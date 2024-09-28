Key Takeaways The football world is filled with great entertainers.

From Erling Haaland at Manchester City to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid hold a host of entertaining stars including Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

The late great Diego Maradona perfectly described football to a fan when the Argentine great said: "The game of football is like a canvas, and it’s up to the players to paint the most beautiful picture." Supporters flock all over the world to catch the latest stars of the sport shining with their extraordinary talent and larger-than-life personalities.

The modern era of football boasts some of the most entertaining gems to have laced up their boots, which makes for enthralling masterpieces the likes of Maradona and Pele would be proud of. Whether it be a goalscoring machine like six-time Ligue 1 Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe or a teenage prospect emerging from one of Europe's most illustrious academies like Lamine Yamal, this generation has its box-office hits. Here, we rank the top 10 most entertaining footballers who give fans their money's worth with stellar showings on the world stage.

11 Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Norway

There’s nothing too flashy about Erling Haaland’s playing style, as he’s tasked with just one job: scoring goals. The Man City striker excels in that department, but he also serves up a show with his polarizing character, constantly getting up to mischief that rattles opponents.

Haaland is a natural goalscorer who wreaks havoc in the opposition box. He’s also somewhat of a terror who likes to remind his opponents who’s in charge with his power and hilarious antics, which have wound up Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes and Newcastle United’s Dan Burn. Anywhere the irrepressible Norweigan goes, drama usually follows.

Erling Haaland's Statistics Age 24 Man City appearances 105 Man City goals/assists 100/14 International appearances 35 International goals/assists 32/3

10 Xavi Simons

RB Leipzig (on loan from PSG) and Netherlands

Xavi Simons’ stock is growing in European football amid a meteoric rise that started at PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch attacker was a goal-contributing machine at Philips Arena, posting 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games to put himself on the map.

The Netherlands international, on loan at RB Leipzig, is a unique winger who drives at opposition defenses while linking up exquisitely with his supporting attackers. His parent club PSG, boast several world-class talents, but one has to question how a rising star like Simons isn’t being prioritized at the Parc des Princes.

Xavi Simons' Statistics Age 21 RB Leipzig appearances 49 RB Leipzig goals/assists 11/16 International appearances 22 International goals/assists 3/3

9 Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Portugal

A polarizing figure, but when Bruno Fernandes is at his best, it’s like watching a builder construct a work of art. If the Manchester United playmaker were to work in construction, you’d count on him getting the job done, as he has the blueprint to open any opposition defence.

The Portuguese midfielder can be made a scapegoat for the Red Devils’ struggles, especially wearing the captain’s armband. But he provides a ton of entertainment every time he steps onto the pitch, whether an audacious long-ball attempt or play-acting to rile up his rivals.

Bruno Fernandes' Statistics Age 30 Manchester United appearances 240 Manchester United goal/assists 79/70 International appearances 73 International goals/assists 24/21

8 Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign will go down in the history books and Florian Wirtz was at the forefront. He excelled as Die Werkself’s No.10, racking up an insane tally of 18 goals and 20 assists across competitions.

German football possesses some of the world’s brightest young guns, and Wirtz is certainly one of them. Many expect he’ll move on to a European powerhouse soon, and Real Madrid could and should be keeping a keen eye on him. He’s electric in possession, and he can control a game like a music conductor. He could be the poster boy of European football for years to come.

Florian Wirtz's Statistics Age 21 Bayer Leverkusen appearances 159 Bayer Leverkusen goals/assists 47/51 International appearances 25 International goals/assists 4/5

7 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool and Egypt

Liverpool paid AS Roma £43million to sign Mohamed Salah in July 2017, a fee that has worked out to be a bargain. The Egyptian king has made Anfield his fortress with iconic moments and record-breaking success.

Salah is the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League and has scored more goals against arch-rivals Manchester United than any other player. He’s not just a record-setter; he’s also one of the most enthralling widemen to watch with the ball at his feet, unplayable when at his pomp.

Mohamed Salah's Statistics Age 32 Liverpool appearances 355 Liverpool goals/assists 214/93 International appearances 100 International goals/assists 56/33

6 Phil Foden

Manchester City and England

A young Phil Foden burst onto the scene in 2016 and quickly became one of English football’s most successful players. The 2024 PFA Player of the Year has won six Premier League titles at the age of 24, among 17 major honours. His ball control, dazzling dribbling abilities and potent left foot have thrilled fans.

