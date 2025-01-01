Footballers often find it hard to hide their emotions with glory on the line as they have the chance to make history for their club and country. Fans resonate with players whose passion for the game can get the better of them for better or for worse. This could include taking your nation to World Cup glory, as Lionel Messi did in Qatar in 2022.

Some players' emotional triggers can come from despair, such as missing out on a trophy or failing to find the back of the net from the penalty spot. Cristiano Ronaldo was inconsolable after missing a spot kick for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Emotions can define how players are viewed by their supporters, especially if they come from their desire to win. Football is a demanding sport that can put a lot of mental strain on its participants, physically and mentally.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10 most emotional players in football history. This includes those who wear their hearts on their sleeves and divisive characters who rival fans grow tired of seeing in tears.

Ranking Factors

Memorable Moments (When players have become emotional because of a history-defining moment such as a trophy win)

(When players have become emotional because of a history-defining moment such as a trophy win) Consistency (How often players struggle to keep their emotions in check)

(How often players struggle to keep their emotions in check) Reputation (Footballers who are known for shedding a tear)

(Footballers who are known for shedding a tear) Playing Style (Those whose emotions influenced their game)

10 Vinicius Junior

Career span: 2017 - Present

There might not be a better way to start than with Vinicius Junior, whose passionate personality can lead to his emotions boiling over on the pitch. There have been many situations where the Real Madrid superstar has lost his head, justifiably so when he received abhorrent racist abuse from Valencia fans in 2023.

Madristas adore Vinicius, while rival fans detest him for what they perceive as an irritable and confrontational personality. He was shocked and devastated when he missed out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and he and Madrid shunned the awards gala. Talk about letting your emotions get the better of you.

Vinicius Junior Career Club International Appearances 354 37 Goals 111 5 Assists 88 5 Major Trophies 14 0

9 Son Heung-min

Career span: 2010 - Present

Son Heung-min sits among football's most likeable players, primarily due to his humility and friendly personality. Fans connect with his positivity, but he's also a fierce competitor who can let defeat get to him. This was seen in a fiery bust-up with Hugo Lloris in Tottenham Hotspur's All or Nothing documentary in the dressing room.

The South Korean is a huge superstar and deservedly viewed as one of the best Asian players in history. His intense personality saw him take the captain's armband once Lloris left Spurs in 2023.

The football world saw Son's devotion to the game peak when he was in tears after South Korea advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup. The prolific left-winger's emotions also make their way into his playing style as he purposely drives forward on the flank.

Son Heung-min Career Club International Appearances 595 131 Goals 218 51 Assists 104 22 Major Trophies 0 0

8 Mario Balotelli

Career span: 2005 - Present

There perhaps hasn't been a more complex personality in football history than Mario Balotelli, whose career has been an emotional rollercoaster ride. The Italian striker's talent was clear when he arrived at Manchester City in 2010, but the Cityzens' problem was keeping this loose cannon in check.

Balotelli's bad temperament marred his City spell, but he lived up to the controversial character he portrayed in the media. None more so than unveiling a shirt that asked 'Why Always Me?' after netting in a 6-1 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford. A class clown character has followed him throughout his career.

The former AC Milan forward has struggled to deal with mental problems that have proven problematic throughout his career. He's one of football's stars who failed to reach their potential because of their emotions spiralling out of control.

Mario Balotelli Career Club International Appearances 473 36 Goals 189 14 Assists 42 5 Major Trophies 8 0

7 John Terry

Career span: 1998–2017

Every European football fan will remember when John Terry missed his penalty in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final. The iconic former English defender slipped and struck the outside of the post as Manchester United eventually prevailed over Chelsea. He wore a crestfallen face after the Blues fell to defeat on a rainy night in Moscow.

Terry wrote his name in Chelsea's history books, cementing his place among their all-time greats. He did so with a fearless mentality but couldn't hide his emotions on many occasions during his trophy-laden career.

The five-time Premier League winner certainly had his off-field issues wrapped up in a ton of controversy that somewhat tarnished his reputation. But on the field, he was a warrior who devoted himself to the game with arguably more enthusiasm than his peers.

John Terry Career Club International Appearances 759 78 Goals 68 6 Assists 28 3 Major Trophies 15 0

6 Diego Maradona

Career span: 1976–1997

South Americans are incredibly patriotic individuals, and their fans worship their footballing royalty like no other, and that much was true with Diego Maradona. Argentina fans shared his emotions every time he took to the pitch and, more often than not, fired La Abiceleste to glory.

