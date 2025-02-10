The spectacle, the drama, and the twists and turns of British football have gripped fans since the modern game originated in Britain in the 19th century. As Sir Alex Ferguson famously said after Manchester United's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final, 'Football, bloody hell' — it's a sport like no other, and supporters sometimes require blood pressure monitors.

Liverpool have a storied habit of producing classics that stand the test of time, such as iconic European comebacks and goal fests in the Premier League. There are iconic matches played out lower down the footballing pyramid, such as the enthralling Watford and Leicester City duel in 2013.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT rank the top 10 most entertaining British football matches in history, those club and international games which had you on the edge of your seat and left your jaw aghast.

Ranking Factors

The Drama - The emotional thrill ride fans were taken on, such as a 90th-minute winner

- The emotional thrill ride fans were taken on, such as a 90th-minute winner The Importance - Finals, Relegation Scraps, Derbies

- Finals, Relegation Scraps, Derbies The Legacy - The impact the match has had on football

- The impact the match has had on football The Quality - How good the football on display was

10 Liverpool 0–2 Arsenal

First Division - 26 May 1989

The first of several Liverpool classics to make the list is their heartbreaking 2-0 defeat to title rivals on the final day of the 1988-89 English First Division campaign dubbed 'The Decider'. The Gunners needed to win by at least two goals to overtake the Merseysiders and win the title.

Kenny Dalglish's men knew anything else would seal their name on the title for the second consecutive season. It was considered nigh-on impossible for George Graham's troops because of their opponent's incredible home record, but Alan Smith's 53th-minute strike put the visitors on the brink of unlikely glory, and Michael Thomas made history.

The iconic former Arsenal midfielder, who joined Liverpool later in his career, came up trumps in injury time as the North Londoners raced forward in an all-out attack. Lee Dixon fired the ball forward, and Thomas took hold of it, drove into the box, evading Steve Nicol, produced a neat faint shot before squeezing the ball past Bruce Grobbelaar.

9 Liverpool 3–3 West Ham United (3-1 on Penalties)

2006 FA Cup Final

Liverpool know how to put on a show and were at it again in the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United in 'The Gerrard Final', with Cardiff's Millennium Stadium playing host to this spectacle and Steven Gerrard serving as its master of ceremonies.

Alan Pardew's Hammers were close to spoiling the party when Jamie Carragher's 21st-minute own goal and Dean Ashton's close-range finish after a Pepe Reina howler shocked the Anfield faithful. But Rafa Benitez's men reacted well, and their volley-fest began courtesy of Djibril Cisse's instinctive finish in the 32nd minute. Gerrard came to life in the 54th minute when Peter Crouch headed the ball into a dangerous area, and his skipper pounced with an exquisite half-volley.

Whether he meant it or not, Paul Konchesky then lobbed Reina from 30 yards with a cross-shot in the 64th minute, and it looked as though West Ham were closing in on the FA Cup. But cometh the man, cometh the hour; as the clock ticked towards the final whistle, Gerrard pulled the rabbit out of the hat with an unthinkable 30-yard volley.

The two sides felt leggy, and fatigue played a role in neither getting the win in extra time; it would take penalties to decide their fate. Reina made up for his questionable goalkeeping by denying Bobby Zamora, Konchesky and Anton Ferdinand while Gerrard was on target as the Reds marched to the trophy with a 3-1 penalty shootout win.

8 Rangers 2–2 Celtic

Scottish Premiership - 2 October 1987

Tempers always flare in the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic, but the controversial events that unfolded during and after their Scottish Premiership scrap at Ibrox in October 1987 were unlike any derby in British football history, which was appropriately labelled 'the Shame Game'.

Celtic arrived on their rivals' stomping ground on a run of eight games unbeaten, while the hosts needed to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United the weekend prior, leaving them four points behind their arch-rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Just 17 minutes into the derby, a fiery bust-up between the Bhoys' Frank McAvennie and Gers goalkeeper Chris Woods led to both being sent off.

Scottish defender Graham Roberts replaced Woods in goal after the altercation, and Billy McNeil's league leaders raced into a two-goal lead courtesy of Andy Walker's 33rd-minute strike and Terry Butcher's own goal two minutes later. Butcher, already on a yellow for his involvement in the McAvennie-Woods spat, was handed his marching orders for a foul on Allen McKnight.

Somehow, Graeme Souness' troops produced a stunning comeback through Ally McCoist and a last-gasp equaliser from Richard Gough. The drama wasn't over there, though, as Roberts conducted singing from the home fans, including sectarian chanting, which fueled more animosity and fighting between supporters in the stadium.