Pep Guardiola once dubbed Foden ‘the most talented player’ he’s coached during his managerial career. This manager has worked with Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. Some praise for the Stockport-born attacking midfielder. Many scratch their heads as to how England didn’t get the best out of him at Euro 2024.

Phil Foden's Statistics Age 24 Manchester City appearances 273 Manchester City goals/assists 87/53 International appearances 41 International goals/assists 4/8

5 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich and Germany

When Bayern Munich snapped up Jamal Musiala as an academy prospect from Chelsea's youth system, the attacking midfielder had high expectations. It’s fair to say he has exceeded those expectations by becoming one of the Bavarians’ most important players, still in the early stages of his career.

Musiala’s grace on the ball, coupled with his knack of taking players on and usually beating them, and his reliable end product make him one of Germany's shining stars. He also has England regretting missing out on him, although he prioritized playing for the country of his birth. It’s not often players can call themselves four-time Bundesliga champions aged 21.

Jamal Musiala's Statistics Age 21 Bayern Munich appearances 169 Bayern Munich goals/assists 46/34 International appearances 36 International goals/assists 6/8

4 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and England

There was a lot of pressure placed on Jude Bellingham’s shoulders when he arrived at Madrid in the summer of 2023. Karim Benzema had just departed, and the La Liga giants opted not to sign a replacement. They didn’t need to.

Madrid unearthed a revelation in Bellingham, who quickly became Los Blancos’ talismanic forward in a No.10 role. He made a groundbreaking start at the Bernabeu, eclipsing records held by icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo Di Stefano along the way. He became a Champions League and La Liga winner in his debut season. The England international has fired his way to the top of European football with style.

Jude Bellingham's Statistics Age 21 Real Madrid appearances 46 Real Madrid goals/assists 23/14 International appearances 36 International goals/assists 5/6

3 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona and Spain

Many non-La Liga fans probably hadn’t heard of Lamine Yamal until he conjured up a breakout performance for Spain at Euro 2024. The Barcelona wonderkid put the world on notice with scintillating showings in Germany to win the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Yamal is the youngest on the list but certainly one of the flashiest, with his quick feet and devastating shooting abilities. He’s a generational talent who is making Barca’s famous La Masia academy proud. The teenager tears defenses apart with ease and has the football world talking about him as the next big thing.

Lamine Yamal's Statistics Age 17 Barcelona appearances 58 Barcelona goals/assists 11/14 International appearances 16 International goals/assists 3/9

2 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid and France

Everything about Kylian Mbappe is Hollywood, including the dramatic transfer saga that saw him finally arrive at Madrid in the summer of 2024. The French forward had spent years captivating fans at the Parc des Princes with his speed and clinical nature in front of goal and, at times, he’s been unstoppable.

Mbappe has flourished both at club level and internationally, becoming a World Cup winner aged 19. He’s PSG’s all-time top scorer and he’ll likely be a constant name on the Ballon d’Or podium as one of the leaders of the modern era of football. A star that shines brightly wherever he goes.

Kylian Mbappe's Statistics Age 25 Real Madrid appearances 9 Real Madrid goals/assists 7/1 International appearances 86 International goals/assists 48/35

1 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid and Brazil

Vinicius Junior is a showboating menace who has lit up European football ever since arriving at Madrid in 2018. The exciting Los Blancos attacker embodies the Selecao Gingha style of play synonymous with legends like Ronaldinho and Neymar Junior. He’s made history in the meantime, including memorable moments such as his winner in a 1-0 win against Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League final.

Vini isn’t afraid to take his man on with his box of tricks and, more often than not, leaves opposition defenders dumbfounded with his trickery. He’s wowed fans at the Santiago Bernabeu with his pace, agility, risk-taking, and passionate personality. Every time the Brazilian takes to the pitch, magic happens.

Vinicius Junior's Statistics Age 24 Real Madrid appearances 272 Real Madrid goals/assists 86/80 International appearances 35 International goals/assists 5/5

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt (as of 24/09/2024).