It's almost a running joke how good the rest of the world has become at football since its creation compared to the United Kingdom, and especially the founding country of the game, England. However, despite the sole World Cup triumph of 1966, a plethora of tournament appearances for the Home Nations, as well as an insurmountable amount of domestic and continental successes at club level - have made it obvious that the British Isles is a hotbed for prodigious talents.

From those that brought colour and life to black and white TV sets like Stanley Matthews and Sir Bobby Charlton, to more modern greats like Gareth Bale and Wayne Rooney, here are the most entertaining British footballers in football history.

11 Stanley Matthews

Career Span: 1932-1965

The only player to have been knighted while still playing football, Stanley Matthews didn't just play football until the age of 50 because his self-discipline and fitness allowed it. For a time, for the man known as the "Wizard of the dribble" and "The Magician", it would've been simply criminal to retire - as so many fans adored the way he played the game.

His 33-year career began and ended at Stoke City, where he spent 19 years over two stints. He helped Stoke to the Second Division title in 1932–33 and 1962–63. Between his two spells at Stoke, he spent 14 years with Blackpool, where, after being on the losing side in the 1948 and 1951 FA Cup finals, he helped Blackpool to win the cup in 1953 with a personal performance so exceptional, it was named the "Matthews final".

Matthews was gifted with natural pace and agility, which he emphasised with his excellent fitness regime. Despite the heavy footballs of the time, Matthews dribbled superbly, and was one of the finest crossers around. In his 2006 book The Football Man, Arthur Hopcraft wrote:

"Matthews did not invent dribbling with a football; he raised it to its highest degree."

Stanley Matthews' Career Statistics Club appearances 803 Club goals 80 England caps 54 England goals 11 Honours and Trophies 15

10 Ryan Giggs

Career Span: 1990-2014

Such was the sheer brilliance of Ryan Giggs on the left wing, that after he made his debut for Manchester United in 1990, the next 14 years of his life would be devoted to the Red Devils. The fans would return the favour too, of course, as the skilled wideman helped the club to 13 Premier Leagues, among an eye-catching 35 honours that included European success.

Such was the longevity of Giggs' career, he evolved from a leggy, rapid winger, to a gradually well-rounded threat that could take on opposing defenders with ease. The key traits that put smiles on faces were his raw agility and poise, as well as vision and flair that dumbfounded his markers for either goals or assists. For Wales, his successes were limited. Yet, at club level, he was a simply unrelenting, and vital, cog within United's winning machine. Alessandro Del Piero once admitted:

"This is embarrassing to say but I have cried twice in my life watching a football player. The first one was Maradona and the second was Ryan Giggs."

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Club appearances 963 Club goals 168 Wales caps 64 Wales goals 12 Honours and Trophies 35

9 David Beckham

Career Span: 1992-2013

David Beckham's celebrity figure off the pitch, was as recognisable as his arm-swinging ball-striking posture on it. A product of the Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United dynasty, Beckham got bums off seats with near-superlative passing, crossing ability and free-kick taking, while also showing a knack for all-important goals.

Time at United saw him win the Premier League six times, the FA Cup twice, the FA Charity Shield twice, the Intercontinental Cup and the Champions League, before heading to Madrid to become one of the poster-boy Galacticos. There, he won one La Liga title in four years, before finding further success in Los Angeles and Paris to become the first English player to win league titles in four different countries.

For England, Beckham was initially a divisive character, scapegoated by his own manager and the media. Yet, he'd steadily mature into one of the Three Lions' most important players. He made 115 appearances, was captain for 58 of those, and is epitomised with one sentence. "Beckham could raise the roof here with a goal..."

David Beckham's Career Statistics Club appearances 719 Club goals 129 England caps 115 England goals 17 Trophies 19

8 Kenny Dalglish

Career Span: 1969-1990

Kenny Dalglish played just over 850 club matches, split between Celtic and Liverpool and it speaks volumes about his ability that he is considered a legend at both. In eight years at Parkhead, Dalglish honed his finishing skills, and tallied up a seriously impressive 173 goals in 338 games en route to winning four Scottish league championships, four Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup. Liverpool's attention was piqued, and Dalglish moved to Anfield in 1977 to start a brilliant 13-year relationship that ultimately saw him evolve into 'King Kenny'.

