Highlights The last five NBA Finals have produced five different champions, but some series were more entertaining.

Some NBA Finals matchups lacked the aura and enjoyment of others, making one series more thrilling than another.

Since the beginning of the 2020s, the battles on the NBA Finals stage have involved all-time great players and rising legends in the making.

Not all NBA Finals are created equal.

It would be hard to convince a die-hard basketball fan that the 2007 NBA Finals, featuring LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers being swept by the San Antonio Spurs with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, were on par with the 2016 NBA Finals with James and the Cavaliers' seven-game series victory against the record-breaking Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry .

Of course, this is for a myriad of reasons, including star talent, team prestige, legacy-building performances from the game's greatest players and jaw-dropping moments.

These particular components have become the core ingredients of legendary NBA Finals, and from the beginning of the 2020s, some series have been better at filling these boxes than others.

In the five NBA Finals since the start of the decade, two of the best players to ever play the game achieved NBA championship status for the fourth time, and three up-and-coming stars captured their first titles—but each series has not been at the same level from a drama standpoint.

Some matchups have featured underdogs and odds-on favorites, while others were more evenly matched, further helping to differentiate the level of drama that unfolded with each passing game.

With these criteria in mind, here are the most entertaining NBA Finals series since the beginning of the 2020s.

5 Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks – 2024 NBA Finals

Boston cruised to banner No. 18 by defeating Dallas in 5 games

The NBA's most recent finals sits fifth for several reasons, and that's also evidenced by television viewership numbers.

The 2024 NBA Finals pitted the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics against the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks , which an low number of fans watched.

Only 11.3 million viewers, on average, tuned into the series, with the peak coming at 13.2 million, according to Forbes. This was the lowest figure since 2021 when viewership rates were still trying to return to pre-pandemic heights.

Boston took to decimating their conference opponents very quickly on their way to the finals, losing two games before the beginning of the series.

As for the Mavericks, their improbable run to the championship series did plenty to make things exciting. However, it also hurt the outlook of the matchup due to the perceived advantage the Celtics held over them.

The Celtics, who amassed a league-best 64-18 record in the regular season, faced a Mavericks team led by third-place MVP award finisher Luka Dončić . While Dončić was effectively the Mavericks' only hope, the Celtics' starting rotation was one of the best and most complete the league had ever seen, including Jayson Tatum , eventual NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown , Jrue Holiday and others.

Jaylen Brown 2024 NBA Finals Stats (2024 NBA Finals MVP) Category Stat PTS 20.8 STL 1.6 TS% 53.5 +/- +14

This five-game series saw the Celtics win the first three games by an average margin of 10.7 points. They'd go on to win Game 5 on their home floor by 18 points to bring home the title.

For Dončić and his accomplished co-star, Kyrie Irving , the series' outcome was largely pre-determined despite their stellar play.

For a series in which a superstar player from either side, namely Tatum or Dončic, was to become a first-time champion, the series was more devoid of excitement than expected.

As mentioned previously, Brown was named NBA Finals MVP after averaging just 20.8 points for the series, yet another underwhelming victory for Boston in their expected title run.

4 Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat – 2023 NBA Finals

The Nuggets' first title came against an ideal opponent

The Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals follows the same blueprint as the previously mentioned series, as it was a battle between a team that was universally favored over the other. This was even as the Heat marched into the series as the Eastern Conference's No. 8 seed and the first Play-In Tournament team to ever reach the NBA Finals.

Though the Nuggets were the No. 1 seed in their conference, and they were justly favored to win the series relatively quickly, there was still a perceived possibility that the Heat and their superstar, Jimmy Butler , could come away with the title based on their previous wins against the best teams in the East.

Denver's Nikola Jokic came into his first NBA Finals with expectations of being crowned an NBA champion for the first time, further cementing his status as one of the greatest centers ever to touch a basketball at just the age of 27.

The series looked more competitive than initially presumed after the Heat tied the series at 1-1 on Denver's home court in Game 2, but Jokić would turn on the afterburners to get the job done.

In tandem with Denver's star point guard, Jamal Murray , Jokić posted historic box score figures, which included the first 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist game in NBA Finals history in Game 3.

On that same night, Murray tallied a 30-point triple-double of his own, making the pair the first to accomplish that feat in a game in NBA history (both regular and postseason).

