot, and the Selecao were suddenly ahead in the quarter-final. England were unable to spare Seaman's blushes and were eliminated from the tournament.

7 Hungary 2-1 England - 1962 World Cup

England went into the 1962 World Cup with a squad capable of going far, boasting talents such as Johnny Haynes, Roger Hunt and Sir Bobby Charlton - one of the nation's greatest players of all time. First up, England faced Hungary, who were notoriously good in the 1950s, but they were not feared as much by the time of this World Cup.

The Three Lions went into the game as favourites, but Lajos Tichy put the Hungarians ahead at half-time. Ron Flowers' 60th-minute penalty looked to have spared England's blushes before Florian Albert scored a 71st-minute winner. It was the worst possible start for Sir Alf Ramsey's side. England managed to recover to reach the knockout stages of the competition, where they lost 3-1 to the eventual winners, Brazil.

England's Struggles vs Hungary Date Competition Match Score 25th November 1953 International Friendly England vs Hungary 3-6 23rd May 1954 International Friendly Hungary vs England 7-1 22nd May 1960 International Friendly Hungary vs England 2-0 31st May 1962 FIFA World Cup Hungary vs England 2-1 5th May 1965 International Friendly England vs Hungary 1-0

6 England 0-0 Portugal (1-3 on pens) - 2006 World Cup

While losing to Portugal in a major tournament is not necessarily an embarrassment, the circumstances of this defeat mean that this match makes this list. England had secured a place in the quarter-finals thanks to a win against Ecuador in the round of 16. This set up a clash against Portugal, who they had lost on penalties to in the European Championship two years before.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were in the spotlight ahead of the match due to the partnership they had formed together at Manchester United. However, in the 61st minute, Rooney stamped on Ricardo Carvalho, which, following appeals from Ronaldo, led to Rooney's sending off. Ronaldo was then spotted winking at the Portuguese bench as his club teammate made his way off the pitch, sparking fury among England fans and pundits. Portugal then went on to win the match in another penalty shootout, sending England home prematurely and painfully.

England's Major Tournament Struggles vs Portugal Competition Match Score 2000 European Championship Portugal vs England 3-2 2004 European Championship Portugal vs England 2-2 (6-5 on pens) 2006 World Cup England vs Portugal 0-0 (1-3 on pens)

5 West Germany 3-2 England - 1970 World Cup

Coming off the back of the World Cup victory in 1966 - unquestionably England's best result in the competition - Sir Alf Ramsey's side were hopeful of retaining their title four years later. They progressed through their group, finishing second behind Brazil, which set up a rematch of the final against West Germany.

England found themselves 2-0 up after 49 minutes and looked to be on their way to another semi-final. However, goals from Franz Beckenbauer and Uwe Seeler for West Germany sent the game into extra-time. Gerd Muller's 108th-minute goal in extra-time completed the turnaround, meaning England had spectacularly collapsed in Mexico. The Three Lions would have to wait 20 years until their next appearance in a World Cup semi-final.

4 England 1-2 Uruguay - 2014 World Cup

Luis Suarez was a well-known figure in England in 2014, due to his stellar performances in the Premier League and the infamous incident where he bit Branislav Ivanovic during a match between Liverpool and Chelsea. Before the tournament, there were doubts over the Uruguayan striker's fitness, due to a knee injury.

He missed the opening match against Costa Rica, which Uruguay lost, while England also suffered defeat to Italy, placing extra importance on the head-to-head between the two countries in the second game. Suarez passed the fitness test for this match and scored two goals to secure a 2-1 victory for England. This meant that England had lost their opening two World Cup matches for the first time ever and were out of the tournament with a game to spare.

England's Torrid 2014 World Cup Campaign Date Round Match Score 14th June 2014 Group Stage England vs Italy 1-2 19th June 2014 Group Stage Uruguay vs England 2-1 24th June 2014 Group Stage Costa Rica vs England 0-0

3 Argentina 2-2 England (4-3 on pens) - 1998 World Cup

England progressed from the group stages of the 1998 World Cup and looked to be in good shape ahead of a round-of-16 tie against rivals Argentina. Goals from Alan Shearer and Michael Owen put England ahead after 16 minutes, but Argentina were able to equalise on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-2.

Shortly after the break, David Beckham received a red card for kicking out at Diego Simeone. The Three Lions went on to lose the game on penalties, with David Batty missing the decisive spot kick. Beckham was heavily criticised back in England for his on-field petulance. The reaction to the sending-off by the media was overblown, marking a dismal chapter in English football history.

2 Germany 4-1 England - 2010 World Cup

England snuck through the group stages of the 2010 World Cup, drawing matches against the USA and Algeria. They finished second in the group, meaning they faced their fierce international rivals Germany in the round of 16, the same nation that had denied England in the semi-finals of Euro 1996 and the 1990 World Cup.

The Three Lions were 2-0 down after 30 minutes, thanks to goals from Miroslav Klose and Lukas Podolski. However, Matthew Upson responded five minutes later to give Fabio Capello's side hope. Inexplicably, Frank Lampard's long-range effort shortly after Upson's goal was not given by the referee, even though it crossed the goal-line by a substantial distance. Feeling a sense of injustice, England succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to the Germans, with Thomas Muller scoring a pair of second-half goals in one of the most intense international matches of all time.

1 England 0-1 United States - 1950 World Cup

England didn't enter the first three editions of the World Cup before the Second World War. Therefore, the tournament in 1950 was England's first appearance on football's global stage. Following a 2-0 victory against Chile in the opening match, the Three Lions looked set for a successful campaign. England had the likes of Stanley Matthews, Stanley Mortenson and Wilf Mannion, so they were in confident spirits ahead of their second match against the minnows of the United States.

However, England shockingly lost 1-0 to a United States team featuring a teacher, a dishwasher, a hearse driver and a postman. Joseph Gaetjens' goal secured one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history for a nation who had odds of 500-1 to win the trophy before the tournament.

England's World Cup Record vs USA Competition Match Score 1950 World Cup England vs USA 0-1 2010 World Cup England vs USA 1-1 2022 World Cup England vs USA 0-0