His years at Liverpool were among the club's most successful, winning six English league titles, the FA Cup, four League Cups, five FA Charity Shields, three European Cups and one European Super Cup. His positional sense was second to none, he was technically sound, and although 5 ft 8, he asserted himself in the air. A winner of the Ballon d'Or Silver Award in 1983, PFA Players' Player of the Year in 1983, and the FWA Footballer of the Year in 1979 and 1983, it's no wonder Dalglish truly shook the Kop to its noisy core.

Kenny Dalglish's Career Statistics Club appearances 853 Club goals 345 Scotland caps 102 Scotland goals 30 Honours and Trophies 32

7 Chris Waddle

Career Span: 1978-2002

Chris Waddle was an immensely entertaining player and one of a gifted core that set the bar in the 1980s and early 90s. Unforgettable for his dazzling dribbling, and inventive play. The eventually mullet-wielding Waddle brought excitement to practically every game he played and turned heads with standout performances for Tottenham, Newcastle United, Marseille, Sheffield Wednesday and England.

At Newcastle, the North East native joined and excelled with the club transforming from a Second Division outfit to the top-flight, before his time at Tottenham ultimately reaped an FA Cup runners-up medal in 1987. Consistent displays, as well as 42 goals in 173 total games for Spurs led Marseille to offer a new adventure.

During his time in France, Waddle helped a star-studded Marseille side win the Ligue 1 title on three occasions, as well as finish runner-up in the European Cup. A return to England with Sheffield Wednesday saw an older and wiser Waddle, yet a respectable cult stint - with his midfield excellence guiding the Owls to runner-up medals in both the FA Cup and League Cup, and a solid Premier League presence.

Chris Waddle's Career Statistics Club appearances 734 Club goals 148 England caps 62 England goals 6 Honours and Trophies 3

6 Bobby Charlton

Career Span: 1956-1980

Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner in 1966, displayed skills beyond his time. As a central figure in both England’s triumphant squad, and a golden Manchester United era, Charlton's powerful shots, and precise finishing delighted the masses. He was also an exquisite passer of the ball and utilised a varied arsenal of techniques to pick out team-mates from long and short range.

United's comb-over sporting maestro helped the club secure three English league titles and the European Cup in 1968. His blend of skill and leadership on the pitch left an enduring legacy and with 249 goals, he was the club's highest all-time goalscorer for more than 40 years, until his record was surpassed by Wayne Rooney in 2017. He remains the third-highest goalscorer for England with 49. Alf Ramsey once remarked:

"He was one of the greatest players I have ever seen, very much the linchpin of the 1966 team. He wasn’t just a great goalscorer, with a blistering shot using either foot. Bobby was a player who could also do his share of hard work."

Bobby Charlton's Career Statistics Club appearances 812 Club goals 263 England caps 106 England goals 49 Trophies 18

5 Gareth Bale

Career Span: 2006-2023

Gareth Bale's explosive pace, powerful shots, and versatility led many to lament his proud Welsh nationality. Especially in his Premier League emergence and eventual pomp, his eligibility for the Three Lions was instantly analysed as his dynamism made him a standout entertainer during his peak years at Tottenham Hotspur.

Further glory followed with his transfer to Real Madrid, as memorable moments, such as his stunning solo goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final of 2014, when he actually ran off the pitch to chase a touch round his marker, captivated fans and earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting and decisive players of his generation.

Bale was among the top three nominees for the 2015-16 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, scored an overhead kick in Real Madrid's 2018 Champions League Final victory, and was awarded the FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball at the peak of his powers in 2018. He was also a leading light in Wales' Euro 2016 semi-final journey, as well as their qualification for 2022's World Cup. He remains their record appearance maker (111) and top-scorer (41).