The late Maradona was unpredictable both in his playing style and his demeanour. He was a fiery character who transcended the game because of his passion and grit, willing to win at all costs. These characteristics were with him from the beginning of his career, a troubled youth growing up in poverty, shaping the man he would become.

Yet, the Napoli icon wasn't just a sensitive soul; he was also a leader who starred for Argentina when they won the World Cup in 1986. Fans bowed down to his greatness when he lifted the gold trophy high above his head in Mexico.

Diego Maradona Career Club International Appearances 343 84 Goals 159 32 Assists 107 27 Major Trophies 8 1

5 David Beckham

Career span: 1992–2013

Representing your country is one of the biggest honours of a footballer's career, and David Beckham relished captaining England. The Manchester United icon used his emotions to deliver on the big occasion, none more so than his famous free-kick against Greece to send the Three Lions to the World Cup in 2001.

Beckham's career was full of thrilling moments that caught the imagination of fans worldwide, but there were also moments of anguish. He was villainized in 1998 after he was sent off against Argentina at the World Cup. Even now, Beckham reflects on that period emotionally, as he was left broken.

There were times when Beckham would not only be in tears but also have supporters weeping. He waved goodbye to his playing career at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, with his teammates consoling him as he left the pitch one last time.

David Beckham Career Club International Appearances 722 115 Goals 127 17 Assists 225 42 Major Trophies 21 0

4 Paul Gascoigne

Career span: 1985–2004

The lasting image of Italia '90 certainly for England fans was a heartbroken Paul Gascoigne in floods of tears after the Three Lions crashed out in the semi-finals. The enigmatic midfielder was one of the tournament's best performers but didn't get the chance to fire his nation to glory.

Gascoigne's emotional personality was prevalent throughout his career but also came with its downfalls. He was a troubled character off the pitch, running into several mental health struggles. There's no debate that he's one of the finest talents English football has produced, but he faced many hurdles.

The highs and lows of the Tottenham Hotspur legend's career are captured in many images where his emotions are displayed. He was a bonafide superstar who fans adored because he was so charismatic, and this formed his playing style: a complete footballer who wanted to entertain the world.

Paul Gascoigne Career Club International Appearances 407 57 Goals 80 10 Assists 14 9 Major Trophies 4 0

3 Neymar

Career span: 2009 - Present

Neymar's glistening career has been marred by constant injury issues that have arguably wrecked the Brazilian star's desire to reach footballing nirvana. On his day, the former Barcelona attacker is one of the most entertaining players to watch, but he's also been criticised for selfishness.

Some fans find it hard to relate to Brazil's all-time top scorer because of his emotional characteristics, which sometimes tarnish his legacy. He wears Selecao colours with pride, and failing to win the World Cup with his nation has left him distraught several times.

Neymar is a player whose abilities should have had him sitting at the table with icons such as Lionel Messi and Pele. He's struggled to take that step, and this has been regular viewing for fans, as seen when he failed to fire PSG to Champions League glory while at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar Career Club International Appearances 591 128 Goals 360 79 Assists 220 59 Major Trophies 28 0

2 Luis Suarez

Career span: 2005 - Present

One of football's most polarising players is Luis Suarez, and that largely stems from his emotional personality. The Uruguayan striker has incurred the wrath of opponents and fans because of his questionable sportsmanship.

Suarez is desperate to win at all costs, as displayed by his handball when Uruguay broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup. Steven Gerrard famously hid Suarez away from cameras when he mourned Liverpool's Premier League title collapse after a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace.

His ability has never been doubted, as he dazzled up top for Barcelona and Liverpool. But he's also been depicted as somewhat of a crybaby by his critics, scrutinized for play-acting and provoking the opposition with a face of despair.

Luis Suarez Career Club International Appearances 805 143 Goals 496 69 Assists 260 39 Major Trophies 21 1

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Career span: 2002 - Present

There isn't a player in football history whose emotions have guided him towards greatness more so than Cristiano Ronaldo. The highs and lows of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's career have been told through a montage of Ronaldo's emotional moments.

Ronaldo was in floods of tears after he was injured in the Euro 2016 final, devastated he couldn't help Portugal in the biggest match of his international career. He was seen again crying, but with tears of joy when his nation beat France 1-0 to win the European Championship.

The legendary forward's domineering yet flawless will to win has been a mainstay during his playing days. Ronaldo's desire to break records and make history has been exuded through his passionate character, which has captured the hearts of supporters around the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo Career Club International Appearances 1032 216 Goals 775 135 Assists 241 45 Major Trophies 31 2

