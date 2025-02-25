Summary Top footballers face embarrassment and high salaries don't shield them from public humiliation.

Graham Poll's blunder, Zinedine Zidane's headbutt, Luis Suárez's bite, refs and players alike share embarrassing moments.

From Maradona's Hand of God to Gerrard's slip, football history is filled with memorable mishaps.

Everyone reading would have had their fair share of embarrassing moments, but how about having these incidents broadcast to the entire world? Even the best footballers make a fool out of themselves, whether it be in the World Cup or even a Champions League final.

In many cases, the hefty paychecks landing in the pockets of these star athletes might seem like a buffer against embarrassment, but their lucrative salaries do little to shield them from the sting of humiliation. A cloud of public outrage begins to torment the player, and it starts to become a moment they can't shake off.

As we all know, officials don't escape without embarrassment in the footballing game and some of them have made absurd errors too in their careers. With that being said, GIVEMESPORT has looked at the 10 most embarrassing moments in football history.

10 Most Embarassing Moments in Football History Ranking Event Year 1 John Terry Penalty Slip vs Manchester United 2008 2 Fernando Torres Miss vs Manchester United 2011 3 Gary Lineker On-Pitch Shame 1990 4 Luis Suarez Biting Branislav Ivanovic 2013 5 Zinedine Zidane Headbutt vs Italy 2006 6 Graham Poll Three Yellow Cards 2006 7 Kevin Keegan Rant 1996 8 Steven Gerrard Slip vs Chelsea 2014 9 David Beckham Red Card vs Argentina 1998 10 Andre Marriner Mix-Up 2014

10 Andre Marriner Mix-Up

2014

A heated London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal was always going to result in absolute chaos. The fierce atmosphere was Andre Marriner's worst enemy back in 2014, and the referee got caught up in his own head when Alex Oxalade-Chamberlain decided to take the risk of saving Eden Hazard's shot with his hand.

As players on both sides surrounded the referee, there was no real surprise to see the red card starting to be brandished out of his pocket. However, to the astonishment of those inside Stamford Bridge, Marriner targeted his punishment on the wrong player and accidentally sent off defender Kieran Gibbs instead.

9 David Beckham Red Card vs Argentina

1998

From one England-Argentina clash to another, David Beckham ruined his public image with a humiliating mistake against the South American side. England fans are the most passionate out there when a major tournament comes around, and an early exit from the 1998 World Cup wasn't going to be the best way to please the supporters.

In a round of 16 tie where the score was locked at 2-2, Beckham kicked out at Diego Simeone and received a red card. England went on to fall short on penalties and supporters blamed the Manchester United star for their elimination. It was Beckham's lowest moment of his career when his name was brandished in tabloid newspapers next to the headline "10 Heroic Lions, One Stupid Boy."

He said:

"I wish there was a pill you could take which could erase certain memories. I made a stupid mistake. It changed my life."

8 Steven Gerrard Slip vs Chelsea

2014

Steven Gerrard is widely known to have never got his hands on that illustrious Premier League title. He's won a Champions League, but many believe it's not enough to propel him up to the top of the Lampard-Scholes-Gerrard debate. The 2013/14 season looked like a perfect opportunity to win Liverpool's first league trophy for 24 years, but Gerrard's clumsy footwork saw that achievement fade away.

With Manchester City hot on their shoulders, Liverpool needed to continue beating what was put in front of them. However, Demba Ba took advantage of a Gerrard slip on the halfway line and set Chelsea on their way to a 2-0 victory at Anfield. If the moment itself wasn't embarrassing enough, the Liverpool captain had rallied a speech two weeks earlier where he bellowed: "This does not f****** slip now!"

7 Kevin Keegan Rant

1996

"I would love it" - the famous words of Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan, who shared his admiration towards the thought of beating Manchester United to the Premier League title. With a 12-point gap at the top of the table, Keegan went out onto live TV to deliver a rant on Sir Alex Ferguson and his squad.

A large amount of breathing space in first place seems ideal going into the business end of the season, but this was far from ideal for the Magpies. Their season started to fall apart, and Manchester United eventually completed a remarkable comeback to clinch top spot. Keegan had well and truly bottled it at the worst moment.

6 Graham Poll Three Yellow Cards

2006

The officiating lawbook is never-ending and, despite their critics, it's fair to say they have a hell of a job on their hands. However, you'd think a referee would know that two yellow cards resulted in a red one - surprisingly, this wasn't the case for Graham Poll.

In a game between Australia and Croatia in the 2006 World Cup group stages, Josip Simunic was on the wrong end of three yellow cards, but not given his marching orders. Poll later revealed that he had marked the Croatian's second yellow card under the wrong team in his notebook.

He said:

"In stoppage time, I cautioned Simunic again – but I didn’t realise it was again. He fouled Australia sub Joshua Kennedy and I showed him the yellow card – but, this time, as I now realise, I recorded it wrongly."

5 Zinedine Zidane Headbutt vs Italy

2006

Despite being one of the best football players of his time, it's a shame that Zinedine Zidane's career is overshadowed by a moment of madness on the pitch. The 2006 World Cup was a huge competition and emotions were understandably going to be high - but there's no bigger stage than the final.

Italy's Marco Materazzi allegedly insulted Zidane's sister, which successfully rubbed the Frenchman up the wrong way. Instead of ignoring the comments, Zizou lost his head and headbutted Materazzi in the chest, inevitably receiving a red card in the aftermath. It was a sour end to such an impressive tenure for Zidane, and he has since admitted he was 'not proud' of his decisions on the pitch that day.

4 Luis Suarez Bites Branislav Ivanovic

2013

When players get under the skin of opponents, in most cases it is always metaphorical. Many opt for trash-talking or a cheeky two-footed challenge, but not Luis Suarez. Having been caught biting a player during his time at Ajax, he didn't stop there and Branislav Ivanovic was on the end of one of the most embarrassing moments football fans have ever seen.

The Uruguay international sank his teeth into the shoulder of the Chelsea defender and was given a 10-match ban from the FA following the incident. Suarez's biting habits continued onto the biggest stage a year later, with Giorgio Chiellini feeling the full impact at the 2014 World Cup.

3 Gary Lineker On-Pitch Shame

1990

It's quite the occurrence when a player has to go off the pitch to head to the cubicles in an emergency, most famously with Southampton's Jason Puncheon against Everton. However, in Gary Lineker's case, leaving the pitch didn't come as an option - it was all too late.

In a World Cup clash at Italia 90' against Ireland, Lineker had defecated on the pitch after battling a stomach bug the night prior to the game. In an attempt to style it out, the England striker rubbed his clothing along the ground, with the issue going largely unnoticed until he finally revealed the truth years later. Thankfully, Lineker sees the humour behind what can only be regarded as one of the most humiliating moments in football.

He said:

"I sort of fell to the ground and relaxed for a second, and it just went boom. It was like, 'Oh my god,' but it was everywhere."

2 Fernando Torres Miss vs Manchester United

2011

The introduction of xG (expected goals) in the modern game has allowed for a more "black or white" judgement on missed chances. However, back in 2011, the eye-test crucified Chelsea striker Fernando Torres at Old Trafford. The London club's day couldn't really get any worse after being 3-0 down with seven minutes to go - but it surprisingly did.

After being played through on goal by Ramires, Torres rounded Manchester United keeper Edwin Van der Sar and stood in front of an open goal. Even the most simple of finishes was too tricky for the Spaniard, who skewed his shot wide of the post to the amusement of the United entourage behind the goal.

1 John Terry Penalty Slip vs Manchester United

2008