Gareth Bale's Career Statistics Club appearances 553 Club goals 185 Wales caps 111 Wales goals 41 Honours and Trophies 18

4 Matt Le Tissier

Career Span: 1986-2003

Attacking midfield talent Matt Le Tissier spent his whole professional career with Southampton, and his endearing loyalty, otherworldly ball-striking ability and control garnered him the nickname "Le God". Seemingly incapable of scoring a simple goal in open play, Le Tissier consistently demonstrated exceptional technical skills and was the first midfielder to score 100 goals in the Premier League. He is also notable for his record at scoring penalties, of which he converted 47 times from 48 attempts.

Back to open play though, Le Tissier shone in equally impressive fashion. Holding a certain gravity within the offensive third, everything the Saints did went through him. In fact, such was the far-reaching impact of Le Tiss, that a young Xavi found inspiration from the Southampton icon.

"In Catalonia there used to be a half-hour programme every Monday where they'd show the best goals from the Premier League. Every week, Matt Le Tissier would be on the show. I'm talking outrageous, sickening goals. We used to say: 'This guy, Le Tissier, is outrageous and he never goes to a big team. He could play for anyone.'"

Matt Le Tissier's Career Statistics Club appearances 541 Club goals 209 England caps 8 England goals 0 Trophies 1

3 Wayne Rooney

Career Span: 2002-2021

If being the record goalscorer for Manchester United with 253 goals wasn't enough to excite fans, Wayne Rooney certainly made sure to pull his weight on the international stage. Holding England's scoring record from 2015 to 2023 with 53 goals in 120 games, Rooney was one of the most visceral and raw footballers of a generation.

Known for his energetic and versatile play, Rooney emerged in the early 2000s as a dynamic striker with a knack for scoring powerfully from almost anywhere. He combined technical skill, strength, as well as mental fortitude and understated aerial prowess to mass effect. Such was his impact on the Red Devils, the Evertonian helped Sir Alex Ferguson's teams to win 16 trophies and became one of only two English players, alongside teammate Michael Carrick, to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, League Cup, Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Club appearances 763 Club goals 313 England caps 120 England goals 53 Trophies 16

2 Paul Gascoigne

Career Span: 1985-2004

Paul Gascoigne's playing career saw his sheer joy for life bleed into his football, and at his prime, he was one of the most revered English footballers. Such was the effect of his quite unbelievable natural technical ability, paired with a captivating personality - "Gazzamania" had the British public under his spell.

When Gascoigne got the ball in the middle of the park, something positive usually followed. He beat men with ease, and possessed unfathomable spacial awareness - allowing him to pick the lock of almost any defence he came up against. At Tottenham he won the FA Cup, before taking his exploits to Italy in a cult, yet injury-struck spell with Lazio.

His return to the UK came with Rangers, where he won two league titles, a Scottish Cup and a Scottish League Cup. At international level, despite tears at Italia 90, Gazza is associated with halcyon days. One of his best goals is still on repeat to this day, a fine Euro 96 flick and volley against Scotland with accompanying dentist chair celebration.

Paul Gascoigne's Career Statistics Club appearances 468 Club goals 110 England caps 57 England goals 10 Trophies 7

1 George Best

Career Span: 1963-1984

Hailed as the greatest player to wear Northern Ireland's green shirt, George Best's ridiculous ability and success went hand-in-hand with Manchester United. Known for his exceptional dribbling and flair, paired with an immense speed of mind and body, Best was named European Footballer of the Year in 1968 and ranked fifth in the FIFA Player of the Century vote.

Agile and balanced, Best could simply glide past his markers, and captivated audiences far and wide for the entirety of his 21-year career. Best scored 179 goals in 470 appearances for Manchester United, and won two league titles, two Charity Shields, and a European Cup in the process. A true charmer, Best was as much of a magnetic entertainer on the pitch, as he was off it, and it just added to his legendary status. Bobby Charlton once said of his beloved team-mate:

“He was such an unbelievably gifted player. He had quality and control that was unparalleled."