A court case took place days after the match, and Woods, Butcher, Roberts and McAvennie were charged with 'breach of the peace', with Woods and Butcher convicted and fined £500 and £250, respectively, while Roberts and McAvennie were found not guilty. There has never been a more heated derby match in British football history.

7 Liverpool 4–3 Newcastle United

Premier League - 3 April 1996

We're back on Merseyside for another treat when Liverpool and Newcastle United produced one of the most entertaining matches in Premier League history in April 1996. Then Reds boss Roy Evans said, 'The entertainment value was up there with the best,' and he wasn't lying.

Liverpool and Newcastle looked to close the gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester United as they waged war at Anfield. Robbie Fowler opened the scoring in the second minute with a neat header, but Les Ferdinand fired back eight minutes later with a striker's finish, and he turned provider for David Ginola in the 14th minute to give the Magpies the lead.

The Reds always fight their way out of adversity, and Fowler's excellent left-footed finish pulled his side level in the 55th minute. The twists and turns continued as Colombian forward Faustino Asprilla cleverly netted just two minutes later with the outside of his foot, but again, the hosts rose to the occasion, and Stan Collymore got on the end of a neat Jason McAteer cross to make it 3-3.

A draw looked likely, which may have been the right result given how impressive both performed, but the spirit of the Kop surfaced. In the 90+2nd minute, John Barnes found Collymore, who smashed home a left-footed winner to cap off a remarkable seven-goal thriller and leave Kevin Keegan crestfallen with his desire of 'beating United' to the title in tatters.

6 Newcastle United 4–4 Arsenal

Premier League - 5 February 2011

One of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history occurred when Newcastle United astonishingly battled their way back from a four-goal deficit against Arsenal in February 2011 to earn a 4-4 draw at St James' Park. The Gunners were gunning for the title and chasing Manchester United while the Magpies were scrapping it out mid-table.

Arsene Wenger's side were 3-0 ahead after just 10 minutes when Theo Walcott (1'), Johan Djourou (3') and Robin van Persie (10') seemingly put the North Londoners out of sight. Van Persie headed home a fourth in the 26th minute, and the home supporters started heading for the exit amid an expectation that it would only get worse for Alan Pardew's men in the second half.

Newcastle looked to have at least grabbed a consolation goal when Joey Barton fired home from the penalty spot (68'), but Leon Best's close-range finish (75') spelt trouble for Arsenal, who were playing a dangerous game and putting themselves at risk of an almighty slip-up.

Barton put his side on the brink of a remarkable turnaround when the divisive English midfielder sent St James' Park into meltdown by comfortably converting a penalty and Cheick Tiote completed the turnaround in the dying embers. The ball fell to the late Tiote, who arrived outside the box and let rip with a long-range left-footed piledriver that gave Gunners goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny no chance to end an eight-goal thrilling masterpiece.

5 Portsmouth 7–4 Reading

Premier League - 29 September 2007

Portsmouth's 7-4 victory over Reading in September 2007 is the Premier League's highest-scoring game in history and the most bonkers match in British football. Eleven goals were scored, including six in the last twenty minutes of a pulsating back-and-forth thriller that felt more like a David Fincher movie.

Pompey striker Benjani Mwaruwari bagged a hat-trick (6', 37', 70'), one of nine different scorers, which also means it shares the record of most goalscorers in a Premier League game. Both sides threw defensive responsibilities out the window and prioritised their attacking play.

A Benjani double put the hosts in front before the visitors hit back through Aaron Hunt (45') and David Kitson (48'). Hermann Hreidarsson restored Harry Redknapp's side's lead (55') before the six-goal madness, which saw Benjani complete his hat-trick (70') and Niko Kranjcar put his team further in front (75') before Shane Long got on the scoresheet (79') for Steve Coppell's troops.

Reading's centre-back Ivar Ingimarsson netted the first of the game's two own goals (81'), and Sulley Muntari put the icing on the cake for Portsmouth (90+2'). Just when you thought the drama was over, it was Sol Campbell's turn to put the ball in the back of his own net (90+4'), and likely knackered referee Mark Halsey blew the final whistle with relief as much as anything.

4 England 4-2 West Germany

FIFA World Cup Final - 1966

"They think it's all over... it is now!" was the famous commentary line to describe England clinching their first, and, to this day, their only World Cup with a 4-2 win over West Germany at Wembley Stadium in 1966. The Three Lions didn't just claim their first major international trophy but did so, in dramatic circumstances, in one of the best World Cup finals in history.

However, the Germans threatened to rain on the English parade when Helmut Haller opened the scoring in the 12t