Nikola Jokić & Jamal Murray – 2023 NBA Finals Game 3 Category N. Jokić J. Murray PTS 32 34 REB 21 10 AST 10 10 TS% 65.3 66.6

This series was one-sided, excluding two close thrillers in Game 2 and the closeout Game 5. Aside from the result, the series derived most of its spectacle from statistical feats and eye-popping box score totals from Jokić and others.

3 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat – 2020 NBA Finals

The Lakers captured title No. 17 in the bubble

Though the 2020 NBA Finals receives unwarranted disrespect due to the circumstances surrounding James' fourth championship victory, many forget some of the incredible moments from each game, making it arguably underrated in retrospect.

James, Anthony Davis and the L.A. Lakers made it to the finals despite the ongoing pandemic while defeating tough opponents on the way, like the Russell Westbrook and James Harden-led Houston Rockets and the Nuggets with Jokić and Murray.

The Heat made their first improbable run to the finals of the decade thanks to Butler's incredible individual postseason run.

Both James and Butler took turns throwing punches at one another in the form of spectacular performances. One of the most memorable moments from their battles was when an exhausted Butler outperformed James in a Game 3 victory for the Heat to avoid a 3-0 deficit.

Butler's 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in Game 3 was the first of his two 35-plus point triple-doubles in the series, with the other coming in a Game 5 win in which James' 40 points on an incredible 84.6 percent true shooting was not enough.

Jimmy Butler Stats – 2020 NBA Finals Category Stat PTS 26.2 AST 9.8 STL 2.2

Though the Lakers won the championship in six games, Butler's heroic performances and the consistent excellent play of James, the 2020 NBA Finals MVP (and Davis) entertained millions in a situation that may never be experienced again.

2 Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics – 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State's dynasty stayed alive after a fierce battle with Boston

The 2022 NBA Finals featured the Warriors, who were looking for their fourth title in eight years, and the Celtics, who had finally gotten over the hump to make it back to the game's biggest stage after a 14-year drought.

History was set to be made, as either Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would win their fourth championship together, or Tatum would make his presence known as an NBA champion at just 24 years old.

From start to finish, this exciting series saw the Celtics jump out to a 2-1 lead heading into a pivotal Game 4 in Boston, in which they could effectively end the series with another win.

In enemy territory, down 2-1, Curry would stand in the way of the Celtics' early championship celebration.

With his legacy on the line, he'd dominate the game from all areas of the court, scoring 43 points and securing 10 rebounds in a legendary performance that evened the series at 2-2 going back to San Francisco.

Stephen Curry – 2022 NBA Finals Game 4 Category Stat PTS 43 REB 10 3PTM 7 TS% 71.8

The Warriors then took the next two games in a row to win the championship on Boston's home floor.

This was only two seasons after finishing with the worst record in the league in 2019-20 (15-50).

Curry's incredible series earned him his first NBA Finals MVP Award, and his legacy was solidified after he proved once and for all that he could lead a team to a title as its best player.

1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns – 2021 NBA Finals

Another guaranteed first-time champion had plenty of memorable moments

In another series filled with all-time great players looking to solidify their resumè with a title victory, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns competed against each other in the 2021 NBA Finals with plenty on the line.

For Phoenix's NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, Chris Paul, it may have been his last chance to secure the championship he'd been chasing for his 16-year tenure. Milwaukee's two-time NBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, Giannis Antetokounmpo , was trying desperately to rid himself of the label of a superstar regular-season player who couldn't lead his team to the mountain top come the playoffs.

The Suns would storm out to an early 2-0 lead, and Paul and rising superstar Devin Booker were just two games away from the title.

Then, the Bucks would come right back and tie the series at 2-2 with a pair of home victories after looking dead in the water.

One of these victories included one of Antetokounmpo's several iconic plays from the series: late in Game 4, he went from guarding Booker to turning around and blocking Deandre Ayton's shot in one swift motion.

In Game 5, Antetokounmpo followed that mind-blowing defensive play by being on the receiving end of what many now refer to as the "Valley-Oop" from Jrue Holiday, which sealed yet another win for the Bucks to take a 3-2 series lead.

In Game 6, Antetokounmpo saved his best for last with a 50-point, 14-rebound and five-block performance to win the title at home.

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2021 NBA Finals Game 6 Category Stat PTS 50 REB 14 BLK 5 TS% 74.9 FTM 17

Antetokounmpo's marvelous series and closeout game earned him the 2021 NBA Finals MVP Award. With the victory, he brought a title to Milwaukee for the first time in 50 years.

After his championship run and impressive comeback in the series, Antetokounmpo silenced critics and showed the world that he could be the best player on a title-winning team.